In recent years, Magic: The Gathering has begun to branch out of its self-contained Multiverse, and introduce other franchises to the game system in their 'Universes Beyond' series. Through 'Secret Lair' releases, special inclusions in booster packs, and eventually entire themed decks of their own, characters from Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Walking Dead, Transformers, Warhammer 40K, and the Live-Action Dungeons and Dragons Movie have all received the MTG treatment. But this year, Universes Beyond went even further beyond, and released an entire booster pack as well as a set of Commander decks. It only stands to reason that the franchise that MTG has partnered with must be one worthy of so much product — and indeed it is. For the first major Universes Beyond product release, the game has teamed up with J.R.R Tolkien's classic fantasy series Lord of the Rings for Tales From Middle-Earth — which brings the immortal tale into a new card game format.

For fans of Lord of the Rings, this set is an absolute delight, and includes not only the most popular characters from the series (Frodo, Sam, Gandalf, Aragorn, Gimli, Legolas, etc.), but even more obscure individuals (Tom Bombadil! Radagast! Bill the Pony!). A huge number of events, battles, and locations from the franchise also make appearances, and even the booster box’s Land cards display portions of the map of Middle-Earth.

Commander format players, in particular, are intrigued by the return of older game mechanics like Amass, Food Tokens, Sagas, and Voting, as well as the release of new cards for more obscure deck types like Spiders, Horses, and Birds. The set also adds a new strategy on top of all of these, themed after the journey to throw The One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom (which, coincidentally, are also a card). With the new ‘The Ring Tempts You’ card text, the duty of carrying the One Ring can be given to Creatures, and the more it tempts them, the stronger its effects become. Another popular addition to the set is the reprinting of many popular (and expensive) cards like Ancient Tomb, The Great Henge, and Cloudstone Curio, each now themed to the LOTR franchise — and even those who do not take much interest in the series are eager to snap up the latest new cards that will soon be making waves at play tables.

With both the tie-ins to a wildly popular franchise for fans of one series or both and the introduction of many powerful cards to the actual game, it’s no wonder that Tales from Middle-Earth is quickly shaping up to be one of the most impactful (if divisive) Magic sets in recent history. It goes without saying that there are plenty of valuable cards in it as well — and in this article, we’ll be highlighting some of the most expensive new cards from the set.

Keep in mind that this list will not include foil variants, renamed/reprinted versions of already-existing cards, or any cards from the Commander decks associated with the tie-in, and exclusively refers to cards from the Tales From Middle-Earth booster pack. As with our other lists of the most expensive cards, all price data was averaged using the pricing site MTGGoldfish.

Honorable Mention: Last March of the Ents ($17)

The tides of time and the forces of evil were not kind to the tree-creatures known as the Ents in Middle-Earth. By the time Merry and Pippin meet up with them, not only have a majority of the Ent-Wives been killed (preventing new Ents from being born), but the magic of the world is slowly fading, leading the older Ents who remain to become slower, sleepier, and more inanimate. However, after being betrayed by Saruman and spurred to action, the remaining Ents rally and launch an all-out assault on the wizard’s fortress of Isengard — one which, win or lose, would serve as the race’s final farewell. This attack, known as the Last March of the Ents, is represented by one of the most powerful spells in the pack.

Drawing cards is always appreciated (especially in large amounts), and being able to vomit a huge number of cards from your now-enlarged hand onto the battlefield for free without being countered (even those that you didn’t draw using the effect) is an absolutely perfect finisher for decks focused on heavy-hitting creatures. Although the toughness restriction and theming make it clear that Last March of the Ents is meant to be used with Treefolk cards like Fangorn, Tree Shepherd or Indomitable Ancients, there’s nothing stopping players from using other high-toughness creatures to draw even more cards. Green, in particular, has a large number of the toughest creatures in the game (including Tree of Redemption, Ghalta, Primal Hunger, Worldwpine Wurm, and Impervious Greatwurm) that can be utilized for a supercharged Last March. Green isn’t the only color that can take advantage of this, either: there are also impressive contenders in other colors as well. Unhallowed Phalanx and Tree of Perdition, both of which are Black, allow for 13 new cards, and Blue’s legendary Isle creatures can grant anywhere from 12 (Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle) to a massive 17 cards (Charix, the Raging Isle) and potential creatures on the battlefield.

