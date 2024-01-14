BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Following a relatively disappointing series of booster packs, Magic: The Gathering found itself in a slump. The slow and uninteresting play style of the Masques Block, combined with the building tension of the Weatherlight Saga, proposed an interesting challenge for the teams behind its development: To dramatically increase the game’s power level and bring the story to a satisfying conclusion without reaching Urza’s Block levels of insanity. Fortunately, they were able to do just that in the Invasion Block — and judging by the rousing success of the first set in the series, it was clear to many players that Wizards had more than learned from its mistakes.

After the unnecessary diversion that was Prophecy, this set allows us to rejoin the skyship Weatherlight as it finally returns to Dominaria to help fend off the incoming machine menace, which has begun to invade the Plane through portals in the sky. Initially, the crew lands in the kingdom of Benalia to warn its people — but find themselves thrown in prison, upon which Gerrard meets a mysterious Blind Seer who seems to know more about the information than one would expect. Once they escape prison with the seer in tow, the group attempts to raise a Benalian army to fight back against the Phyrexians.

Unfortunately, things do not go as well as they would expect: Despite their forces being bolstered by released prisoners and Urza’s own Metathran soldiers, the mechanical monsters (most notably their leader, an ambitious general named Tsabo Tavoc) kill everybody in the city, and the ship’s navigator Hanna is infected by the Phyrexian Plague in the battle. The same can be said for areas and nations all across the land — with the exception of Yavimaya Forest, most areas (including the Elvish forest of Llanowar and the swampy island of Urborg) are fighting losing battles against the evil empire, and even an attack on the Phyrexian’s base of operations in the Caves of Koilos from Urza himself is reduced to a stalemate.

After receiving advice from the Blind Seer, the Weatherlight crew manages to shut down the Phyrexian portals that are dropping their plague on Llanowar, as well as develop a serum that stops it from spreading after a short visit to the artificial world of Rath. However, neither Llanowars’s magic or scientific discoveries could stop Hanna’s infection from becoming worse, and she passes away. Meanwhile, Tefiri (who has by now become disillusioned with Urza’s plots) chooses to flee the battlefield, and enrages the ancient artisan by “Phasing out” his home kingdom of Zhalfir from existence — which, ironically, he presumably would have done without the events of Prophecy, making the novel even more pointless.

Even without his former ally, though, Urza had another plan to fight the invaders: To help defend Dominaria from the Phyrexians, he gathered eight other powerful Planeswalkers — including Tevesh Szat (the wizard responsible for the events of Fallen Empires), Freyalise (who ended the Dominarian Ice Age), and the fourth-wall-breaking Guff (a strange librarian who possessed books that held the destiny of the Multiverse) — to form a group known as the Nine Titans and attack Phyrexia using gigantic mech suits. After two of the intended members (including Tefiri) were replaced, the group intended on training in Tolaria using fast time bubbles, but were forced to abandon this plan after the island was swarmed by Tavoc’s forces.

As Urza summons forces from the swamps of Urborg to fight on the mainland, Barrin requests that they return to save the island from being destroyed, but the Artificer refuses, claiming that Urborg is a necessary sacrifice to save Dominaria as a whole. Frustrated, Barrin instead chooses to rest and visit his daughter Hanna after her adventures with the skyship’s crew– but becomes infuriated upon discovering that she died two weeks ago, and that Urza neglected to inform him because his concentration was needed for the war. In an act of rage and grief, he exhumes Hanna’s body from her grave and travels to Tolaria, before using a devastating obliteration spell that completely erases the entire island.

Undeterred, the Nine Titans and the Coalition (an army formed by warriors representing all five colors of Mana) press their assault on the main portal that is bringing Phyrexian reinforcements in — and while the Weatherlight’s crew members enter the Caves of Koilos to shut it down, Tavoc manages to control Gerrard’s mind after taking advantage of his grief over Hanna’s death. Eventually, Karn the silver golem gives up his oath of pacifism long enough to distract the Phyrexian General and help Gerrard break free. The two manage to wound Tsavoc and force her to retreat through the portal before disabling it — an act which allows Urza’s forces and the united people of Dominaria to easily slaughter the remaining attackers.

Following the portal’s closure, Gerrard is met by the Blind Seer once more (who is revealed to be Urza in disguise), and the two destroy it once and for all. Several days after the celebration, however, the heroes discover that the battle has only begun: The skies across the world have begun to change, signifying that Rath is beginning to overlay with Dominaria — and thus, that the entire Phyrexian Army will soon descend onto the Plane in full force.

In a tremendous split from the disappointing lack of additions in the last boosted packs, the Invasion Block introduced four new mechanics to the franchise, with the two most prevalent in modern times being “Split Cards” (cards split into two halves with different spells that gave players a choice of casting one or both of them) and the Kicker effect (which allows one to pay an extra Mana cost to give a Creature or Spell an extra ability upon casting it).

