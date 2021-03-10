Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park managers retire, but it’s not goodbye

Between policing Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park and mending historic buildings two park managers have done it all over the years but their time is coming to a close.

Fort Lincoln State Park has been both work and home for Dan Schelske and Maureen Trnka. The co-workers recently announced their retirement.

Manager at Fort lincoln state park, Dan Schelske says, “Just gonna relax and take it in, probably volunteer every once in a while… see if anybody needs help out here.”

Schelske has lived and worked at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park for seventeen years. Along with his colleague, Maureen Trnka, who’s lived and worked there for 33 years.

Dan says, “It is our backyard and we’ll have those thoughts and feelings that this is our home.”

Maureen says she’s done just about everything at Fort Lincoln since 1988, but her parks and rec career started when she was a teenager.

“Got a degree in parks and recreation. Ended up at Metigoshe State park up by Bottineau working there seasonally for a number of years before I got hired on. Then the park ranger, or assistant park manager position opened up here at Fort Abraham Lincoln.”

Dan’s resume is long, too. He grew up in Mandan and started his career in 1980 in the Youth Conservation Corps.

“Went to college, got a degree at Minot State in criminal justice and then spent some time at Lake Sakakawea state park then went up to Lake Metigoshe state park where I met

Maureen.”

He and ended up at Fort Lincoln in 2004.

Maureen says, “Every day is different. You get to do so many different things. It’s not like I go sit in an office every day when I come to work. I mean, the great outdoors is my workplace.”

Dan says being on the trails in the morning has been his favorite part of the job. “Mornings are my favorite time. I get up, we have gates we open up. I just pause and look over the fantastic scenery.”

What’s next for the park managers?

Maureen says, “Spending time with the grandkids. Looking forward to that. We’re expecting our second grandchild at the end of April so.”

Dan says, “Well… I’m gonna dust off my fishin pole. Maybe go huntin with my buddies again. You know it’s been a lot of years since we’ve been able to do that.”

Both say they plan on traveling as well, making new memories on the journey to retirement.

If you want a proper goodbye or just see you later, both Dan and Maureen will be at the hike at the park on March 14th. Dan’s last day is Monday and Maureen’s is April 19th.