Although extremely unlikely, Last March of the Ents by itself is capable of allowing for a massive 20-card draw and drop if used alongside a fully-awakened Marit Lage — and because the spell also counts any boosts granted by cards like Unnatural Growth or +1/+1 counters, this has the potential to get even higher. With all this being said, it only stands to reason that a card capable of this would quickly be lauded alongside the likes of Finale of Devastation and Craterhoof Behemoth as one of Green’s best game-enders. As the pack is still in circulation, Last March of the Ents has not quite reached the price level of other major Green finishers, but has already become valuable in its own right.

In the original fable, the Nazgul (better known as Ringwraiths) represent the nine kings that were corrupted by the power of the One Ring. This made them immortal, but also turned them into invisible wraiths who are now completely under Sauron’s control. As a creative way to blend the card game and the original story, here are nine variations of Nazgul in the booster pack — each with its own designated serial number, unique art, and different price. While they do not have any actual changes in their effects, the uniqueness aspect easily marks them as some of Middle-Earth’s most popular (and priciest) cards.

For a low cost, the Nazgul not only activate the Tempting mechanic for the player, but also possess the powerful Deathtouch ability, and boost every other Wraith on the field whenever it or another Wraith enters the battlefield. The power of this ability is only increased by the fact that the set features a whole host of Wraiths (as well as a Nazgul commander), but the real highlight is that a player can include nine copies of the card — allowing them to repeatedly activate this powerful effect even if the typical single copy is eliminated. This isn’t necessarily a unique feature (Rat Colony, Persistent Petitioners, and Shadowborn Apostle all have similar effects, and have seen some success in Commander), but definitely one that is incredibly thematic to the source material.

The most expensive Nazgul at the time of this article’s publication– the version you see above –currently sells for $19. If every one of the nine was put together, though, they would easily eclipse the other entries on this list for the costliest part of the set, totaling over $100.

And with both old and new mechanics stealing the spotlight in the set, it makes perfect sense that a card that combines them would find its way onto this list. And as it happens, it’s also the card that depicts one of Middle-Earth’s most vicious leaders.

Sauron offers an odd mixture of skills, but for the decks that focus on the Ring’s temptation or assembling Armies, they work together beautifully. The power to Amass an army whenever an opponent casts a spell (no matter what type it is) can quickly create huge Army tokens, and the ability to be tempted further by the Ring whenever this Army deals damage is a great incentive to attack whenever possible. The ability to potentially discard an unfavorable hand (or turn a hand of 0-1 cards into four) is also great, considering there are many cards in Tales that can trigger the Ring’s temptations with ease. On top of this, it demands that opponents sacrifice a Legendary Creature or Artifact to target Sauron with a spell — meaning that it can be harder to remove him from the field than expected. All of this on a single strong body makes Sauron an incredibly effective powerhouse, especially combined with the other cards in his color combination that support Amass. Although this version of Sauron isn’t the only one who takes advantage of both new and old mechanics (one of the set’s Commander decks features both an alternate version of Sauron and his wizard ally Saruman in the same colors), he’s certainly the most popular — and the most expensive.

The ability to tap an artifact for Mana is an extremely valuable one, and cheap Mana Rocks can be seen in plenty of decks (obligatory Sol Ring reference). However, there are also plenty of living beings that have this same ability. These low-cost bodies, unflatteringly known as Mana Dorks, are most commonly found in Green (with the numerous one-drop Elves being the most popular examples), and serve as great ways to quickly ramp up to your stronger cards. Delighted Halfling is the latest addition to the list of Mana Dorks, and one that almost immediately makes its’ uses clear.

