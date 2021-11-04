Game and Fish expands CWD surveillance to eastern North Dakota

After an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources of a suspected chronic wasting disease case in a deer southwest of Climax, Minnesota, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is increasing surveillance efforts in the eastern part of the state.

The Hunter-Harvested Surveillance will now include Unit 2B. Hunters in this unit are also encouraged to submit the head of their harvested deer for testing in Fargo, Grand Forks or Hillsboro.

Courtesy: North Dakota Game and Fish

Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson said CWD is a fatal brain disease of deer that can cause long-term population effects as infection rates climb.

Heads of adult or yearling deer can be dropped off at these collection sites: