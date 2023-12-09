BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Urza’s story may be over, but the Weatherlight Saga is not finished yet,and neither is KX’s trek into the most expensive Magic cards of each set. This week, we return to the saga of Gerrard Capashen and his intrepid crew as they seek to save the Multiverse from the Phyrexian onslaught — and in the process, explore one of the darkest alleys of the franchise in search of hidden treasures.

Following their intense exit from the Phyrexian battle station known as Rath, the crew of the skyship Weatherlight crash-lands on the Plane of Mercadia — a world full of hedonistic nobles and selfish civilians, where the shady Caterans (a guild of professional assassins, thieves, and horrific creatures) offer their gruesome services in back alleys, and Goblins are the most brilliant creatures of all. Naturally, this strange and corrupted Plane only complicates things for the story’s heroes, and the moment they land, the group finds their ship stolen by a brigade of rebels known as the Cho-Arrim. To make things worse, Gerrard and most of his allies (including their own Goblin, a cabin boy named Squee) are captured by authorities from Mercadia City, who drag them back to their Magistrate to be imprisoned.

Surprisingly, the city’s Magistrate is willing to strike a deal with Gerrard, in which the skyship’s captain is given a platoon of soldiers and Cateran mercenaries to train. Once their lessons are complete, he can use these soldiers to battle the Cho-Arrim and reclaim the Weatherlight — after which he would be able to petition for both the return of the ship and safe passage out of Mercadia for his entire crew. Back with the ship, however, Orim (a member of the crew who was captured alongside it) learns that the Cho-Arrim are simply a group of humans who suffer under the yoke of the corrupt government, and who believe that the aircraft’s arrival is a sign that their god Ramos will soon return and put an end to Mercadian rule. As she becomes sympathetic to their plight, she also falls in love with the group’s leader, a revolutionary by the name of Cho-Manno. After a prophetic dream, both Orim and Cho-Manno learn of the attack being planned on the rebels — and while the Cho-Arrim are able to fend off an early attack wave, the second invasion force (consisting of Gerrard and friends, their highly-trained troops, and an extra group of Cateran mercenaries) makes short work of the rebels. As if to add insult to injury, the Mercadian forces then double-cross Gerrard’s team, both arresting them and confiscating the skyship.

After the heroes are imprisoned, Weatherlight crew member Takara (who quickly earns the suspicion of Gerrard and Karn) manages to convince the Magistrate that three of the ship’s female staff should be sent to the seaside city of Saprazzo to retrieve a device called the Power Matrix. Upon their arrival, their Mercadian captors once again betray them and leave with the artifact. This, while seeming terrible, does not mean that all hope is lost: Cho-Manno (who managed to survive the assault on his home) has managed to fall in with another group of rebels known as the Ramosians, and once the betrayal is made known, a massive alliance between Ramos’s followers, the Weatherlight girls, the Saprazzans, and the nearby pirates is formed to launch a full-scale attack on Mercadia. Meanwhile, Takara manages to lead the crew to a location known as the Henge of Ramos, which supposedly contains the power stones they need to fuel the Power Matrix.

At the henge, the group encounters none other than Ramos himself, who is actually a massive mechanical dragon created by Urza (because, of course, this was somehow his fault) to save people from the Sylex Blast at the end of the Brother’s War. The dragon eventually grants the crew their much-needed power stones, but Takara steals them away and returns to the city, where she reveals herself to be Volrath (the Phyrexian ruler of Rath, secret leader of Mercadia, and Gerrard’s former blood brother) in disguise. Volrath attempts to force Karn and ship navigator Hanna to rebuild the Weatherlight for his own personal use, but as they begin to do so, the revolutionary alliance attacks Mercadia — distracting their captor long enough to retake the ship and let the crew assemble. The revolution is successful, and the heroes even manage to destroy Volrath’s flagship in a midair battle before leaving Mercadia to rebuild.

While the ideas behind this set seem interesting at first glance, Mercadia was not well-received by fans, especially when compared to the intriguing and varied continents of Dominaria. Magic’s Head Designer Mark Rosewater would eventually describe it as a whole as “poorly received and, creatively, a bit of a mess,” and that the release of a newer, more developed, and far more popular city-themed Plane (Ravnica) essentially rendered another trip to the Plane completely pointless.

In a later article regarding the ‘Rabiah Scale’ — a ranking system that classifies how likely revisiting any given world is in MTG’s storyline — he would go on to say that there are many reasons a return was unlikely, citing a lack of creative structure, mechanics to bring back, new parts of the world to focus on, and no future story significance (there are no problems there that were not resolved by the end of the Weatherlight Saga, and nothing that connects it to the game’s current characters or plot) as primary reasons. Mercadia would go on to receive a score of 9 on the Rabiah Scale, which suggests that an updated look at the Plane would not be occurring without ‘a minor miracle.’

