Friday’s Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with a stray shower

Today: A clear start with an increase in cloud cover in southern ND. A few showers are possible with highs in the 60s and 70s. Southerly winds will increase to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers with lows in the 40s. South winds 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds in southern ND will make way for mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Easterly winds 10-15, gusting to 20 mph.