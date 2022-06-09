BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fourteen people from right here in North Dakota are embarking on the Race Across America all for a good cause: to raise money for Gaia Home, the six-townhome, hospice care facility intended to be built in Bismarck.

The project requires $12 million in funding and they’re using the big race fundraiser to raise some of that money.

Kilee Harmon, the executive director for Gaia Home, is leading the group on the race, which begins in Oceanside, California, and ends in Annapolis, Maryland.

“A lot of conversation started in 2013. There have been pockets in the community that have talked about starting something like this. In 2019, Terry Rockstad with the Rockstad Foundation started to gather a group of community leaders,” Harmon said.

That’s why Harmon will continue to ride and get the message out about why this is important to the community. Gaia Home’s hospice providers will have caregiver staff 24/7 allowing families to ease the burden off families.

“With end of life, of a loved one passing, some of us are getting closer to that being an experience in our lives. Just seeing how impactful this will be for those going through the end-of-life experience is why we’re doing this, and that gives us the energy we need to move forward,” Harmon said.

This new direction will keep families from having to leave the feeling of home in North Dakota.

“Currently in the state of North Dakota, there’s not a place that specializes in end of life care in a true home setting which is an option in many other states,” Harmon said.

The race is set to begin on June 14.

We’ll follow along with the race right here on this page…just click the image below!

