BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In the history of the Magic: The Gathering franchise, the Phyrexian Empire has been a constant threat to the stability of the Multiverse — from surviving the destruction of one world to their resurrection on and subsequent takeover of another, eventually creating a new, more ‘perfected’ world. Through their multitude of tactics, technological supremacy, brute force, and corrupting oil, the group seeks to eventually ‘Compleat’ everyone in the known universe, helping them move close to their ideals of perfection. The story and lore of the Phyrexians are so large that Wizards of the Coast themselves have posted articles explaining their in-depth history — but such an infamous empire would not be complete without truly terrifying leaders.

Each color of Magic: The Gathering’s Mana is represented not only by one of the many planes of New Phyrexia, but also by a different sect of Phyrexians that best exemplify what it stands for. At the head of each of these sects stands a Praetor — one of the five major leaders of the group. While they are all interested in the goal of Phyrexian Perfection, the differing natures of these Praetors have also given rise to different castes, each with its own ideas of how this ‘perfection’ can be achieved. As you would expect, these characters were converted into cards to go along with the game’s story– not once, or even twice, but three times.

Following 2009’s New Phyrexia set, the empire took an extended break from the franchise, not appearing for another 12 years. In the 2021 Kaldheim set, though, a Praetor made a sudden reappearance on a world far away from its own — and throughout sets from 2021-2023, the different leaders once again made their presences known in preparation for a grand assault on the rest of the worlds in MTG, with new, updated cards to accomplish the goal. This boiled over in March of the Machine, the game’s latest main set, which featured all five Praetors — and yet another new card for each.

Unfortunately, this would appear to be their last appearance in the series, as the events of March of the Machine have left many of these intimidating rulers dead (with only one possibly surviving). Furthermore, their legions have been depowered, and the empire itself has been cut off from ever reaching other worlds. This means that it’s unlikely that the Phyrexians will ever return to the story of Magic (unless there is a sudden need for a plot-convenient resurrection) — and for now, at least, New Phyrexia has met its fate.

To commemorate the end of the Phyrexian storyline, KX wanted to see which of the group’s five Praetors was the most expensive if we took into account every one of their iterations. In our findings, we not only looked over the different cards and their current prices, but also what makes some of these cards unique (and playable).

For our prices, we picked the cheapest version of each original card available, including reprints or Showcase editions, from card game sale site TCGPlayer. Pratetors are ranked in order of their overall value when the cheapest versions of all cards were added together.

#5: Urabrask

Amidst the relatively uniform and structured masses of the Phyrexians, Urabrask is somewhat of an odd entry. As the twisted variant of Red, which represents rebellion, freedom, and ingenuity, he retains a sense of individualism from the other Praetors. Unlike his counterparts who force their own rigid structure and shapes on their victims, Urabrask instead prefers that individuals join the empire willingly and retain their unique strengths — contributing them to Phyrexia as part of The Great Work, his own form of perfection. In a similar theme to his blazing forge, Urabrask’s abilities are focused on speed and spell-slinging, best being at home in decks that love to deal damage quickly.

First Incarnation: Urabrask the Hidden

About: Urabrask starts with lower stats than the other Praetors, but also a lower Mana cost, and a set of useful abilities. Haste allows creatures to attack the turn they are played, which helps activate effects that apply when attacking and deal as much damage as possible to opponents quickly. Forcing opponents’ creatures down also has a variety of uses, including preventing them from blocking your attacks and activating their own tapping effects. It’s an interesting set of skills and a good addition to many decks. Ironically, though, it doesn’t fit as well in the popular depiction of Red — strategies that enjoy quick activation tend to prefer cards like Fervor that provide Haste for a lower cost, and the lockdown effect is more suited to White’s more controlling play style.

Price: While cheap, efficient cards are somewhat of a staple when it comes to Red decks, we don’t think it was meant to refer to actual price — but even taking alternate art styles into consideration, Urabrask the Hidden is easily the cheapest Praetor to get your hands on, and almost every single version of him (save for two recent Collector’s Edition ones) can be purchased for under $5 each. The lowest of the low are his new Showcase variant (which he received alongside the other original Praetors) and a version of his original art, which are both available for around $1 (not counting shipping and handling).

