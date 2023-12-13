BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota sheriff’s deputy killed last week in the line of duty was remembered on Wednesday for his love of family, the outdoors and his camaraderie with veterans and emergency responders.

Law enforcement officers from around North Dakota filled a high school gymnasium for the funeral of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin. His flag-draped casket lay amid poinsettias and other plants. Martin, 53, died Dec. 6 as the result of a crash involving U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer’s adult son, who was fleeing police during a mental health crisis.

His funeral at the Beulah high school was followed by a procession of emergency responders through town.

“He gave his final breath in the brave defense of others, others in this room, others in this community, others well beyond, and we will never forget. That is our pledge,” North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley told mourners.

Martin’s loss has shaken the community, where even people he arrested praised him. Chaplain Philip Nelson said, “When the call came, Paul answered. When chaos threatened his community, there was no question where he would be. He was with his brothers, he fulfilled his duty and he held the line.”

An obituary for Martin said he began his career in law enforcement in the Army as a military police K-9 officer, followed by years with the Mercer and Nelson county sheriffs’ departments and the Beulah and Hazen police departments. He worked with his K-9 partner Goliath for seven years in Mercer County and, after the dog retired, Goliath “enjoyed napping on Paul’s feet when Paul came home from work and going for rides in the pickup,” according to Martin’s obituary. He also enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing.

Beulah tow truck operator Lucky Buchmann said Martin was one of the most energetic people he knew. He took his job seriously but had a bubbly outlook on life, Buchmann said.

“I’ve never seen anybody else like him. It wasn’t a drag. His world was not a drag. He was high on life,” said Buchmann, who worked with Martin on towing calls, from nighttime blizzards and icy roads to treacherous lake shoreline. He plans to park his tow truck, with lights on, along the procession route to honor Martin.

Martin is survived by his wife of seven years, three children and four grandchildren. He will be interred at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Windows of the state Capitol tower, which had been lighted green and red in the shape of a Christmas tree, displayed a blue line on the building’s upper stories on Tuesday night in Martin’s honor, and will shine again on Wednesday night. Dignitaries at the funeral included the attorney general, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and former Gov. Ed Schafer.