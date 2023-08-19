BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s summer in North Dakota, and the heat can be felt across the state — even from the safety of the newsroom. However, things in the Magic column are beginning to cool down as we enter the Ice Age. Beginning with this week’s entry, Wizards of the Coast began dividing booster packs into what are known as ‘Blocks’ — a series of sets, released one after the other in succession, that all focus on the same story, mechanics, and idea. In this case, today’s pack marked the beginning of the Ice Age block — themed entirely around a freezing cold climate — which would last from June 1995 to June 1996.

Previous booster packs have gone into detail about the disastrous effects caused by the Sylex Blast at the end of the Brothers’ War — one of which was a looming period of frost that enveloped a majority of Dominaria. This was particularly visible on the continent of Terisiare (where the conflict actually took place), where a majority of the civilization was destroyed, if not by the conflict, then by the harsh environment. In spite of this, during the block, new groups and tribes have formed to fight for the limited resources available. However, when the necromancer Lim-Dul launches an undead assault on the plane, these small bands of survivors must join together if they are to have any hope of survival.

In addition to serving as the first entry of the first block, as is traditional in older sets, multiple new mechanics made their first appearance or saw additional development in Ice Age — most notably Snow-themed cards and Snow-Covered Lands, Cumulative Upkeep, and the introduction of one-colored Legendary creatures, as well as the first ‘cantrip‘ spell in Brainstorm. In addition, Ice Age also marked the first themed pack to feature reprints of cards from Unlimited and Fourth Edition (a set we did not discuss), starting another trend that continues to this day. This set was also the earliest instance of Norse mythology and inspiration for an overarching plot, before the idea would later be transformed into an entire plane in 2021.

Now that we’ve established Ice Age as the location of many ‘firsts’ in Magic history, it leads one to wonder: how many of these have stood the test of time long after the frozen ground thaws? We’ve taken prices from MTGGoldfish and knowledge of modern Magic to discover five of the most expensive and everlasting cards to have made their debut in the set to find out.

As the color of ambition, self-empowerment, and cruelty, Black cards tend to subscribe to the idea of ‘Victory At Any Cost’, and many (such as Lich’s Mastery and Demonic Pact) can provide both effective bonuses and terrible consequences. However, as the nature of the game of Magic changes, even these penalties can be mitigated. In the case of Demonic Consultation, arguably one of the most powerful cards with such a drawback, this idea works twofold. Not only can it be the key to finding the perfect card to sneak out a perfect play, but with the right combination of cards, even paying the cost can result in you winning the game.

Demonic Consultation, put simply, forces the player to exile (remove from play) the top six cards of their deck. They then get to name a card, and exile cards from their deck until they find it — after which they have the opportunity to place it in their hand. If this card was in the original top six, however, the player will end up removing their entire deck from the game. On the surface, it is a very unfavorable card — but risky gambles like this, while not usually observed at casual tables, actually do see frequent use in competitive play. At extremely fast-paced tables, the ability to quickly find the one card a player needs to activate a combo and win is worth the risk. Even if you do end up losing your entire Library to a Consultation gone wrong, there are actually cards that can take advantage of this as well: this spell is typically played alongside the likes of Laboratory Maniac (often referred to as ‘LabMan’) or Thassa’s Oracle, who can allow the player to instantly win the game should their decks be empty. Those seeking an immediate victory using these effects often run Consultation alongside Tainted Pact, and will deliberately name a card they do not have in their deck to immediately activate them. This effectively makes it serve two purposes, both of which can be game-ending in the right environment.

While it may be easy to think one can simply say anything to activate the game-winning power of Consultation, there was an actual rule placed on it stating that the card named must be a real one that exists in the history of Magic — meaning that the player’s most important decision is which card name to choose. The best option, competitive play-wise, would be to name Demonic Consultation itself (as there is no possible way you’d reveal it again due to the one copy per card rules of Commander) — but other popular picks include fan-favorite cards Fblthp, the Lost, Brushwagg, or Colossal Dreadmaw, and thematic choices such as Behold my Grandeur, When Will You Learn?, and Abandon Hope. Personally, we enjoy using Commence the Endgame for the fact that it sounds incredibly villainous — but if you enjoy a challenge, our columnist recommends naming Asmoranomardicadaistnaculdacar instead.

It’s always good to see that the tradition of old price guides including Land is still alive in well, albeit in a strange manner. Sulfurous Springs is by no means as disappointing as Rainbow Vale, but also pales in comparison to other lands on these lists, especially taking the likes of The Tabernacle or the original Dual Lands into consideration. Fortunately for those seeking to use it, this is also reflected in the cards’ price tag.

Sulfurous Springs, like a majority of other special Lands during the Ice Age block, fits into a category of card known as ‘Pain Lands‘ — those that can deal damage to you every time you tap them for Mana. Although City of Brass technically came first, the cycle introduced in this pack makes up the first set of five Pain Lands, each relating to two ‘Allied’ colors that share similar themes (in this case, Black and Red have similar themes of aggression, hedonism, and individuality). While the Life cost seems bothersome in comparison to other Lands which tap for colors without this fuss, there are still plenty of benefits to them –even without paying Life, Pain Lands can still provide Colorless Mana and come in untapped, and a slight loss can sometimes be a small price to pay for the ability to get the perfect color you need.

To this day, both old and new Pain Lands still see play — especially those with other added effects, like Hall of the Bandit Lord and Boseju, Who Shelters All. While Sulfurous Springs may be overshadowed by lands such as Blood Crypt in more modern times, it still serves its purpose in plenty of Red/Black decks — EDH currently reports that of the 115,452 Rakdos color decks listed on the online database, Springs is present in 29% of them.

