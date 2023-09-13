BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and Heartview Foundation are teaming up to provide free Narcan training to the public.

The event will be held September 20, 6:30 p.m., at BBPH’s new building, 407 South 26th Street in Bismarck.

“Training our community and workplaces in the use of Narcan is an important life-saving

solution,” says Heartview’s Opioid Treatment Program Case Manager Cathy Palczewski. “This training helps both value people’s lives and saves people’s lives.”

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan, a medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose from fentanyl or

other opioids.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said says Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Susan Kahler.

Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit after the training.

You must register for the event by calling 701-355-1597 or by registering online here.

Registration is limited.