Furry Friends Rockin Rescue seeks community support

Furry Friends Rockin Rescue is looking for community support, but not just for themselves.

We stopped by its fundraising event to find out more about who else will benefit.

Sixty volunteers donated their time to help animals throughout the BisMan community.



“We’re going to make something happen. All for the sake of animals,” said Terri Woo, Board Chair and volunteer for Furry Friends Rockin Rescue.



Terri Woo, who works with Furry Friends, says the organization hopes to reach somewhere between 20 and 30 thousand dollars.

“We have big dreams, big goals. We need to finish our mobile vetting unit.

We’ve got some TNR programs we would like to make sure we can fund for the rest of the season to help the local community. We’d like to offer a spay and neuter clinic for those that need it. So yeah, those equate to dollar signs,” said Woo.





Woo also says working for animal support organizations can be challenging.



“It can be very difficult for somebody to imagine what some of these animals have gone through. And what volunteers and shelter organizations and what federally funded programs are going through to help rehabilitate and rescue these animals that struggle on a day to day. And for many cases they shouldn’t have to,” said Woo.



A special guest traveled all the way from Florida to host the fundraiser both in-person and online. Kris Rotonda plans to help raise money and awareness for fostering groups and animal shelters in all 50 states.

“I have the ability to really work with the crowd when it comes to Facebook live. So, I do a lot more fundraising and exposing of all the animals across the country. My biggest thing is clearing the shelters and funding the shelters at the same time,” Kris Rotonda President of Jordan’s Way.



Rotonda says his motivation comes from his own shelter animal, Jordan, who recently passed away.



“The compassion, the gratitude almost that Jordan gave me. She was very well-behaved. When you get a dog, sometimes you just feel like they’re wild and I got to break them in. This dog just knew, if I’m gong to stick around i got to be a very loving compassionate animal. And she was. She was the best,” said Rotonda.



While the in-person portion of Jordan’s Way has ended, people can still donate for up to five days.

Furry Friends Rockin Rescue has several more events lined up for later this fall. For information on that, or today’s fundraiser, click HERE.