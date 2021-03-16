Game and Fish licenses expiring soon

Top Stories

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The time is here to make sure you have everything you need if you’re hitting the great outdoors. This also includes having your most up-to-date license.

April 1 is the official date on which hunters, fishermen and trappers need to have purchased a new license for the coming seasons. If you’re caught hunting or fishing without a valid license you could be charged with a class B misdemeanor as well as having future licenses suspended. North Dakota Game and Fish says there are multiple ways you can get the proper credentials.

“Well we encourage people to check out our website, all of our licenses are available online. So you can log in to our website, that’s the quickest and easiest way to purchase licenses, we also have an 800 number that you can call to purchase licenses over the phone and then we have a number of license vendors throughout the state where you can still go into a store and purchase a license that way,” said Licensing Manager Randy Meissner.

If you plan on hunting this year, hunters are required to pass a hunter education class before purchasing a license.

To purchase a Game and Fish license click here or call 1-800-406-6409.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News