Second Incarnation: Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

About: There isn’t much to say about the second version of the Red Praetor — his effect is perhaps the least threatening that any Phrexian ruler has. While it does provide a small amount of card advantage to the player (which is always needed by Red) by giving them the ability to look at and play an extra card during the turn, it really doesn’t have much effect on the opponent, instead simply revealing the first card they draw and possibly removing it. On top of this, Urabrask’s only other benefit is Haste, and he has middling statistics for a 5-Mana creature. While his ability isn’t terrible, he falls to the wayside in the face of other Red cards with similar effects — Commander favorite Etali, Primal Storm (which can be found for under $1) has a slightly higher Mana cost, but is also stronger, provides more options for the player, and makes the exiled cards free to cast.

Price: It would seem that not staying loyal to the Phyrexian Empire took its toll on Urabrask: while all of the other second iterations of the Praetors have gone down in infamy as some of the game’s fiercest cards, the Red leader’s 2022 iteration has not attained such a legacy, and remains a relatively cheap and unpopular card — even from a set that is already inexpensive to begin with. The version from Streets of New Capenna can be found for as low as $3.

Third Incarnation: Urabrask/The Great Work

About: In his final incarnation, Urabrask has not only shocked many by actively rebelling against Elesh Norn’s cultlike rule, but by being a surprisingly effective card as well. Replacing his Haste with First Strike (allowing him to kill enemies with 4 or less Toughness without taking damage himself) and reducing his Mana cost is already a good start. The Great Work itself, too, has many uses, from providing the player with free Mana to a bit of extra damage. The most notable aspect, of course, is the tremendous end of the Saga, allowing the player to cast and remove spells from anyone’s Graveyard. After all these years of not fitting in, it would seem that Urabrask has finally found a home — particularly, in ‘Spellslinger’ decks, whose focus on casting multiple low-cost spells in one turn allows them to both help Urabrask transform faster and get the most out of The Great Work’s final ability.

Price: Surprisingly, Urabrask is one of the more expensive Praetors in the March of the Machine saga, resting comfortably between the two most and least costly cards. A Showcase variant of the newest Red Praetor will cost a minimum of $14.

TOTAL MINIMUM PRICING: $18

#4: Jin-Gitaxias

Blue in Magic highlights the concepts of thought, ideas, and technology — and as such, it only makes sense that the Praetor who best embodies it is Phyrexia’s chief scientist. Cold, calculating, and extremely intelligent, Jin-Gitaxias’ genius was invaluable to preparing for the Phyrexian assault on the Multiverse (being responsible for the group’s ability to corrupt Planeswalkers and serving as the strategic advisor during the invasion). Jin also developed his own variation on Phyrexia’s mindset — known as The Great Synthesis, in which perfection can be achieved through advances in technology and scientific experimentation. Said experiments, unfortunately for his victims, are typically more akin to cruel and unusual torture. Jin-Gitaxias has a variety of uses, but more than anything, he enjoys working with plenty of materials. Decks that have a variety of different options and like to keep large numbers of cards in hand can make great use of the Blue Praetor.

First Incarnation: Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur

About: The ability to be played instantly is rather odd for something with such a heavy cost, as is a relatively weak Power and Toughness for how much you pay — but Core Augur’s monstrously effective other abilities more than make up for it if he can be kept alive. Immediately drawing a new hand at the end of your turn is an enormous amount of card advantage (especially in Blue, which is infamous for playing spells on opponent turns), and cutting a player’s maximum hand size by seven means that they’ll often have to get rid of any cards they can’t play by the end of the turn. It’s a fairly strong combination, and certainly a devastating one should he be allowed to remain on the field. Unfortunately, this comes at a cost: playing Jin-Gitaxias often paints a tremendous target on a player’s back, and should he fail to do anything, you waste a lot of Mana.

Price: While a fairly infamous card and one of the more expensive original Praetors, Core Augur experienced a major price drop with the release of the Showcase reprints. A standard copy of the alternate art edition can be found for just under $5.

Second Incarnation: Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

About: The ability to counter spells is one that is exclusive to Blue in MTG, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the most powerful abilities a player can have. And the ability to clone cards already on the field — ranging from powerful artifacts to doubling the effectiveness of Spells — is one that has proven time and time again to be effective in all sorts of situations. When you take both of these powers, allow them both to occur during every turn, and place them on a creature with a decent level of strength (and an admittedly high Mana cost), it makes perfect sense why a card like Progress Tyrant would be both powerful and valuable. It’s a good thing that it doesn’t work on creatures, or we’re certain that this card’s price — and the community’s hatred of it — would be much larger.

