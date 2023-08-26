BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Our trek through every Magic set ever released continues as we venture deeper into the Ice Age Block — or so it seems. This week, we feature Homelands, a bizarre entry into the franchise that has gained a tremendous reputation over time. Unfortunately, very little of this attention is positive.

While Ice Age focused on the struggles the continent of Tersiare faced during the period of immense cold brought upon by the Sylex Blast, Homelands instead brought players to an entirely different Plane — specifically, the small, backwater world of Ulgrotha, which was destroyed in the Wizards’ Wars (no relation to the Brother’s War that caused the Ice Age). During their adventures, two Planeswalkers (the studious sorcerer Feroz and angelic Serra) fell in love as they worked to defend it from invaders. They would eventually establish Feroz’s Ban — a magical shield around the plane to protect it from evil. However, after Feroz perished in a lab accident, Serra fled the world in grief, leaving the world’s remaining denizens to fend for themselves. As the Ban slowly fades without either of its defenders, potentially leaving the world open to invasion, its citizens also face threats from within as the vicious Baron Sengir plots to take Ulgrotha for himself.

The idea of this new world, while promising, faced many setbacks in production — particularly as a result of almost no contact between the design and story teams. According to a testimony from Mark Rosewater, the Research and Development team (led at the time by Magic’s creator Richard Garfield) did not even want to print the set — but the CEO of Wizards of the Coast at the time overruled them in order to keep a promise to Homelands’ two designers. The results, to put it bluntly, were a disaster: in addition to cards of middling to extremely low strength, the focus on flavor led to combinations of colors and keywords that are typically not paired in modern times (most notably Green creatures with Flying and a Black creature with Trample).

Homelands also has the dubious honor of being the only booster pack to be kicked out of its’ place in Magic history: although the story and setting of Ulgrotha were (and still are) viewed as the highlight of the relatively disappointing release, they were still critiqued for having nothing to do with the plot of the Ice Age block– a fact made even more puzzling when the set following this one (Alliances) immediately took players back to Dominaria to continue the story at hand. This oddity would come to a head in 2006, when Wizards of the Coast retroactively removed it from the Ice Age Block and replaced it with Coldsnap — a set that both expanded on Ice Age’s mechanics and gave its plot a proper conclusion. This effectively reduced Homelands to a bizarre outlier even among early entries, and to this day, it is seen as one of the worst booster packs in Magic history.

Despite its abysmal reputation, though, not everything about Homelands was doomed to be forgotten. Serra and Baron Sengir would go on to be key influences on two of Magic’s more popular tribes (Angels and Vampires, respectively), and Ulgrotha was even featured as one of the planes invaded by the Phyrexians during March of the Machine. Many of the cards from this ill-fated set would also eventually fetch decent prices of their own — and in this week’s column, we’ve taken prices from MTGGoldfish to determine which stand out among the rest.

Legends, a set we’ve discussed previously, was the origin of the Poison mechanic, which assigns players Poison Counters when they would take damage from certain creatures and effects. If a player has ten Poison Counters at any given time, they succumb to the toxins and immediately lose the game. Although the idea saw no use when it was first released and received little support in the early years of Magic, the Scars of Mirrodin block turned this relatively weak mechanic into a genuine threat by introducing the Infect and Proliferate keywords — both of which were extremely adept at propelling Poison Counters into the public eye. In modern times, the large amount of support for both mechanics has transformed what was once an odd outlier into one of the most hated and dreaded strategies in Magic. Luckily for players who don’t want to become infected, there are plenty of efficient ways to resist poison — but the application of Leeches is not one of them.

Leeches is a rather odd spell, even to this day — while there are Creatures and Enchantments that can prevent a player from receiving Poison Counters (most notably Melira, Sylvok Outcast), Leeches is the only card in existence that explicitly mentions the ability to remove Poison Counters, and could do so long before they were even considered a threat to many players. The card has a simple job — pay life to remove Poison counters — and it does it well enough. The main problem with it simply comes from the fact that it can only be used once, and only on the player’s turn — which prevents them from having the ability to consistently recover against strategies that slowly put pressure on opponents by increasing counters. Moreover, a large number of decks that use Poison Counters as a way to end games have the ability to inflict them do so on the opponent’s turn, whether through combat boosts like Triumph of the Hordes or proliferation effects such as those of Atraxa, Praetor’s Voice — meaning that the player will often have no opportunity to respond to these infections using a Sorcery that can only be played on their turn. In contrast, Solemnity (a White Enchantment which has a similar Mana cost) remains on the field until it is destroyed, and completely prevents counters of any sort from being placed on cards or players — making it a far more flexible and effective counter to Poison strategies and further cementing Leeches as an ineffective treatment for modern toxins.