During the initial advent of Legendary Creatures, they were all rooted in more than one color of Mana — meaning players would have to diversify both their decks and their Land base if they wanted to bring these powerful fighters to the battlefield. It wasn’t until Ice Age that one-color Legends were created. Marton is the first Legendary Creature to only require a single color of Mana, and though his age is starting to show, he still marks a turning point in the history of Magic that would continue to affect the franchise for years to come.

Whenever Marton attacks, other creatures that attack or block with him gain bonus statistics for each non-Marton ally fighting alongside them (for instance, if Marton and two Squirrels attack or block, each Squirrel gets +2/+2). This makes him an excellent leader for decks that intend on ‘going wide’ by creating huge amounts of creature tokens — and luckily for him, Red is one of the best colors for doing just that, particularly in the form of Goblins and Elementals. The issue with this plan of attack is that Marton himself does not receive this bonus, meaning that players generally only have one opportunity to use this effect before he is taken down — as opponents being attacked will simply choose to block Marton, and those whose attacks are being blocked can simply assign the damage to Marton first. As such, strategies that revolve around using this knight’s charging tactics tend to support him with equipment like Mithrill Coat or Darksteel Plate to ensure he survives to lead another charge.

In more recent times, mono-colored Commander decks and strategies have become more and more common (especially with the addition of mechanics like Devotion), and Mono-Red has many incredible examples of these. Unfortunately for Marton, token-focused players nowadays typically lean more into two or three-color strategies (Jetmir, Nexus of Revels has a similar boosting effect, but also has a stronger body and grants multiple useful Keywords to each creature on top of allowing players access to Green and White) — and even those aiming to use tokens in Mono-Red will almost universally look to Krenko, Mob Boss instead. Still, the knight serves a valuable purpose in the game’s history, and it’s good to see that he is remembered by both a relatively decent price and the future cards that would take inspiration from him.

In our review of the most expensive cards from Legends, we featured Chains of Mephistopheles — a very powerful card kept from appearing in all sorts of Black decks by both an insanely high price tag and a very oddly-worded effect. It would seem that of all of the colors in early Magic, Black was the color that exemplified this combination of cost and confusion — and Dance of the Dead is yet another example of this, albeit one that is both cheaper and easier to understand. Considering we needed a flowchart to understand Chains, though, the second term does not mean much.

While Chains boasted an effect that was as powerful and unique as it was confusing, when one looks past the bizarre old-school wording on Dance of the Dead, it’s actually a rather straightforward ‘Reanimator’ Enchantment after being simplified down into modern terms. In short, the card allows a player to take a Creature from anyone’s Graveyard and put it onto their field. However, it does not untap unless the player pays one Colorless and one Black Mana, and if Dance of the Dead is removed from the field, the creature goes with it. While simple, there are plenty of uses for cards like this — Dance can be used to revive powerful creatures from any Graveyard, trigger effects that activate when these dead beasts enter the battlefield, or deny opponents combination pieces or the opportunity to use their own revival spells.

Although the Mana cost can be severe when compared to other similar spells like Animate Dead (which gives the revived creature -1/0), Victimize (which kills one of your creatures to get two back), or Reanimate itself (which has a flat life cost), it is a welcome addition to any deck in need of more ways of bringing creatures back from the grave. If anything, it’s more the scarcity factor that leads to the high price of Dance of the Dead — as more effective reanimator spells have been reprinted multiple times in newer sets.

As we’ve seen in cases like Demonic Consultation earlier on in the list, ideas that at first seem to be negative or relatively odd can end up becoming incredibly powerful when one puts them in the right deck and format. However, this isn’t to say that a card has to fill a specific niche to classify as one of these. Such is the case with Necropotence — a card that is so infamous that it finds its way into almost every deck that runs Black, despite possessing an unusual mechanic and set of drawbacks.

Necropotence has gone down in the history of Magic as one of the most ridiculously powerful cards ever printed — but without game experience, you wouldn’t be able to tell without seeing it in action. In short, it has the ability to turn an abundance of one less-useful resource (Life) into one players always need more of (cards). When looking at the Enchantment, it’s important to note that one can use its effect to add more than one card at a time. If you have the life to pay, it’s entirely possible to draw ten, twenty, or more cards per turn off of Necropotence in a single fell swoop — which is often enough to end a game entirely on its own by providing the player with all of their most valuable combination pieces at once. Even without taking into account combo decks, paying 2-4 Life per turn to completely replenish your hand after playing is an excellent trade-off. It’s especially powerful in decks that do incorporate the aspect of gaining more life, as this allows them to reduce the penalty from Necropotence even further (Just using Oloro, Ageless Aesectic as one’s commander, for example, is enough to allow for two extra cards every turn without eating away at your initial Life total).

Although Demonic Consultation has seen play in specific decks and combinations (specifically, those in the more competitive and fast-paced side of Commander format), Necropotence is a card that can be found in both competitive and casual decks due to just how advantageous and universally effective it can be. Every deck needs more cards, and Necropotence allows any strategy to get them for a relatively cheap life cost. Despite the somewhat high price, it comes as no surprise to many that every strategy that features Black in some manner is heavily advised to include a copy of the Enchantment in their deck — or that many do.

Next week, the Ice Age block continues with Homelands — a set that is often believed to be another of the single worst booster packs in existence, both from the play and development standpoints. Does it live up to this bad reputation? We’ll find out then! (Spoiler alert: the answer is yes. Very much so.)

What are your thoughts on Ice Age? Do you have a favorite silly card to name with Demonic Consultation? Be sure to let us know!