Even tapping for a Colorless Mana is useful on a one-Mana body, but Halfing’s real strength is the ability to become whatever color a Legendary creature needs — and on top of that, making it unable to be countered. In a format like Commander, where many decks live and die on whether or not their leader hits the field, the ability to resist being hit with a counterspell can be crucial. Mana Dorks are already a time-honored tradition in any deck using Green, and it would not be a surprise to see Halfling joining the likes of the Elves and the much-beloved Sakura-Tribe Elder (more commonly known as ‘Steve’) as iconic members of the card type soon.

Delighted Halfling is certainly a step up from some of the most generic Mana Dorks, and falls into the same category as other more flexible ones like the Noble and Ignoble Heirarchs or Birds of Paradise. This versatility, though, comes with an increased price tag, and so Delighted Halfling reigns as one of the most expensive cards in the set.

The Amass mechanic, which allows players to create an ‘Army’ token that constantly grows as more Amass cards are played, was originally released in 2019’s War of the Spark with the Zombie armies created by Nicol Bolas — but generally fell out of focus due to a lack of support in future sets and the fact that the Armies themselves could easily be destroyed, stolen, or prevented from growing. However, Tales of Middle-Earth has given it a new life, with plenty of new Amass cards, the addition of an Orcish army to choose from, and even multiple Amass-themed commanders. And as any die-hard strategy game player can tell you, an army of warriors isn’t much without ranged support to back it up.

Orcish Bowmasters is by no means the strongest card in the set, but it is one that has many uses. Not only does it cause damage when it enters the battlefield, it actively works to punish opponents for drawing extra cards by providing the player with an ever-growing army of Orcs for a very low Mana cost. It not only provides an excellent way to immediately begin rallying your Army, but to constantly increase its’ power, and dissuade opponents from drawing cards in the process. More importantly, though, Bowmasters can be a brutal blow when combined with effects that make players draw cards — a single ‘Wheel’ effect like Magus of the Wheel or Runehorn Hellkite in a typical 4-player game allows Bowmasters to deal a tremendous 21 damage spread across any targets, as well as gives the player a 21/21 army of Orcs. When combined with multiple Wheel cards or used against strategies that like to draw extra cards outside of their turn, this can quickly turn the underwhelming 1/1 into a major threat to the entire table. Low-cost, high-value cards are always valuable, but in a set primarily composed of impressive Legendary cards, it’s great to see that smaller creatures like Bowmasters or Delighted Halfling are just as valuable as the franchise’s most precious artifacts.

The entirety of The Lord of the Rings focuses on The One Ring and the journey that Frodo and Sam undertake in order to finally destroy it once and for all. Being the driving force that would eventually launch a franchise that has gone down in history as one of the crowning jewels of fantasy, it only makes sense that the Magic: The Gathering depiction of The One Ring would not only be one of the best (if not the best) card in the set, but also one of the most expensive.

The fact that The One Ring is not only indestructible, but effectively gives the player themselves immunity from everything for at least one turn is impressive enough — but the real highlight of this card comes from the enormous number of cards it can allow players to draw compared to a very minimal cost. In Commander format, where players begin at 40 life, paying seven for an entirely new hand is almost inconsequential. Furthermore, Burden Counters feature the same rules as every other counter in the game, and as such, can be increased or decreased easily via cards like Glissa Sunslayer or the Proliferate mechanic. You’d be hard-pressed to find a deck that does not appreciate having more cards in hand, and combined with the fact that The One Ring is a Colorless Artifact (and thus can be used in any color strategy), it’s no wonder why many are expecting it to become a staple of serious Commander decks.

Even before the card was officially released, The One Ring caused a major stir in the gaming community. It was announced that one exclusive copy of The One Ring — a special serialized version of the card with unique art and its effect printed in the ‘Black Speech’ from the original novel — would be printed and randomly placed in a Collector’s Edition pack. The search for The One Ring effectively set the MTG collector community ablaze, until it was discovered in Whitby, Canada, on June 30.

Although it’s currently impossible to place an actual value on the card, stores and dealers have already placed bounties on this unique piece of MTG history as high as over $2 million, and the lucky person who opened the pack is currently considering multiple offers available. Even without taking into account this one-of-a-kind version, the One Ring is still a fairly expensive card, and is easily the most valuable to come out of the new set.

