Game and Fish licenses expiring soon

The time is here to make sure you have everything you need if you’re hitting the great outdoors. This also includes having your most up-to-date license.

April 1 is the official date on which hunters, fishermen and trappers need to have purchased a new license for the coming seasons. If you’re caught hunting or fishing without a valid license you could be charged with a class B misdemeanor as well as having future licenses suspended. North Dakota Game and Fish says there are multiple ways you can get the proper credentials.

“Well we encourage people to check out our website, all of our licenses are available online. So you can log in to our website, that’s the quickest and easiest way to purchase licenses, we also have an 800 number that you can call to purchase licenses over the phone and then we have a number of license vendors throughout the state where you can still go into a store and purchase a license that way,” said Licensing Manager Randy Meissner.

If you plan on hunting this year, hunters are required to pass a hunter education class before purchasing a license.

To purchase a Game and Fish license click here or call 1-800-406-6409.