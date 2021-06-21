Game and Fish’s Operation Dry Water coming back Fourth of July weekend

Love the sparkles on the water at White Earth Bay!

You will be noticing many more game wardens on North Dakota waterways in the coming weeks.

To help reduce the number of accidents and deaths on the water, Operation Dry Water will once again be enacted.

During the Fourth of July weekend, Game and Fish will be out in full force making sure boaters are obeying the laws and staying sober.

Just like driving a car, boaters can be charged with driving under the influence

According to the agency, alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boater deaths.

85 percent of drowning victims, nationwide, are found to not be wearing a life jacket. And 71 percent of deaths happened on boats — where the driver had never gotten any boating safety instructions.