In general, Leeches has been rendered relatively obscure nowadays — not only by the development of better cards, but also by the advancing power of Poison tactics. This does not mean that it is not a unique card, however, and the price tag placed upon it still cements its peculiarity in Magic history. One would sooner seek out actual leech treatment… unlike this card, it has been known to work more than once.

While Ulgrotha was the first set to feature the Sengir bloodline as major antagonists, they have actually been around since the very beginning of Magic. Sengir Vampire debuted in Alpha, and quickly became a fan favorite card — meaning that it was only natural for the Coven’s leader to make an appearance in the future. Baron Sengir serves as the first legendary Vampire in the history of Magic, and would serve as the progenitor of one of the most popular tribes in the game’s history — but after over 15 years, it’s only natural that his age is beginning to show.

In the early days of the game, Baron Sengir was one of the strongest cards available to Black players — boasting a combination of strong statistics, Flying, the ability to improve himself upon killing enemy creatures, and even a regeneration effect as a failsafe. This impressive power, ironically, prevents him from serving as a proper game-ender for Vampire tribal decks — who instead look to the Voldaren, Stromkirk, and Markov bloodlines from the plane of Innistrad for support. In terms of Commanders, modern Vampire decks who can afford him far prefer the leadership of Edgar Markov (who provides benefits in the Command Zone as well as access to every prominent color Vampires can be found in) and tend to focus more on overrunning their opponents with smaller, low-cost Creatures as opposed to larger ones like Baron Sengir. On top of this, without any ability to force creatures to fight him, there are very few ways to trigger Baron’s power increase — and while regenerating a creature can be useful once per turn, there are far better cards to play for less than eight Mana that can bring important Vampires back to the battlefield (Patriarch’s Bidding is perhaps the best example of this). As far as heavy-hitting Black cards go, there are infinitely better options available for less Mana– and even in terms of eight-cost monstrosities, Razaketh, the Foulblooded boasts higher base stats and a reusable tutor effect. As a result of these new developments, Baron has effectively been thrust out of both his roles as a Vampire boss and as a game finisher, and now struggles to find a place in any deck.

Although Baron Sengir and Sengir Vampires in general have generally fallen out of favor in modern times, their initial impact on the franchise cannot be ignored — and the Baron stands as not only the first Vampire Lord, but also the first truly powerful mono-Black Legendary creature. This, combined with his significance in the lore, allows him to secure his place in Magic history in terms of both vamps and value.

One of the interesting things about early Magic is that over time, one can see how certain themes and strategies change over time. While some decks, particularly Tribal strategies, have remained fairly consistent since their inception (Goblins and mob tactics, for instance, have always gone hand in hand), some have undergone enormous changes. In the case of the Faerie tribe, the vast difference between old and new play styles can easily be observed in this peculiar entry from Homelands history.

In all fairness, Willow Priestess is by no means a bad card, especially when compared to the likes of Leeches. Granting Protection from Black is nice enough and can potentially save a valuable creature from danger, and the ability to play a Faerie from the hand without paying its cost is impressively powerful. If anything, it is the changing structure and identity of the game that has thrust the card into obscurity. In more modern times, Faeries have become known as a tribe that is primarily rooted in the Blue/Black color combination, and a majority of their notable entries and Tribal creatures exist solely in those colors. If that wasn’t bad enough, their most popular cards that do feature Green as part of their color identity (Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief and Rubinia Soulsinger) tend to favor creatures that play off of their effects over fellow Fae folk, rendering these useful effects out of the question even in these decks. Unfortunately for this Priestess, however, Magic appears to have no interest in returning Faeries to their Green roots anytime soon– especially because the new ‘Fae Dominion’ Commander deck from the upcoming set Wilds of Eldraine solely features Blue and Black cards as well.

If there is ever a Faerie commander that focuses on both the Tribal aspect and includes Green in the mix, perhaps there will be a time for Priestess to return to the court — but from the looks of things, she will be waiting in exile for quite some time. With a better color identity, this could be an easy shoo-in for Faerie decks, and we hope to see a Blue/Black Fae with similar effects in the near future.

