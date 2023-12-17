BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a trek filled with plot twists, allianced, betrayal, and rebellion, the crew of the skyship Weatherlight has escaped the upside-down world of Mercadia — and in the process, defeated their rival Volrath, retrieved the pieces of an important power matrix, and slogged through what is often referred to as one of the most forgettable and disliked Planes in the entire Multiverse. Before we can catch up with our heroes, though, it’s time to return to Rath for a look at what is occurring within the Phyrexian empire, and how a man who was once a brave ally of Gerrard Capashen and his team transformed into one of their most vicious enemies.

When the ship escaped from the artificial world of Rath, its ruler Volrath stowed away with them, and attempted to use the shady nature of Mercadia as a whole to finally do away with his old enemies. In doing so, however, he ended up leaving the plane — an act that would lead many Phyrexians to believe that he had abandoned his position as Evincar. Now searching for someone to rule over the Plane in Volrath’s absence, the Machine God Yawgmoth sent Belbe, a Phyrexian emissary made from the Rathi resistance leader Eladamri’s daughter, to supervise those who would vie for the position, and deem who was more worthy through the “Survival of the Fittest” method.

The most obvious candidate for the position Belbe identified was Greven il-Vec — Volrath’s right-hand man, and a cruel taskmaster who was known for commanding the Stronghold’s flagship Predator — but he was quickly met by an unexpected rival for the position in Crovax, a former Weatherlight crewmate who was driven mad by Yawgmoth’s voice in his head, transformed into a Phyrexian, and ordered to become worthy enough to be crowned Evincar. Perhaps the strangest of these three choices was Ertai: another crew member of the skyship, and a mighty (if arrogant) young Wizard who was left stranded on Rath after helping Gerrard and his crew escape the Plane.

During their initial meeting with Belbe, Greven and Crovax began an argument that eventually devolved into a fistfight — and while Volrath’s former lieutenant had an advantage due to his massive strength, Crovax used his control over Rath’s flowstone (a rock that slowly expands, which will eventually allow Rath to overlay onto Dominaria during its invasion) to twist and damage Greven’s altered spine, thus humiliating him and effectively removing the general from the competition. This alone was enough to make Crovax the clear favorite to win, and with Ertai constantly struggling to match up even after several biological enhancements, the mad noble seemed almost guaranteed to receive the crown.

Hoping to continue currying favor with Yawgmoth’s emissary, Crovax decided to stage an attack on the rebels of the Skyshroud Forest in an attempt to display his political power and brute strength. This invasion, though, was not meant to be: As a direct result of his poor planning and clear disregard for his underlings, the expeditionary force (low on morale and exhausted after the long march to the forest) was easily defeated by a far smaller brigade of rebels and driven back, resulting in many losing respect in the former favorite.

At the same time as this failed assault, Ertai had captured 6,000 hostages from the Rathi Tribes to prevent them from taking advantage of Crovax’s absence, which demonstrated a far better understanding of tactical thinking than the brute had ever shown and led many (including Belbe, who became attracted to the wizard) to consider him a worthy contender, if not the best possible candidate for the throne. In response to these claims, Crovax went on a murderous rampage and killed all of Ertai’s imprisoned rebels — an act which, while perfectly illustrating his brutal nature, also horrified Belbe (who once again refused to deem him the Evincar).

Over time, Ertai and Belbe fell in love and began to secretly rebel against the Machine God. Ertai used his magic to blind the implants that allowed Yawgmoth to see all that Belbe witnessed, and in return, she subtly altered the production of Flowstone so that Rath would never have enough to forcibly overlay with Dominaria. The two hoped that over time, they would be able to stop Phyrexia from invading other Planes, before escaping and living peacefully together far away. Unfortunately, these plans would never come to fruition.

Crovax may have been less tactical than Ertai, but between the rebel attacks and the weakened Flowstone production, even he was eventually able to determine that strings were being pulled behind his back. Finally fed up with Belbe’s denial of his power and clear bias towards his competition, he threatened to kill Ertai unless she agreed to give him control of Rath. Although this was successful, the coronation ceremony was quickly interrupted by the addition of an unexpected entrant into the fray. Volrath (who managed to survive the battle in Mercadia) had returned, and challenged Crovax to a duel to regain his throne. Although the battle between the two was fierce, Ertai realized that Crovax would almost certainly win in the end because the vicious general could heal himself by killing innocent bystanders. This led the wizard to assist his former enemy in the hopes of both stopping the senseless slaughter and gaining the villain’s favor. Right when Volrath had the upper hand in the fight, his powerful strike was thrown off its course by Ertai’s magic, which allowed Crovax to successfully defeat Rath’s former ruler and take the title of Evincar for himself.