While it is worth saying that some high-ranking Planes on the scale eventually did return to significance over time (the Japan-inspired world of Kamigawa, which formerly received a score of 8, saw an extremely successful revival in 2022), the same cannot be said for the setting of the Masques block’s first segment. Aside from a brief mention during the story of 2023’s March of the Machine (where it was stated that many young Goblins inspired by Squee’s exploits bravely defended their home from New Phyrexia’s invasion forces), Mercadia has yet to see any such upgrade — with the developer continuing on to mention that after Rabiah itself, it is the Plane that he is the most skeptical the franchise would ever return to, including worlds that have since been destroyed or completely decimated.

Unfortunately, the problems with Mercadia — and indeed the entire Masques block — do not just stop at the Plane. As noted by Rosewater in a separate post on his blog, while the three sets that made up Urza’s Block were no doubt impressive, they were also responsible for dramatically altering the game’s tournament scene thanks to an assortment of extremely overpowered (and expensive) cards. This resulted in not only a tremendous wave of card bannings and the infamous Combo Winter, but also a threat from Wizards of the Coast’s CEO to fire the entire Research and Development team if their creations ever shattered Magic’s competitive format in such a way again. As a direct result of the threat, the now gun-shy card designers attempted to purposefully lower the power level of cards printed in the Masques Block to prevent a repeat of the Urza disaster — but as some note, they were perhaps too successful at this. In general, these sets are mainly deemed as relatively mediocre even in relation to other packs released during the Weatherlight Saga, with one in particular (Prophecy, the final set in the Block) usually being referred to as one of the worst Magic expansions ever released alongside the likes of Homelands and Fallen Empires. When making this comparison, though, it is important to note that these other sets were either strange outliers in what was otherwise a decent Block or relics from the earliest days of the game’s development. By contrast, Masques in its entirety is often regarded as the weakest trio of Magic sets ever printed, and if not for its relation to the Weatherlight Saga, would quickly fade away into obscurity.

Just because a set is incredibly weak, of course, does not necessarily mean that there is nothing of value to be found within. Mercadian Masques did not introduce anything particularly groundbreaking in terms of game mechanics for the time, but several entries in the pack would eventually go on to see some competitive use (the most notorious of which is an excellent combination piece in Green Commander decks to this day), and the set did indeed boast multiple unique card abilities and designs — as well as some special standouts that can fetch relatively decent prices on the secondary market. In this week’s Gaming column, we took data from the pricing site MTGGoldfish to determine the most valuable cards one can find throughout the black markets of Mercadia.

Mercadia City may be full of businesses and vendors, but when one peels back the thin veneer of society that it tries to enforce, it is easy to see that the most important transactions are the dealings that occur behind closed doors. From hired assassins to ill-gotten goods, one can find anything in the Plane’s various shopping districts (provided you can resist having your money stolen long enough to make it there, of course). As a direct result of this corruption, it’s only natural that such an environment would encourage under-the-table operations. This idea is best represented by cards like Bribery — which proves that every Creature, no matter who or what they are, has a price.

Unlike these cards, though, Bribery has the unique ability to pull a Creature of the player’s choice straight from an opponent’s deck — meaning that it is capable of bypassing the field entirely, as well protection, Hexproof, or Shrouded Creatures that normally could not be selected by the card’s effect. While this unfortunately means that the card cannot be used to steal a powerful card that is already present on the board, it does allow a player to swipe a more powerful option or combo piece that may not have had the opportunity to hit the battlefield yet. On top of this, the fact that there is no Mana value limit to the creature that is selected means that it can be used to swipe even the strongest assets lurking in someone else’s Library (including cards like Blightsteel Colossus, Emrakul, or Progenitus) with ease. Even if there are no heavy hitters of this magnitude in the game, Bribery can also be used to steal a valuable combination piece from an opponent before they have the chance to draw or tutor it — thus rendering them unable to enact their game-ending combinations (such as stealing Laboratory Maniac or Thassa’s Oracle from a deck that intends on winning via their effects). If nothing else, the card allows one to peek at the deck of an enemy player, allowing them to gain full awareness of the many tricks that may lie in store further into the game.

Assuming an opponent has no way of stopping this effect, Bribery can be an incredible way to both rip a powerful Creature from an opponent’s arsenal and add it to your own. As such, it is not only one of the most effective and versatile of early control spells — and is made even better by the fact that it costs far less than other incredible control options like Gilded Drake. Incidentally, the card itself does bring some particularly hysterical imagery to mind if one considers the act of bribery to be an actual physical transaction. The idea of roughly $11 worth of currency being enough to persuade a Phyrexian Praetor or an ethereal horror from beyond the stars to completely change sides is enough to warrant a chuckle from anyone with a strong imagination.

