BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy was killed Wednesday evening in the wake of a police chase and crash involving the 42-year-old son of U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ian Cramer, Bismarck, was arrested and jailed following the December 6 crash, and charges from multiple law enforcement agencies are pending.

Cramer’s initial court appearance is scheduled for December 8. He is facing charges of Manslaughter – Adult Victim; Fleeing a Peace Officer – Vehicle; Preventing Arrest; Reckless Endangerment – Extreme Indifference; and Driving Under Suspension.

Paul Martin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the deputy Thursday morning — he is Paul Martin, 53, Beulah, an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“Our entire community has suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin,” a statement from Mercer County Sheriff Terry Ternes read. “He is our beloved brother in law enforcement, a husband, father, and grandpa. Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken. We will put one foot in front of the other and move forward slowly, honoring all the wishes humanly possible of his wife and family.”

Martin was killed at the end of a more than hour-long incident that began in Bismarck.

According to Bismarck Police, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Sanford emergency department’s ambulance bay. There, police learned Kris Cramer, the senator’s wife, had brought Ian Cramer there due to him, “exhibiting mental health issues,” the department said.

While parked in the ambulance bay, “Ian got into the driver’s seat and allegedly rammed the doors of the bay and fled the scene,” police said.

Later, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Mercer County deputy saw Cramer in Hazen. As authorities approached, Cramer fled and, around 5:35 p.m. during the pursuit, Cramer’s vehicle veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach five miles west of Hazen on Highway 200.

The Highway Department said the sheriff’s office vehicle was displaying its emergency lights at the time. Deputy Paul Martin was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck. The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into Martin, killing him. At the time, he was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device in attempt to end the pursuit.

Ian Cramer (McLean County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Cramer was taken into custody, transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, and then taken to the McLean County Detention Center in Washburn.

“Earlier this evening, our 42-year-old son Ian was involved in a police chase which resulted in an accident that killed an officer,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said in a statement shortly after the incident. “We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy. We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us. We also ask God for healing for Ian. We love him and hurt deeply.”

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven issued a statement, saying, “The events in Mercer County last night are a stark reminder of the heroic actions of our law enforcement officials each and every day. This deputy made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our community, and Mikey and I send our sincerest condolences to the deputy’s loved ones and the entire Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. We are praying for comfort and peace for all those impacted by this tragic event.”

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong also issued a statement, saying, “We join all of North Dakota in mourning the death of Deputy Paul Martin. Law enforcement officers dedicate their lives to protecting their fellow citizens and communities, and we are heartbroken by this tragic loss. Kjersti and I offer our prayers and condolences to Paul’s family and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.”

Governor Doug Burgum directed all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Paul Martin.

“Deputy Paul Martin devoted his life to public safety, risking his own safety every time he put on the uniform to protect the lives of his fellow citizens and communities,” Burgum said. “Words cannot express the depths of our gratitude for Deputy Martin’s ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Kathryn and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement community. We fly the flags at half-staff to honor his memory, his bravery and his incredible legacy of service.”