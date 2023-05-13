BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s all-out war in Magic: The Gathering’s latest set. The unending forces of New Phyrexia are using everything in their arsenal to push into almost every plane of existence — but the denizens of the Multiverse are resisting them with just as much force. From unlikely alliances to forbidden magic, and even enlisting the help of zombies, demons, and dinosaurs, nothing is off the table when it comes to holding off the mechanical menace. But just like in any war, some of the assets on both sides can be more valuable than others — not only on the battlefield, but in terms of monetary value as well.

We’ve previously discussed the most valuable tools and characters to come out of the first part in the Phyrexian finale of Magic: The Gathering, and there’s no better time than now to jump onto the battlefield. Whether you’ve been Compleated by the glistening oil or hope to save your world from it, your secret weapons will always come at a cost. Here, we’ve picked out March of the Machine’s expensive cards so you know who’s making waves in the Multiverse this season.

Keep in mind that, in regard to prices, we are focusing on the base value of the card first when determining placement — with maximum price being used to break ties. Prices were estimated and ranked using data from MTG sales site MTGGoldfish.

HONORABLE MENTION: Faerie Mastermind ($12-$19)

It might be difficult to tell, but ever since the early days of Magic: The Gathering, they’ve been immortalizing some of the game’s greatest players in card form. Upon winning the World Championships, master Planeswalkers get the opportunity to help design a card of their very own. A few of them have even gone down in history as some of the strongest and most intriguing cards in the history of MTG (Snapcaster Mage and Dark Confidant, both designed by previous champions, are infamous in their own right). This year, Yuta Takahashi, “The King of Faeries,” started the 2023 MTG World Championships with a 0-3 record — but swiftly followed up with a 7-0 set, eventually making and dominating the finals. Now, he’s cemented his place in the game’s history with a card building as much hype as his comeback did.

Despite the somewhat uncanny valley looks, Mastermind has quickly become a promising card to many fans of the game — particularly for its multitude of abilities. For two Mana, a creature with Flying and the ability to provide a player with extra cards (especially one with Flash, which allows it to be cast at any time) is incredibly useful. If it survives, it can provide a large amount of card advantage, and the ability to draw everyone extra cards can be the icing on the cake. We imagine it will see plenty of use in ‘Wheel’ decks (focused on drawing cards and punishing opponents for doing so), Faerie/Rogue-themed decks, and anything that likes to draw more cards.

There’s stiff competition in regards to which of the World Championship prize cards is the strongest, but some sites are already anticipating Faerie Mastermind as a card that will shoot up in price as more people see its’ many uses. There’s even a chance it could become one of the most expensive cards in the set. There’s not much else to say about it at the moment, other than… ‘Yatta!’

We discussed the Mirran Swords in the last price article, but just in case you forgot, here’s a quick refresher. These incredibly powerful weapons often appear in sets relating to New Phyrexia or the former plane of Mirrodin it was built on, and all follow a similar scheme. Each sword features a combination of two of the game’s five colors and offers the creature wielding it complete protection from both, as well as two other effects related to them. It’s been 19 years since the first two (Light and Shadow and Fire and Ice) were released, and since then, more Mirran Swords have been added to the rack over time (there was even a joke entry in Sword of Dungeons and Dragons) — but now, with what is essentially the final defeat of the Phyrexians, comes the final two-color combination not yet covered by the series in the form of the Sword of Once and Future.

There’s a lot to like about this final sword in the line — protection from Blue and Black allows it to resist many irritating destruction and removal spells that the two colors specialize in, and the usual combat bonus is always interesting. Its two abilities work well with each other (with one allowing you to look at the cards on top of your deck and send any to the Graveyard and the other allowing you to cast a spell from it), and decks that play a lot of cheap, effective spells will adore pairing Once and Future with an attacker who can frequently make use of it. Those who enjoy useful cheap spells like Doom Blade, Gitaxian Probe, or Lightning Bolt will get a lot of repeated activations out of it — and players with access to more valuable low-Mana sorceries like Vampiric Tutor will have even more fun reusing the ability to get the cards you need again and again.

It’s still unknown whether this blade will go down in history as one the sharpest in the armory like Feast and Famine, or be left to gather dust in the corner like the Sword of War and Peace (Dungeons and Dragons doesn’t count), but we certainly hope that much like some further entries on the list, the Mirran Swords go out on a high note.

