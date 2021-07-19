Game and Fish taking the Habitats of North Dakota course virtual

A Game and Fish program is going virtual making it more convenient for educators.

Habitats of North Dakota is an annual course giving educators the tools to teach students about the five habitats in the state.

The five habitats are prairie, wetland, riparian, badlands and woodlands.

In the past, the course was face-to-face. But the new online format allows people to work at their pace and focus on more specific areas.

“We have students moving in from across the country. 50 different states and so they don’t know what our badlands are. They’ve never seen a wetland other than a picture and they can’t describe what they are. And so it’s a really nice way for them to make connections within their communities throughout the state,” explained Sherry Niesar, a Curriculum Specialist.

The courses are mainly aimed at third to sixth grade.

If you are an educator and would like to sign up: https://www.ndsu.edu/dce/k-12/k12_listing.

