North Dakota Game and Fish need help finding the person(s) responsible for shooting a moose and leaving it on the side of the road in Williams County late last month.

The moose was shot sometime between 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, and 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 one mile south of Hanks, according to a Facebook post.

If you have any information, you can contact District Game Warden Keenan Snyder at 701-770-1072 or Report all Poachers at 701-328-9921.

Game and Fish says if a conviction is made based on information you provide, you may be eligible for a reward. You can also remain anonymous.