Continuing the topic of mechanics that appeared in earlier sets, we once again discuss World Enchantments — an odd kind of Enchantment so powerful that only one can be on the battlefield at any time. While they were quickly phased out, some of these cards have gone on to have their own places in both modern gameplay (Concordant Crossroads) or as some of the most valuable cards in the franchise (Nether Void, The Abyss). Koskun Falls does not fit into either of these categories, but still serves as a very interesting piece of Magic history — and one that we find rather underrated.

Forcing players to pay extra costs to attack is a key part of many stall and Stax strategies, and cards like Propaganda, Ghostly Prison, and Sphere of Safety have seen more than their fair share of play. The difference here, of course, is that Koskun Falls is Black, while every other instance of this effect is either White or Blue in nature. This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that the card is useless — tapping a creature to keep the effect up is not too steep of a penalty, and there are some Stax decks that use Blue/Black/White Commanders instead of the typical Blue/White who can stack this ability to almost completely shut down enemy attacks. The card has also gained an unlikely synergy with King Macar, the Gold-Cursed as a way to tap the eponymous ruler so that he can immediately be untapped with Sword of the Paruns or Mobile Garrison to trigger his ability. At the same time, however, it still sees almost no play, both due to its relative obscurity and the simple fact that it tends to have little to do with Black’s combination-focused or aggressive tactics.

While Koskun Falls is undoubtedly a card that has its uses, like Willow Priestess, the fault here lies in its color. Had the Enchantment been printed as a White or Blue card, there is a strong chance it would be just as popular as many other stalling staples — but as it is now, only serves as a useful part of rogue strategies. However, our correspondent notes that it might have a place in his own three-color Oloro, Ageless Ascetic stax deck alongside Prison and Propaganda — if he ever has the funds to build it, that is.

Although some of the earliest tribes in Magic are quickly abandoned, others only see more additions as the series goes on. Not every one of these can be as popular as the likes of Goblins or Elves, but as new cards are released, even unpopular tribes have received more support, most commonly in the form of cards that benefit all tribes (such as Metallic Mimic and Vanquisher’s Banner) or Commanders that provide somewhat weaker tribes with game-changing effects like Reaper King or Shelob, Child of Ungoliant. Didgeridoo, as a piece of Tribal support, was ahead of its time in this regard — and has unexpectedly emerged as one of the most valuable and useful cards in Homelands.

Didgeridoo exists solely to allow a player to quickly place Minotaur creatures onto the battlefield — and, to be fair, it is quite good at that. Paying one Mana to cast it and then three Mana at any time to immediately put a creature into play at instant speed is immensely powerful, and the fact that it can be used multiple times means the card can quickly amass an army by a player with enough spare Mana and enough Minotaurs in hand. The downside of this impressive instrument, of course, is that it is stopped from being overpowered by only working within its very specific niche. While Minotaurs themselves do have a respectable number of useful creatures and Commanders available (such as Moraug, Fury of Akoum or Neheb, The Eternal), as well as support cards that benefit the group, they tend to be ignored in favor of more popular types — and much like Faeries, the Minotaurs that do see play tend not to mingle too much with other members of the tribe (Moraug’s effect is often used in Landfall decks, and Neheb is much more at home in a Mono-Red Spellslinger strategy). If Didgeridoo applied to any creature or even a more popular tribe, there is a chance that this card would become both extremely costly and extremely broken — but as it is now, it simply stands as a case of an effective weapon placed into the hands (hooves?) of an ineffective wielder.

Although the price of this card currently seems relatively low when compared to other costly cards in previous sets, it is worth noting that its price has seen multiple increases in the past as new Minotaur cards are released — at times even doubling in price. If a sudden surge of quality Minotaur support descends upon Magic sometime in the future, there is a chance that Didgeridoo will once again see a price spike. In that case, those who are hoping to one day build a deck based around these bull-headed brawlers might want to pick up this instrument and start learning to play it as soon as possible.

While not everything about Homelands is a complete bust, the set is to this day referred to as the worst of the worst when it comes to Magic game design — and as such, the set does serve as a very odd and somewhat shameful part of the franchise’s history (at least, if Wizards’ response to it is any indication). Despite this, a large portion of this failure stems more from early game development than anything else, and as more sets are released, fans tend to be willing to let these early mistakes slide when compared to modern disasters. Homelands is far from the most perfect MTG set, but is it truly the worst? Only time and more editions of the column will tell.

Do you think that Homelands is one of the worst Magic packs of all time? Does it deserve more acclaim than it has been given? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook, and join us next week as we continue the Ice Age Block with Alliances!