#4: Misdirection

While Mercadian Masques did not introduce any new Keywords to the world of Magic, it was notable for expanding on many that made their debuts in earlier booster packs. The most notable of these, in many occasions, was the return of the ‘pitch cost’ mechanic (which allows a player to cast a spell by paying a cost other than Mana) which made its first appearance in Alliances — and much like in that set, the Blue card within this pack has also risen up as the most popular and effective of the lot. Misdirection may not have the negation power of a card like Force of Will, but can still be an impressive card capable of turning the tide of battle when used at the right time.

Misdirection essentially allows a player to switch the victim of a single-target spell with another of their choosing — which, while rather straightforward, has a variety of uses. The most obvious, of course, is to switch the target of a card like Murder or Path to Exile from one of the player’s creatures to an opponent’s, thus resulting in them losing both their kill spell and perhaps their most important card. While this is undoubtedly a great use for it, a player with knowledge of how Enchantments work may realize that Misdirection can also be used to steal Auras from Creatures before they receive their powerful bonuses, which allows the card to However, some drawbacks come with this specification — Creatures, Artifacts, non-targeting Enchantments, or cards with multiple targets cannot be Misdirected, meaning that against strategies that do not use many Auras or single-target spells, there are very few options for the card to target that will make a tremendous difference in the grand scheme of things. Still, it is hard to go wrong with an easy way to foil opponent plans, and as such, Misdirection sees plenty of play as a cheap and reliable method of turning the tables on opponents who are trigger-happy with their targeted removal.

As far as Blue spells with ‘pitch costs’ go, Misdirection serves as a somewhat more niche version of cards like Force of Will and Force of Negation. As such, it also boasts a lower price than the other more powerful Blue pitch counters, but also has far fewer uses than the others. As such, it’s typically far better to rely on traditional counterspells in most cases — unless your opponent is a fan of Enchantments or boosting spells, that is. In our opinion, though, being able to steal the buffs from cards like Eldrazi Conscription or Indestructibility is more than worth the limitations — meaning that the card is certainly worth considering if your play table is particularly heavy on the Enchantments or creature buffs.

Although Magic’s expensive Lands are often known for their abilities to help the player who uses them, the same cannot be said for all of them. In fact, there is an entire subgenre of Lands that are designed to instead hamper other players. The most common types of this are Lands that can remove creatures from combat, create or become Creatures to attack, or have a way of dealing damage to opponents — but in some strange cases, like Dust Bowl, a Land can even be used to directly attack their Mana base. Unfortunately, while this example is relatively costly, it is but a dusty echo of others with a similar effect.

While the ability to destroy one of your Lands to wipe out another is undoubtedly powerful (especially because Dust Bowl does not have to choose itself, allowing the effect to be repeated every turn), the problem with this card lies in the fact that doing so comes at a relatively high cost of three Mana and forfeiting Dust Bowl’s own Mana generation for the turn in addition to the sacrificed Land. While there are still many uses for the card, and it does possess great synergy with cards that allow Lands to be returned from the grave like Ramunap Excavator, the card is outclassed in almost every way by Strip Mine: a card from the earliest days of Magic that still serves as the game’s optimal Land-destroying Land. While Mine does sacrifice itself as part of the destruction effect, it’s important to keep in mind that it does so with no extra Mana cost, and can be brought back by the aforementioned Land retrieval cards just as easily as Dust Bowl, objectively making it a direct upgrade in almost every way. This is not to say that this Land is worthless, of course, and the card does indeed find its way into the same strategies that utilize Strip Mine as an additional way to destroy opposing lands — albeit a less optimal one.

Ironically, despite the power gap, Dust Bowl even loses to Strip Mine in terms of price: while Dust Bowl is by no means the most expensive Land (and is indeed not even the priciest on this list), the original version of Mine is also cheaper. As a result, only those who are fully dedicated to Land Destruction as a strategy can truly find a use for Dust Bowl — and even in these decks, the card is still often left in the shadow of its older brother. At least the fact that both dust and a mine shaft are inanimate prevents there from being any sibling rivalry between the two…

Contrary to what the crew of the Weatherlight are used to, many of the races and ideals across Mercadia are relatively unique among those across the Multiverse. For instance, as opposed to Dominaria’s noble rulers and talented warriors, the nobles of the Plane are foolish, arrogant, and willing to betray their allies at a moment’s notice, and their royal guards, Gerrard notes, “couldn’t fight their way out of a broom closet” prior to his training sessions. In the same manner, while the pint-sized Goblins may be seen as brave and idiotic vermin on most planes, their Mercadian counterparts are reserved, large and intelligent, to the point where they appear to be the real masters of the city in spite of their servile behavior. Despite these twists, the laws of nature remain unchanged — and as Food Chain shows, are just as important and as mighty as ever.

