MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Class is almost out of session for public schools, which can be hard on some families and students who rely on their lunch programs for food. That’s why a Minot woman is starting a summer lunch program for students.

Sharon Tedder said she was one of those children who went hungry after school was out for the summer. This sparked her to start the Food for the Summer program where every Saturday, she hopes to supply basic groceries for kids in need.

She has secured enough funds and food donations to fill 25 bags for the first distribution on May 27. But she wants to help as many families as possible and is asking for donations to get the program off the ground.

“For the 12 weeks, to do the minimum of 25 bags, I’m looking at $3,360,” said Food for the Summer organizer, Sharon Tedder. “It’s a community effort and that’s all I can really ask. If you can donate just pass the word out that way we can all pull together, Even if it’s only a dollar or it’s one apple, it’s something to get us there.”

You can donate, food, cash, or even your time by contacting Tedder on her Facebook page.

A time and place for distribution are still to be determined and will be posted on the Facebook page.