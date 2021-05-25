Funeral arrangements finalized for West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson, governor directs flags flown at half-staff

West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson | Courtesy: West Fargo PD

West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson‘s funeral will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Northview Church in Fargo, and will be open to the public.

According to a Facebook post from the West Fargo Police Department, the doors will open at 11:30 a.m. A procession route will follow the funeral, where the public may also pay their respects.

Funeral procession route | Courtesy: West Fargo Police Department

Gov. Doug Burgum also directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half staff on Wednesday. He encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their businesses and homes.

Gustafson died while on duty on May 18 from a heart attack. He was 40 years old.