While it may not be the most expensive card in Mercadian Masques, Food Chain is arguably the set’s most prevalent card in terms of competitive play. The most important aspect to consider when observing the card, and indeed the one that secures it as an impressive combination piece, is that it adds Mana equal to one plus the cost of the creature exiled to activate its effect, meaning that cards which can be cast from exile like Squee, the Immortal, Misthollow Griffin, or Eternal Scourge can create an infinite cycle of being exiled and brought back to the field for unlimited Red, Blue, or Colorless Mana (albeit Mana that can only be spent on Creatures). The extra point also means that Tokens ,who count as having a cost of 0, can be Exiled for one Mana apiece, turning them into emergency Mana Dorks if needed, leading to even more strategies with the likes of Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel and Prossh, Skyraider of Kher — the latter of whom is so synonymous with the Enchantment that ‘Food Chain Prossh’ (in which the two named cards combine to activate nine infinite combinations at once), has become the go-to strategy for anyone utilizing the Dragon.

As if these combinations weren’t enough, Food Chain also allows a player to gain Mana from sacrificing a copy of a Creature instead of the real thing, which opens up more doors to infinite Mana with the help of Volo, Guide to Monsters and any number of Creatures that can return themselves to the hand. When all of this is added to the fact that the card can be used on cards that are ‘cheat cast’ for a lower cost to gain their full value in Mana (most notably Thrasta, Tempest’s Roar, who can also be used to create infinite Mana), it’s no surprise that Food Chain is as infamous as it is — and why it continues to be a key part of so many strategies to this day.

Interestingly enough, although Food Chain is truly impressive, it is priced rather low when compared to other infamous combination pieces. Thanks to a series of reprints, the card hovers at a roughly inexpensive overall cost — meaning that any Commander capable of utilizing its’ effect (or players hoping to build a deck entirely focused around it) can acquire this powerful card without breaking the bank. Considering the prices of some of the other best Green cards in this era of Magic (including Survival of the Fittest and Gaea’s Cradle), this is a welcome respite, and one that only secures its important place in MTG history.

Although Mercadia City and Saprazzo are the main forces in conflict throughout the story of Mercadian Masques, it is worth noting that they were not the only cities residing on the plane. One of the other most prevalent cities on Mercadia — known as Rishada — is a seaside port town inhabited primarily by mariners and pirates, who eventually put aside their differences with the Merfolks of Saprazzo to assist the revolution against the Mercadian empire. Many of the residents of the port were featured on cards throughout the set, and while none of them was noted as being particularly strong or influential, the port itself would later attain a level of fame — and now, stands as the most valuable card in the booster pack.

What Rishadan Port lacks in uniqueness or complexity, it makes up for in overall use and strength. The ability to tap down an opposing player’s Land before they have a chance to use it can be surprisingly effective — especially against decks that require specific Lands or Mana to play their strongest cards. While strategies utilizing three, four, or even all five colors of Mana can be impressively powerful and weaponize the best of each of their assets, this versatility can also lead to problems with juggling different Lands and striking a balance between them all. Port’s ability to launch a precision strike is especially effective against these types of decks, and can help to stifle opponent plays by tapping a Land that provides a key color that the opposing player may need to play their Commander or special cards, preventing them from using the effect of a card like Mystifying Maze, or simply stop a player from having enough Mana (especially as a result a Land like Gaea’s Cradle or Scorched Ruins) as a whole to cast stronger spells. This gives the card an effective, if niche, use — and as we’ve seen in the past, this almost universally leads to it being an above-average Land, and thus, one worth a higher price than most.

Rishadan Port is yet another entry into the list of Lands that obtain high values due to their ability to both provide Mana without issue and offer a unique extra effect to help a player gain an edge over their opponent. Unlike some of these, though, Port has seen several reprints over time, meaning that its cost is far lower than other Land cards from the era. As a result of this, copies of the card are much easier and cheaper to acquire than getting first place on the list would suggest — which is incredibly fortunate for those who seek an answer to troublesome Lands and multicolored strategies.

With the problems in Mercadia dealt with and the pieces of the Legacy Weapon recovered, there is only one place for our heroes to go: back home to Dominaria, where they will need to rally the Plane’s people as one if they are to have any hope of felling the Phyrexian onslaught once and for all. But as we’ll learn soon, even the evil empire is not completely in order at the moment. There are troubles brewing in Phyrexia, and in the Masques block’s second set, we will once again return to Rath to discover what has occurred there in Volrath’s absence — and along the way, possibly meet a new Nemesis that the Weatherlight crew will need to face.

What is your favorite card from Mercadian Masques? Did you pull any of these interesting entries during your own adventures in this peculiar plane? Do you think these black market acquisitions are worth their prices? And most importantly… how much money do you think it would take to bribe an Eldrazi Titan into serving you? Be sure to let us know on our Facebook pages!