Price: Despite its many uses, Progress Tyrant sits on the lower end of the second wave of Praetors when it comes to prices — averaging out at approximately $9 for a copy from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Third Iteration: Jin-Gitaxias/The Great Synthesis

About: This is a rather odd creature, but it’s certainly one with many uses — and the fact that its Mana cost is lower than his previous incarnations means the Blue Praetor will appear on the battlefield more often in the decks that feature him. Ward means it’s more difficult and costly for players to attempt to destroy him, and the ability to reward you for playing costly cards is always appreciated. The major draw here, though, is his Saga. The Great Synthesis is one of the more unusual transformations to activate, and many would say that it’s one of the best in the series. Immediately drawing at least seven cards is an incredible boost (especially when it removes the hand limit), the Creature removal is always appreciated, and gaining the effect of Omniscience (a card that is infamous in its own right) for one turn is an amazing way to take advantage of your sudden new tools. In decks that love to draw cards or cast plenty of spells, Jin is a perfect fit, and a great research partner.

Price: Despite his impressive power, Jin-Gitaxias is actually the cheapest Praetor from March of the Machine. A copy of the mad scientist’s base form sells for only $7 on the market.

TOTAL MINIMUM PRICING: $21

#3: Vorinclex

Green has always been a color focused on nature and the cycle of life — and Vorinclex is often seen as a good representation of this, albeit a mechanical example rather than a natural one. His own idea of perfection is the process of guided natural selection and survival of the fittest, where the strong continuously evolve and eventually reach perfection by consuming the weak. His cards focus on strengthening a player’s assets and Land, making them easy inclusions in any Green deck that enjoys having massive amounts of Mana or placing counters on creatures.

First Incarnation: Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger

About: On the popular Commander site EDHRec, there is a list of the ‘Saltiest’ cards in MTG — those that are despised by the community, and that make players angry for one reason or another (usually due to ridiculous effects that slow down the game or how they unreasonably tip the scales in someone’s favor). Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger is the 4th saltiest card in the entire franchise, and it’s easy to see why. While duplicating a player’s own Mana is always a good effect that is shared by many useful cards, the extra power of shutting down opponents’ lands takes this concept to a ridiculous degree, allowing the cards’ controller free reign while constantly stifling everyone else. When playing Magic: The Gathering, people appreciate the opportunity to actually play — and so cards like Voice of Hunger are commonly reviled. However, this doesn’t make them any less effective, and Vorinclex’s first iteration is one that’s useful in any deck.

Price: Despite its nearly universal use and fame/infamy, Voice of Hunger is on the lower end of the price spectrum for the original Praetors. A copy of the card from the new Showcase edition is as cheap as $5 on the market.

Second Incarnation: Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

About: Much like his first incarnation, Vorinclex doubles a boost your creatures get while stifling those received by other players — only this time, it’s the game’s various counters instead of Land. While this does not completely shut down counter-placement effects, it can be useful in preventing opponents from reaching their own goals. It’s worth noting that ‘Counters’ doesn’t only apply to power boosts, either: Monstrous Raider can help get to the ultimate abilities of Sagas or Planeswalkers faster, add Experience Counters to fuel certain Commanders, or win games through the likes of Poison Counters or Helix Pinnacle while stopping enemies trying to do the same. If combined with cards like the famous Doubling Season or Vorel of the Hull Clade, this effect stacks further, allowing players to expand their counters to tremendous levels. With all these aspects, it’s easy to see why Vorinclex is so popular.

Price: Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider not only dwarfs the rest of the cards from the set it originates from, but is one of the most expensive versions of any Praetor (beaten out by one other Second iteration). The cheapest playable edition of the card is $53 for its original Kaldheim release.