The Phyrexians took the fight to many planes, but not all of the machine empire’s assaults resulted in extremely fierce fighting or close battles. Much like any war, in the March of the Machine, some attacks fared better than others (the invasion of Xerex, for instance, failed quickly because the logic-based Phyrexians simply could not comprehend the plane’s abnormal physics). Arguably the most disastrous of these raids was their attack on Ikoria, a plane known for its abundance of titanic monsters prone to rapid mutation. A force-based attack on a world stuffed to the brim with creatures inspired by the likes of King Kong and Godzilla… what could possibly go wrong?

While the Phyrexian general and former Planeswalker Lukka’s idea to corrupt these creatures and fuse the beasts of Ikoria into his own biomechanical form was an ambitious (if incredibly ill-advised) one, he gravely underestimated the cunning of its human defenders — as well as failed to take into account how quickly the creatures of the plane would evolve resistance to the Empire’s corrupting oil and fight back. Predictably, his invasion did not end well, and while Lukka did destroy the main human city, also found himself both roasted by one of the plane’s apex predators and the target of several arrows through the chest. A one-sided battle in the end, certainly — but for players who use the most anticipated of the new Battle cards, it’s a battle worth repeating.

On the surface, eyes unfamiliar with some of the more combination-focused aspects of MTG could immediately see the benefits that occur when one wins the battle, transforming the card itself into a gigantic 8/8 creature for as little as three Mana up front — but the part of this card that competitive players show the most interest in is the ability occurring when it is first played. Upon paying the ‘X’ cost, a player is allowed to place a creature from either their Library (deck) or Graveyard directly onto the field equal to the cost they paid.

In formats like the wildly popular Commander, which are heavily based around combinations and strategies involving having certain creatures on the field, this is an immediate ‘tutor’ effect to bring exactly what is needed to the field — even if it has already been destroyed. The fact that this card itself is Green (a type known for its incredibly powerful and flexible creature variety) and can be used in any deck not focusing on Humans (which is a majority of decks) only add to its value. While not too many of the Battles themselves are seen as particularly game-changing, Invasion of Ikoria is one that many expect to see become a major player in Green decks (and anything relying on creature combinations) soon.

The new Battle series of cards is designed to mirror the mass assault from Phyrexia on the many different planes of the Multiverse, and as such, have varying effects themed to the Planes featured on each card. Each varied world hosts varied inhabitants, and in the case of Tarkir (a plane inspired by Southeast Asian history), this comes in the form of mighty warriors or shamans and the dragons they worship. As such, it only stands to reason that these ferocious flying beasts would be the primary obstacle for the Phyrexians to conquer the plane — a concept that is represented in their respective Battle.

For the low cost of two Mana, a player can show the Dragons in their hand to quickly deal a tremendous amount of damage to anything in the game (including other players, Planeswalkers, or troublesome creatures). Then, when the battle is won, the player is rewarded with a fast, strong creature that has the ability to deal extra damage to anything on the board — and even gives the rest of your Dragons this power. This is particularly effective in Commander, where Dragons are an extremely popular type of card to build a strategy around — with two possible Commanders entirely focusing on the type (The Ur-Dragon and Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm) ranking as the 5th and 12th most popular leaders on Commander format database EDHRec, with each one at the helm of over 12,000 recorded decks.

In general, a majority of decks will not have a use for Invasion of Tarkir, save for possibly creating a heavy hitter early — but this is sure to be a favorite for Dragon Tamers.

While we’re on the subject of Green cards, it’s worth noting that although they focus primarily on heavy creatures and trampling opponents with sheer power, there are plenty of other aspects to the color as well — with one of these being the rare ability to make use of creatures and lands in the Graveyard. Many of the strongest and most popular examples of Graveyard-focused Commanders (including Muldrotha, Meren, and our personal favorite The Gitrog Monster to name only a few) all feature Green, using its cards in their strategies to great effect. Planeswalker Wrenn, despite only being introduced recently, is no stranger to being a favorite inclusion in Green decks — and in her grand finale, she’s aiming to hold on to that title, merging with the Phyrexian’s superweapon in an attempt to save the Multiverse. However, there’s nothing saying she can’t take time away from that to save your valuable cards from the Graveyard, too.

