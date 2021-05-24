Free coffee? DOT hosts “Click it for Coffee” events

Want some free coffee?

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is kicking off a new event as part of their VisionZero campaign.

Click It for Coffee is an event that encourages drivers and vehicle occupants to wear their seat belt. Simply go through the drive through and score a cup of java!

Events will be taking place at the following locations and dates:



Broadway Bean and Bagel – Minot, ND

Monday, May 24

7a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wear your seat belt and receive $1 off your order, as well as a coupon for $0.50 off a specialty drink for your next visit in June.



Balancing Goat Coffee Co. – Mandan, ND

Tuesday, May 25

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wear your seat belt and receive $1 off your order, as well as a coupon for $1 off the entire menu for your next visit.