Free tickets to Medora Musical available for veterans, active duty military on July 11

In keeping with an annual summer tradition for Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, veterans and active duty military can attend the Medora Musical for free on July 11.

According to TRMF, the free day includes a pre-show program, a performance, keg social, an award ceremony by the Missouri River Quilts of Valor and free rides on Manitou the Point to Point Zipline.

Medora Musical tickets will be available for the 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. MDT shows and a keg social at the Pitchfork Steak Fondue from 6 to 8 p.m.