Wrenn and Realmbreaker take the slight Graveyard focus of the original card and add onto it, mixing some slight land and creature assistance in to create a varied set of skills. Her side ability, which allows players to use and land to create any color of Mana, is an excellent asset for many decks (especially those that use four or five colors), and the ability to temporarily animate a land for offense or defense can help to protect Wrenn or inflict early damage on a problematic opponent. The real intriguing parts of the card, to many, are her -2 and -7 abilities. Her -2 not only allows players to fill their Graveyards with cards that can be brought back later through the effects of cards like Animate Dead or Muldrotha, but also returns at least one of them to the hand as well, which can help prevent an opponent from taking advantage of the situation. The -7. of course, is particularly exciting — Graveyard decks are always searching for abilities like it, and unlike permanents, Emblems assigned by Planeswalkers cannot be removed from the game easily (only in rare, extreme circumstances).

The fact that all of this is only three Mana (the same cost as Chromatic Lantern, which shares Wrenn’s passive effect and is used in many decks) is stunning, and in her niche, she’s the most impressive Planeswalker not only in the set, but in recent times in general — especially for Green players. If you plan on using any Graveyard-based Green deck, consider planting Wrenn in it as soon as you can.

In terms of the list structure, this is almost cheating — even more so than in our Phyrexia: All Will Be One pricing guide. Two cards at the same rank are one thing, but five is another matter altogether. However, they share one major aspect that easily plants them all on the list. The leaders of New Phyrexia are more than just intimidating figures — they represent the more vicious ideals that their color of choice can display (the most prominent of this being White’s themes of unity and devotion being twisted into a cultlike mentality under Elesh Norn). To reflect this, many of the Praetors have gone down in the game’s history as some of the most hated (and pricey) cards in their color identities. Logic would only assume that this trend would keep up in more sets featuring them — and indeed, this is the case. All five of the new recent Prateor iterations have been marked as some of the set’s most valuable cards, and while discussing each one may be a topic for another time, it’s best to group them all together here.

Technically speaking, not every Praetor is the most expensive card in the set — in fact, of the five, only three are actually worth more than $13 on the current market — but the nature of these legendary cards means that it’s hard to discuss one without the rest, and with three Praetors (Elesh Norn, Urabrask, and Sheoldred) being the most expensive cards in the set, we may as well include the others in this number.

As we’ve mentioned before, each of the new Praetors has two sides (a creature and an ongoing Saga that bestows powerful effects on the user), and while some are considered better than others in general, nobody can deny that they’re all incredibly powerful. The Saga powers, in particular, feature abilities typically reserved for game-ending cards, from Sheoldred’s mass reanimation to Jin-Gitaxias’s huge amount of card draw and free spellcasting.

Every one of these cards is expected to grow in value as players find more and more ways to make the most of their insane abilities — but even then, the main reason that all five of the Praetors are on top goes beyond the base value. As you may recall, we did bring up the overall max values of cards in the previous set, but even the $300 Oil Slick Foil from February’s set pales in comparison to the prices on display for the alternate versions of the Saga Praetors. In Collector’s Edition packs of March of the Machine, players have a chance to open what is known as a ‘Serialized’ version of each Praetor — a special variant of the card, numbered out of 500 in existence, and featuring exclusive art. Take a look at the version of Red Praetor Urabrask the players can pull in booster packs on the left compared to the serialized version on the right.

As you may expect, these are in extremely high demand, and very few are available on the market at the moment. However, from looking at data from TCGPlayer and MTGGoldfish (both of which list the latest sale prices), the prices for one of these can easily break $1,000 at the very least (the lowest confirmed sale on a serialized copy of any of the five is $700). The most expensive of any Praetor, however, is once again Elesh Norn — who boasts the largest price tag on a confirmed sale of any of the serialized Praetors at over $2,000 (a Serialized Sheoldred was put up for over $7,000, but has not been sold). Considering how powerful her effect is, particularly in how it acts as both an army generator and a one-sided board destroyer that can easily be recycled, it’s no wonder that the Mother of Machines takes the top spot.

This set marks not only the end of the Phyrexian empire (for now), but the end of the long story arcs that the game’s universe has been set in for quite some time. Still, it’s not over yet — a special Aftermath set of cards has been released to bring the sagas of many fan favorite characters and arcs to an end (which will be worthy of a price guide of its own once the market settles), and there are still plenty of new interesting entries on the horizon (ranging from Doctor Who and Lord of the Rings crossovers to returns to old Planes in the future and the anticipated new Commander set). Suffice to say, there’s a lot of product coming in the near future — and KX will be here to tell you what to expect.