However, these ideas were overshadowed by the return of gold Multicolored Creatures and Spells — a fan-favorite card type that had not been seen since Stronghold — in the thematic form of some of the Weatherlight‘s most important crew members. This, combined with a solid tie-in novel and the fact that the pack’s cards were far more powerful than the previous sets while still being fairly balanced, led Invasion to be a much-appreciated break from the downward spiral presented in sets like Mercadian Masques and Prophecy, and helped restore players faith in both the game itself and the team responsible for balancing it.

Above all, many state, Invasion was a perfect beginning to the end of MTG’s longest story arc — and over time, it would eventually become known as one of the most popular and beloved booster packs in the franchise’s history.

Of course, with every important set comes a series of both important and powerful cards — and this is especially the case with iconic sets from early Magic: The Gathering. This means that there is no better way to celebrate what many referred to as Magic’s first return to form in some time than by taking a look at its most valuable additions to the franchise. We’ve taken values and averages from pricing site MTGoldfish to show you the weapons of war that have stood the test of time on the secondary market.

Of all the different groups that were attacked by the Phyrexians, the Elves of Llanowar were perhaps those in the most danger (outside of the territories that were completely overtaken, of course): Their connection to the woods made them extremely vulnerable to the Phyrexian Plague as it spread across nature, and while the combined efforts of Eladamri, Lin-Sivvi, and Weatherlight crewmate Takara (who is killed saving Elves in need) are enough to bring their people to safety, the forest dwellers are forced to fight in a way they never have before if they are to be free of the machine menace. In a time of warfare, it is only natural that more heroic Elves would start to make themselves known and join the fight against their invaders — and as it turns out, some were so legendary that they continue to be a major part of the Elvish legacy even to this day.

Elves as a whole are already one of Magic’s premier Creature Types for deckbuilding, so it only makes sense that one of Champion’s caliber (which is far greater than early Elves from Fallen Empires or even would make an appearance on a list of pricey classical cards. The mixture of a solid Power and Toughness boost, combined with a unique ability to render all Elves unblockable if the opponent controls a Forest, allows the card to fill an interesting niche for Typal Decks — providing an interesting balance between a simple statistic booster and one that can provide an added bonus that is very hard to spread across the large armies that Elf Typal strategies aim to build (the only other Elf that can grant all of his allies Forestwalk is Eladamiri, Lord of Leaves, who boasts a massive price tag). The card’s Mana cost, paper cost, useful bonuses, and synergy with an already impressively powerful deck type are all certainly worth noticing — and if anything, the fact that this is one of the cheaper cards on the list should only serve to highlight just how much more solid Invasion is as a whole when compared to previous 5th place entries (We’re looking at you, Dwarven Armorer).

With how negative the reception of Fallen Empires eventually became, many players did not believe that it would have any effect on the rest of MTG’s story as a whole. But as some may remember, Sarpadia was a continent on the Plane of Dominaria, and thus another important battlefield during the events of the Block. The Phyrexians were rumored to have indeed attempted to invade Sarpadia as they had every other part of the world, but were easily forced back by the mutated and constantly evolving armies of Thrulls who overwhelmed the other races that once lived there — a terrifying discovery which led even the evil empire to believe that the entire Multiverse would have been in danger if these creatures ever discovered life beyond the small patch of land. More importantly, the block also revealed that not every other race on the island was exterminated: in order to escape from the Homarid invasion, the merfolk of Vodalia would stumble into a portal that sent them 3,000 years into the future, and eventually form a new colony (uncreatively titled New Vodalia) after taking over another kingdom. The leader of New Vodalia was known as Empress Galina — a Merfolk who mixes trickery with efficiency to become a strong contender in her own right.

Every turn, for only two Mana and becoming tapped, Empress Galina allows a player to permanently gain control of any Legendary card in battle — including Creatures, Artifacts, Planeswalkers (who are all considered Legendary), Enchantments, and even Lands — regardless of whether or not she remains on the field afterward. This is especially useful in Commander format where, if protected, Galina can effectively hold a player’s most important creature (most often their Commander) hostage for the duration of the game. In addition, there is nothing saying that captured Legendary permanents cannot be used to attack other players or activate their abilities, which allows a player who may not normally have access to a card to take full advantage of its effect. If nothing else, the target can always simply be sacrificed to fuel the effect of another of the player’s own cards — which both provides an advantage and removes a problematic card from the field. While the card does suffer from many drawbacks (including a high cost, pitiful stats, and no synergy with fellow Merfolk), with enough protection and against the right strategies, the Empress can become an incredibly deadly asset, and once capable of drastically altering entire games on her own. At least being in her grasp is preferable to facing an army of Thrulls.

While most of Dominaria was struggling to fend off the Phyrexian assault, it should be noted that this could not be said for the great forest of Yavimaya. Under the leadership of the earthen avatar Multani, the forest’s living plants and wild beasts (including a recently awoken army of giant reptiles known as Kavu) were able to fight the invaders on even ground. Even putting aside these beasts, the power of Multani and Gaea also allowed them to reanimate any fallen Phyrexians as soldiers known as Woodmen, which gave the forest more than enough power to repel any opponents foolish enough to attempt an attack. The forest’s power was so great that it could transform beasts and Woodmen alike into living weapons designed specifically to counter the Phyrexian’s unique nature — and evidently, this manipulation is useful against plenty of other enemies, as well.

