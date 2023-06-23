MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A hearing has yet to be scheduled on a motion for a gag order on the attorneys representing Nichole Rice, accused in the 2007 death of Anita Knutson.

A screenshot of the online survey request

According to court documents, Rice’s attorneys had been running a targeted online survey called the “Knutson/Rice Survey,” asking participants if they were familiar with the murder case and whether they thought Nichole Rice was guilty of the murder. There were four multiple-choice questions in all.

The survey is currently closed.

On June 16, the Ward County State’s Attorney filed motions to bar Rice’s attorneys from conducting additional surveys or polls, as well as other forms of “media outreach” to reach potential jurors without the court’s approval.

Prosecutors argued, among other things, the poll was unverifiable as to whether or not the respondents are potential jurors in the case and, by the nature of the questions, could actually generate bias among any potential jurors taking part in the survey.

“The survey is absent of any facts, and yet a determination of Defendant’s guilt is required,” prosecutors wrote in court documents. “The survey is anonymous, which further limits the usefulness of any data collected related to bias.”

The defense attorneys argued they are, according to case law, allowed to survey the public in an effort to demonstrate the need for a change of venue, to move the case elsewhere due to pre-trial publicity.

They also argued the survey questions were not leading but, rather, written in a way to obtain relevant information without influencing a survey participant’s opinion.

They asked for a hearing on the matter to further review the issue.

A decision on a hearing may come later today.