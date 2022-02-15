As truckers continue to fight back vaccine mandates in Canada, the Freedom Convoy’s impact is being felt locally.

Truckers protested and blocked some land entries to the U.S., eventually allowing some vehicles to go through the border.

Protesters also blocked the border linking Emerson, Manitoba to North Dakota.

This has resulted in the slow movement of goods across the border to the state and the president of the Minot Area Chamber EDC says it could start telling on the local economy.

“We need to get back to the fact that governments understand that mandates affect the supply chain, slow it down or stop it and when that happens it affects all of us. It affects the livelihoods of the truckers but it affects all of us and what we pay for goods and services,” said John MacMartin.

Sales tax will be affected by the current situation, according to MacMartin.