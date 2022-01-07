Frigid weather slows down restaurant and bar businesses

This week, we’ve been feeling very low temperatures and hard-hitting windchills.

Businesses that thrive on nightlife or clear skies and warm temperatures are feeling the blast of this season’s windchill like it has in recent days when the windchill had a feel of minus 40 degrees.

“Tuesday was bad for us. Tuesday we were open for four hours. Couldn’t really stay open with the slow business that we had,” said Justin Zayas, the general manager of Paradiso Restaurant.

Zayas says the restaurant has had to adjust a lot.

“It’s pretty hard, we gotta control our labor quite a bit, adjust our scheduling to kinda fit with what the needs are for the restaurant. Sometimes we overshoot it and have way too many people sometimes we don’t really have enough but it’s really a hit or miss with this weather,” said Zayas.

With this weather, Zayas said Paradiso relies a lot on carry-out and delivery orders.

At On the Rocks, a neighborhood bar in Minot, Manager Leanna Simonson says loyal customers keep the doors open.

“A lot of people just wanna stay home, they don’t want to venture out when it’s this bad out or it’s stormy or below zero. We have plenty of customers who will come rain or shine it doesn’t matter they’re going to be here every day,” Simonson said.

And though there may not be as many, customers are coming in the snow but Simonson and Zayas hope the winter weather won’t cause a business white-out.