MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The funeral for a former Ward County Sherriff’s Deputy, who was killed on Christmas Eve, is being held Friday, January 5, in Minot.

Services for Nicholas Van Pelt will begin with visitation at 10:00 A.M. at Our Redeemer’s Church, with the funeral to follow at 1:00 P.M.

Van Pelt was an Air Force veteran, a former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy, and a member of the drug task force, as well as an active Master Sergeant with the 219th Security Forces Squadron at the Minot Air Force Base.

He is survived by his three children, ex-wife, parents, and several family members. In lieu of flowers, a memorial trust is set up for Van Pelt’s children at the First International Bank and Trust in Minot.

The suspect in connection with Van Pelt’s death, Daniel Breijo, is currently being held at the Ward County Jail on a $2M bond.

The funeral will be livestreamed by Thomas family funeral home.