In a game format where Artifacts and Enchantments are common in almost every deck (and often serve as important parts of a player’s strategy), having a way to remove them that is both easy to activate and repeatable can be extremely useful. Green and White are already colors known for their ability to place a large number of Creatures on the field. When combined with Aura Shards, this strategy allows even more attack-focused decks to destroy problematic cards like Propaganda or Pendrell Mists that could work to stifle their mob tactics. Furthermore, the “May” clause (stating that a player does not have to destroy an Artifact or Enchantment if they do not wish to) means that these decks can destroy opposing combination pieces without affecting their own — which is especially helpful for Green/White strategies that utilize their own Enchantments such as Doubling Season and Anointed Procession. When one recalls Artifact Creatures and Enchantment Creatures can also be targeted and destroyed by Aura Shards, it’s easy to see why this is one of the most popular cards from the set, as well as one of its strongest.

Although Gerrard Capashen is heavily featured as the protagonist of the Weatherlight Saga, it is important to remember that he is not actually the captain of the aforementioned skyship — nor was he the individual whose disappearance sparked its rescue mission into the bowels of Rath. That honor would go to Sisay: a sky pirate who made her first appearance back in the Mirage Block, where she scouted enemy positions during the Mirage Wars and helped to free the diplomat Mangara from his cursed prison. After being rescued and reunited with her crew, she once again stands at the Weatherlight‘s helm during the Invasion Block, and is finally featured in a card of her own — one that is impressive in both flavor and power.

There is very little to say about how effective Sisay can be that is not visible on her card. The ability to add any Legendary Card in the game to your hand by tapping her is immensely powerful, and its uses cannot be understated. Like Empress Galina, even putting aside the obvious array of mighty Legendary Creatures at her disposal, there are plenty of Legendary cards (including a smattering of sorceries like Urza’s Ruinous Blast) that can be chosen by her ability instead, meaning that there are a tremendous number of different cards and strategies that can make use of it. Naturally, this means she is excellent in the Command Zone, where she serves as a reusable tutor who can bring herself back if destroyed. Ironically, though Sisay is best used as a crewmate rather than a captain, as her Legend-fetching nature is even more effective when played alongside Commanders who have other benefits that encourage the use of Legendary cards such as Jodah, the Unifier or Kethis, the Hidden Hand –or even in “Superfriends” decks led by Atraxa, Praetor’s Voice (as all Planeswalkers are also classified as Legendary cards).

As far as theming is concerned, however, it is admittedly a shame that Sisay cannot be included in Planeswalker-focused strategies led by fellow ally of the Weatherlight Commodore Guff — but then again, perhaps he read about how effective that combination would be before his card was released, and specifically removed Green from his color identity for this exact reason.

Although Invasion places a major focus on the efforts of Dominaria’s defenders, they were not the only ones with tricks up their proverbial sleeves: Between plague bombs, mechanical horrors, spontaneous portals, and the eventual grand overlay of Rath, it is safe to say that Phyrexian ingenuity is more than a match for even the Coalition’s combined forces. Nowhere is this clearer than in Phyrexian Altar — a card which showcases their ability to reduce, reuse, and recycle, albeit in the most grotesque (but still helpful) way possible.

In previous columns, we have joked about the prevalence of cards themed after Altars in Magic: The Gathering’s competitive scene — primarily due to the fact that many of the game’s most powerful and somewhat affordable combination pieces tend to feature these raised structures in some regard (with a few prime examples being Altar of the Brood, Altar of Dementia, or Ashnod’s Altar). Phyrexian Altar is another one of these impressive combination pieces, and can be used as both an effective sacrifice outlet and a way to gain extra Mana in a pinch. This is especially true when the card is combined with many of the Black creatures that can return themselves from the Graveyard to the Field (most notably Gravecrawler, who can be recast using the Mana provided by Altar). This is especially notable in decks that combine Mikaeus, the Unhallowed with Creatures who boast the Persist mechanic– as Mikaeus’ own ability renders them effectively immortal, and able to be sacrificed an infinite number of times to generate unlimited Mana. While it tends to lose in terms of sheer Mana generation to Ashnod’s, Phyrexian Altar sees a great deal of play in combination decks, as well as strategies that are heavily focused on creating creature tokens like Slimefoot and Squee or Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver… and it’s less frequent reprint means that the card stands head and shoulders above other Altars as the most expensive of the group, as well as the set it originates from.

Although the pack sharing its name may have ended, the Invasion (both the block and actual story event) is not quite over just yet. There are still more allies, enemies, and plot twists to be discovered at the fight for Dominaria reaches its climactic conclusion — and in next week’s review of the most expensive cards from Planeshift, we will be digging even further into both Dominaria and Phyrexia in search of relics from one of the Multiverse’s greatest wars. Whether the phrase “one of them” is relieving or concerning is a matter of opinion.

What are your favorite cards from Invasion? Have you used any of these top five picks in your own strategies? Are you excited to see the conclusion of the Weatherlight Saga? And most importantly… would you rather recruit a Legendary person with Sisay, or kidnap them with Galina?