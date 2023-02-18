BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re all familiar with the many different aspects of professional sporting events — but a new kind of athletic scene is coming to many schools around the United States. Competitive video gaming, better known as Esports, pits players against each other in a variety of games from genres ranging from shooting to strategy.

In recent years, the field of Esports has seen a tremendous surge in popularity — to the point where plenty of video games have their own competitive scenes, with full teams, events broadcasted both online and on television, and fantasy leagues. In officially-sanctioned tournaments, players can even compete for cash prizes, brand sponsors, and the ability to be recognized as one of the best gamers in the world.

Much like plenty of professional sports, the professional gaming industry has moved into high schools and colleges across the world, and many schools with athletic programs have started their own Esports teams as well. This can even be seen right here in North Dakota — especially at Bismarck State College.

BSC started its own series of gaming teams recently and even has a gaming room that offers a place for both friendly matches and Esports players training for their next big game. The college boasts a series of gaming teams who battle in games ranging from the party favorite Super Smash Brothers to the high-intensity shooter Valorant –and now, one of their gamer groups is gearing up to compete in the big leagues. The school’s Rocket League team has qualified to participate in the national invitational tournament, put on by the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Esports Division (NJCAAE).

Rocket League is a game that boasts a simple premise: it’s soccer, but with cars. This fast-paced virtual sport pits two teams of three drivers against one another to push an oversized ball into a goal. The game received widespread acclaim, not only for how entertaining it is to play and watch, but also due to the underlying level of skill and teamwork needed to master it.

“I started playing when I was a seventh-grader with a group of friends,” says Nate Sabat, a member of BSC’s Rocket League team, “and I just kept playing. I didn’t join the team in my first semester at BSC when I first heard about it, but during my second, I had more free time thanks to a new job, and decided to jump in.”

Nate is only one part of the school’s three-member squadron — a group whos teamwork is put to the test during both their frequent training matches over the internet and competitive games versus other schools. On the surface, it seems easy enough to play Rocket League — but as anyone who’s driven onto the court can tell you, it’s far more difficult than it looks.

” There’s a lot that goes into it,” explains Sabat. “The game is based around rotations, and everyone has to play every role on the field. We do a lot to practice that — scrimmages will go on once a week, and we’ll do in-house private matches to build chemistry for us all. We’ll usually have different skills to practice every session. You’re going to be up against teams practicing the same rotations, so to give us an edge, we need to know who is capable of hitting what ball in certain scenarios. You really have to play on your teammate’s weaknesses, and how to build them up.”

While the trio may not spend all of their time together, when push comes to shove, they all get along — and their coordination and training have certainly paid off. Of all of the 84 colleges and programs competing in the NJCAAE’s Rocket League, the BSC team is in the top 14 — and thus qualifies for the Association’s Invitational, where they will compete for scholarships and other rewards. If they come out the best of the best, the team could even receive sponsorships.



“I love it all, ” “The game itself can kind of get stale at times, so having an association for organized Rocket League really helps keep the game fresh. Being able to represent my school and face off against others … it’s awesome.”

Any great team needs a great coach, and the college has one of those, too: David St. Peter has a background in teaching English at Legacy High School, where he founded their own Esports program. Now, he’s bringing that experience to the game room at BSC as the college’s Head Esports coach. This is similar to athletic coaching in many aspects, but also has its own unique difficulties.

“I think the biggest difference between Esports and athletic coaching,” explains David, is that typically in organized sports, kids have grown up their whole lives participating in teams and being coached — whereas most Esports kids come from playing the video game by themselves. Maybe with their friends, but never really in an organized environment. They probably have the skills and capacity to play, but the biggest learning curve is developing teamwork and communication. The knowledge of how to work with students from being a teacher helps me do that. I’ve coached other sports, and Esports is kind of in the same vein in that we have to ask ‘how do we motivate kids?’ and ‘how do we identify skills and get better at them?'”

You’d think that one would need professional-level gaming skills to teach a video game to others, especially one focused on reactions and team planning as Rocket League — but this isn’t always the case. While David states that he does play, his specialty is ensuring that his team is capable of working together and making amazing plays on the field. To David, coaching Esports isn’t just a hobby: it’s a great way to promote many of the same things he aims to instill in his students as a teacher — especially teamwork and healthy communication.

“A lot of these kids have solo queued (played with random teammates) their entire lives,” continues David, “and now they’re being asked to play on a team of three, or five, or even six players for the first time — where they really have to have a good relationship with and communicate well with each other to succeed. They can’t be ‘toxic’. Many of the traits you can display online can’t be displayed in the lab.”

Above all else, though, both students and teachers see the surge in Esports as a great way for people to play the same games they know and love in a new environment. It’s one thing to play alone at home — but when you’re with a team of friends, a good play or an amazing score feels much more rewarding.

“The atmosphere is definitely electric when you’re with others,” states Nate. “The feeling of being able to fist-bump your teammate after a goal is absolutely crazy.”

“Being able to be a part of an organized team is great,” says David. “Most people spend our lives playing with our friends or solo queuing in our basements. To be able to say, ‘here’s a team of guys that I went to battle with’ is super cool, and hopefully, they get lifelong relationships out of it. As adults running the program at the college, we can also model what it means to be a good leader, a good adult, and a good gamer — skills that I hope the team will take with them.”

In addition to their Rocket League squadron, Bismarck State College’s Valorant team also qualified for this year’s invitational tournament. To learn more about BSC’s Esports programs, as well as the many tournaments they host and the results of their latest games, visit the program’s homepage here.