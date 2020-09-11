Friday’s Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with a stray shower

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A clear start with an increase in cloud cover in southern ND. A few showers are possible with highs in the 60s and 70s. Southerly winds will increase to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers with lows in the 40s. South winds 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds in southern ND will make way for mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Easterly winds 10-15, gusting to 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday's Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with small shower chances

FURRY FRIDAY 9-11

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Williston Approves Drone Program

Dickinson Boy's Soccer

Thursday, September 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Volunteers Needed

COVID-19 Dashboard

Donation Drive

Halls Apartments Donation

New Program

Jurassic World

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/10

Thursday's Forecast: sunny & warmer

NDC SEP10

Dr. Wynne on Clinical Trials

Pre-trial Services

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss