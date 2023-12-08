BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The funeral for Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin has been set for Wednesday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m., at Beulah High School.

Martin, 53, died December 6 when the sheriff’s department vehicle he was standing behind was hit head-on, pushing the vehicle into Martin, killing him. He was an 18-year veteran of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The car that ran into the sheriff’s vehicle was reportedly being driven by Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of Senator Kevin Cramer, who was fleeing police at the time of the crash.

Governor Doug Burgum Thursday ordered all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staffs through December 13 in honor of Martin.

“Deputy Paul Martin devoted his life to public safety, risking his own safety every time he put on the uniform to protect the lives of his fellow citizens and communities” Burgum said. “We fly the flags at half-staff to honor his memory, his bravery and his incredible legacy of service.”