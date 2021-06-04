Free fishing weekend June 5-6; no license needed in North Dakota

This weekend, you won’t need a fishing license to cast a line in North Dakota’s more than 400 public fishing waters.

Every year the state’s Game and Fish Department hosts a weekend in the summer where those without a license can go fishing. It’s meant to encourage more people to try out the sport before deciding whether they want to buy a license.

Those at Game and Fish say all other regulations still apply, including restrictions on bait.

“We’re just hopeful someone takes advantage of it, tries it out and has a great time, and looks into fishing in the future. Like I said, it’s a great opportunity to bring someone out with you this weekend and show them what fishing is all about, and yeah, we’re just hopeful it provides some opportunities that people maybe otherwise wouldn’t have taken advantage of,” Recruit, Retain and Reactivate Hunters and Anglers Coordinator Cayla Bendel said.

Aside from this weekend, those over 16 years old need a license to fish in North Dakota.