BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Rodeo has come and gone, but it was an event that North Dakota won’t soon forget. The new arena’s first went extremely well, and drew in a huge crowd eager to see everything that this year’s rodeo had to offer. Unfortunately, though, some may not have been able to view the Rodeo in all its glory — either live or on The Cowboy Channel. Thankfully, KX has you covered — at least partly so. Here are a few of the videos and photographs we took at the first Mandan Rodeo Days at Dale Pahlke Arena!

Do you have any favorite photographs or videos from the rodeo? Be sure to send them to us on Facebook or via email, and we’ll include them in this article! Learn how to contact us on this page.