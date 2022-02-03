The funeral for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is being held today in Bismarck.

Stenehjem was a former legislator and the state’s longest-serving attorney general. He died last week at age 68. No cause of death has been made public.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall. Hundreds attended a memorial for Stenehjem Wednesday at the North Dakota Capitol.

You can watch the funeral today live on KX television, or watch the event livestreamed at the KX News website.

Stenehjem spent 24 years in the Legislature before being elected attorney general in 2000, then winning five more times. He announced last month he would not seek another term.