Third Incarnation: Vorinclex/The Grand Evolution

About: Thankfully for those who have had their fill of the Green Praetor, his final form is one that is seen as much more balanced to many. This hasn’t done much to lower his strength, however, and there’s a lot that this iteration brings to the table — such as strong stats for 5 Mana, the ability to add more Land to a player’s hand, and the ability to transform into a Saga just by paying Mana instead of meeting specific conditions like the other Praetors. The real interesting part here is his Saga, The Grand Evolution — which not only lets players to bring back dead creatures and improve them, but turns into a board-clearing ability by allowing your creatures to force others on the field into battle, and take out high-priority targets if not the enemy’s entire board. While this form isn’t as popular as the previous one, there’s still a lot to like here, especially for decks that use a lot of strong creatures.

Price: Vorinclex is the second least expensive of any of the Praetors in the new set, and as usual, the Showcase variant is the cheapest. A near-mint Showcase copy on TCGPlayer will only set you back $8 — although decks that can afford to activate its Saga should also look into Voice of Hunger if they’re in the market for a big Green fighting machine.

TOTAL MINIMUM PRICING: $66

#2: Elesh Norn

The leader of the Phyrexians and mastermind behind the Multiversal invasion represents a mockery of the color of White, which in-series usually represents ideas of faith, hope, and unity. Under the megalomaniacal Norn’s guidance, though, this has come to represent her idea of shaping the Empire into a cultlike theocracy — leading her to take over the entire Empire, execute those with opposing ideals, and restructure Phyrexia into her likeness. In the game itself, White continues its ideas of suppression with Norn’s card forms — which often find their way into decks focused on lockdown and control, especially in tandem with Blue.

First Incarnation: Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite

About: The first card featuring Norn is already a popular addition in decks that can pay her high Mana cost — in addition to her own durability, she possesses a helpful ability in Vigilance, as well as both a useful boost for your own other creatures and a massive weakness for the opponents. Grand Cenobite automatically kills any enemy with less than 2 Toughness while she is in play, completely shutting down decks that focus on creating large numbers of small monsters. If she’s able to be copied, these increases and decreases add on to each other, and can completely lock opponents out of summoning lesser creatures.

Price: While the original Cenobite from New Phyrexia is still rather costly, averaging at $37 at the lowest, this first incarnation of Elesh Norn, like the other Praetors, received a reprint with new art in March of the Machine — bringing her cheapest possible price to a more manageable $18.

Second Incarnation: Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

About: Following up 18 years later, Norn returned in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with a card that has already become a staple of many decks. Mother of Machines is not only the most expensive base version of the White Praetor, but also the priciest card in the entire set it’s from, due to her array of impressive effects. Being able to not only duplicate the enter-the-battlefield effects of your own creatures, but nullify those of your opponent is an extremely powerful ability, especially when used alongside cards that provide immediate benefits like Mulldrifter or Sun Titan. White is already one of the most popular colors for utilizing these effects, and fitting a creature like Elesh into the strategies of ‘Blink’ decks which aim to repeatedly take advantage of them is a match made in heaven. Add that to her original Vigilance and tremendous stats, as well as a reduced Mana cost, and it’s easy to see why many are drawn to including this version in their decks.

Price: The Mother of Machines hasn’t been around long, so there aren’t currently any reprints to devalue the original card. The cheapest variant of her second iteration is the original from the set itself, with a tabletop value of at least $31.

Third Incarnation: Elesh Norn/The Argent Etchings

About: The third and (supposedly) final iteration of Norn not only retains her original Vigilance, but grants her a cheaper Mana cost in exchange for lower stats, and punishes those who attack you or your creatures. This, while seeming small, quickly adds up, forcing foes to ever constantly lose Mana or take damage. However, neither of those facts is why she has quickly become a fan favorite. That would have to go to her ability to transform into a Saga — where she boasts a whole set of incredibly themed abilities. The Argent Etchings give her a series of incredible effects that can obliterate an opponent who is unable to destroy her in time (ranging from the instant creation and improvement of an army to one-sided board destruction), and be repeated to great effect.

Price: As is fitting for the leader of the Phyrexian Empire, this final variant of Elesh Norn is also the most expensive in her set. Oddly enough, though, the cheapest version of this new Elesh Norn is once again the alternate art Showcase variant, which sports a modest price tag of $16. In stark contrast to this idea, her Serialized alternate art version is the most expensive of the Praetors’ final incarnations to have a confirmed sale, at $2500.

TOTAL MINIMUM PRICING: $68

#1: Sheoldred

Black in MTG represents the ideas of malice, trickery, and greatness at all costs– and ironically, Sheoldred is the perfect representation of this. Her philosophy (all will serve Phyrexia, and it does not matter how this comes to pass so long as it does) is the one most reminiscent of the empire’s original mindset before Norn took over, and she has been proven to be both the most clever and cruel of the Praetors. As opposed to the more structured assaults of the others, Sheoldred’s operations tend to focus more on covert manipulation and the leveraging of misinformation and underhanded tactics to accomplish her goals. Her ideal of ‘victory by any means necessary’ is clearly visible in her card forms — where she fits well in a variety of decks, especially those focused on the Graveyard.

First Incarnation – Sheoldred, Whispering One

About: Putting aside the odd added ability of Swampwalk (which makes her unblockable if the defending player controls a Swamp), Sheoldred possesses two strong abilities and a decent set of statistics given her Mana cost. The ability to constantly recycle your dead creatures is always useful (especially when used alongside those that can be recycled for useful purposes like Fleshbag Marauder), and the fact that she forces your opponents to constantly sacrifice their own creatures (potentially forcing them to remove key strategy pieces or creatures that can’t be destroyed by other means) is just icing on the cake. The card is costly Mana-wise, but both of these abilities can greatly swing the game in a player’s favor.

Price: Even taking the new Showcase variants into consideration, the Whispering One is still on the pricier end of the original Praetor cards. This newest adaptation is around $8, but still the cheapest variant.

Second Incarnation – Sheoldred, The Apocalypse

About: On the surface, this card seems relatively underwhelming — but a closer look reveals that this is an incredibly flexible and dangerous version of an already powerful Praetor. Strong statistics on a low Mana cost as well as Deathtouch (which allows her to kill any Creature she fights) are already nice, but the ability to constantly benefit yourself whenever you draw a card (and more importantly, punish opponents who do the same) is an incredible one, and turns a necessary mechanic in the game (one that many decks rely on to win) into an advantageous situation for the player. With The Apocalypse on the field, cards like Damnable Pact or Peer into the Abyss can easily completely eliminate an opponent, and even weaker spells such as the ever-popular Sign In Blood can cause heavy damage. This is especially deadly in ‘Wheel’ decks (which focus on forcing players to draw cards), where the added bonuses can keep a player’s life and options topped off while rapidly draining foes.

Price: If you’ve been following the prices of popular MTG cards over the years, you know exactly why Sheoldred took the #1 spot on this list — and for those who haven’t, it’s almost entirely because of this incarnation. Simply put, despite the number of variants she possesses, this incarnation is a highly-coveted card. Even the cheapest version of Sheoldred, The Apocalypse (a Showcase variant from Dominaria United) costs a whopping $65 — the most of any basic Praetor in the franchise. If price gouging was another part of Sheoldred’s plan to enslave the Multiverse by any means necessary, it certainly seems to be working.

Third Iteration- Sheoldred/The True Scriptures

About: Even without taking the Saga into account, Sheoldred possesses decent statistics for a 5-Mana card, cannot be blocked by a single creature, and immediately forces other players to sacrifice a creature when she hits the field. This is impressive, but her Saga is what truly elevates her to one of the strongest of the new Praetors. The True Scriptures is impressive for a multitude of reasons. The ability to choose and destroy an opponent’s important card is always useful (especially when you can do it to every other player in the game), and the effect of milling and discarding can remove potential options from opponents with ease. The final ability to resurrect every creature from every Graveyard is also an impressively powerful one, and can be used to take advantage of powerful enter-the-battlefield effects, steal valuable creatures before the opponent can bring them back, or use their other abilities yourself. Even when this power is activated, there’s still a strong chance that another player will have enough cards in their Graveyard to activate it again and again, boosting its power even more.

Price: Elesh Norn may be the most expensive card in March of the Machine, but Sheoldred comes close, as the second costliest in the set. Even her Showcase variant costs a minimum of $20 on the market at the time of writing.

TOTAL MINIMUM PRICING: $93

When all is said and done, we can tally up the costs of these cards, and determine which Praetor is the most expensive. The answer, by a slightly overwhelming margin, is Sheoldred — when all of her appearances are added together, the Black Praetor reigns supreme in terms of cost. On the opposite end, if you’re looking for a complete set of Praetors, Urabrask is the way to go.