During the battle for the throne, a group of rebels led by Eladamri and Rathi Tribe rebel Lin Sivvi descended into the Phyrexian Stronghold to destroy the Predator before it could be repaired. While they were able to do minor damage to the ship and free former Weatherlight crewmate Takara (whom Volrath impersonated on Mercadia) from her prison cell, the raid was otherwise a disaster, and the adventurers were picked off by the many monsters and traps throughout the area. Belbe eventually found the last survivors (Eladarmi, Takara, and Sivvi) and led them to her own Planar portal so they could escape. Takara and Sivvi entered without any issues, but Eladarmi, disgusted by the fact that the Phyrexian was using his daughter’s face, threw a vial of extremely strong poison at Belbe before fleeing — one which killed her instantly, and left the portal permanently inoperable (thus preventing anyone else, including Ertai, from leaving Rath in the same way).

After all was said and done, Crovax reigned as the Evincar of Rath, Volrath was executed for attempting treason, and Ertai, now completely devoid of any hope without Belbe, fully submitted to Crovax’s will. Amidst all of this, the Plane’s production of Flowstone has returned to normal, meaning that the invasion of Dominaria is getting closer by the moment.

Among the three relatively mediocre sets that make up the Masques Block, Nemesis is generally considered to be the “best” of the lot. In addition to introducing the block’s only new mechanic (Fading, which designates powerful but unstable Spells that destroy themselves after a certain number of turns), multiple cards with the Keyword would later go on to see competitive play — and the introduction of Lin Sivvi, Defiant Hero turned the intriguing but clunky Rebel Creature type into a finely-tuned engine of destruction that quickly took the tournament scene by storm. This also means that it, too, is home to a series of valuable assets to discuss. In this week’s column, we took pricing data from MTGGoldfish to find the most expensive additions to Magic which made their debut in the set.

The Rebel creatures scattered throughout the Masques Block are known for their incredible ability to quickly fetch one another directly from a player’s deck — and while their statistics often leave something to be desired, if left unchecked, a Rebel player can quickly flood the battlefield and overpower opponents through sheer numbers. Unfortunately for many who hope to take advantage of this effect, the early Rebels with these tutoring effects are only available in White… but this is not to say that other colors were completely ignored. Mercenaries served as a specialized (if overall weaker) version of Rebels for Black Planeswalkers, and the remaining three colors were given cards known as “Recruiters” to help improve their own most well-known Creature strategies. In the case of Green, this recruiter took the form of Skyshroud Poacher — and while we would certainly not refer to someone poaching an Elf as “recruitment,” there is something to be said for just how effective these pieces of support can be.

The Recruiters have an advantage over Rebels in that they can pull any Creature of the Type out from the deck, regardless of Mana cost — and in a color like Green, this is a tremendous power that allows a player to rapidly bring any Elf (even those as large as Deranged Hermit or Allosaurus Rider) onto the battlefield without worrying about drawing into the card or having enough Mana to cast it. As Elves tend to use even more Creatures than even other Typal decks, the card is a great way to constantly reinforce the battlefield every turn, as well as summon the exact Creatures that are needed to deal with any situation (such as using Reclamation Sage to destroy a combo piece or Ruthless Winnower to whittle down opposing forces).

Unfortunately, the Poacher has low Power and Toughness, and does not benefit from the bonuses of the Type as a whole (his creature type is Mercenary, not Elf). Furthermore, any player who knows of the card’s effect will immediately attempt to bring it down before the effect can be used — meaning that oftentimes, it will be destroyed shortly after being played. If left unchecked, however, he can quickly assemble an Elven army capable of steamrolling entire tables… providing the other Creatures in the deck do not do so first.

Although Skyshroud Poacher is an impressive card with an ability that most Creature Types would kill for, according to Commander deck database EDHRec, it is ironically the Typal Recruiter that sees the least amount of play between the three released in Nemesis — perhaps due to its relative obscurity or the fact that Green decks have other, more reliable ways of bringing Creatures to the hand or field (such as Worldly Tutor and Green Sun’s Zenith). Still, with the right support, it can be a worthwhile addition to any Elf deck… albeit a somewhat costly one.

The most notorious examples of this are the “Parallax” spells — all of which possess impressive effects, but can only remain on the field for so long before collapsing. And while Parallax Nexus and Parallax Tide may have Faded away like the mechanic they feature, one member of the group has emerged as the clear highlight: Parallax Wave, a card that can serve far more purposes than initially intended.

Upon being played, Parallax Wave remains on the field for five turns — but a player can remove a Fade Counter from the card (and thus hasten the card’s demise) to temporarily eliminate a Creature from the game until the Enchantment vanishes. On its own, this effect is both powerful and risky: While it can indeed be used to offer a reprieve from a problematic Commander or powerful effect, the removal is not permanent unless combined with cards that skip a player’s Upkeep or allow them to end the turn before Wave removes itself from the game.

Still, the card is excellent for delaying an opponent’s plans, even if for a time — and can be paired with a combination of Enchanted Evening and Opalescence to remove anything on the board with ease. It’s also important to remember that Parallax Wave does not necessarily have to target an opponent’s Creatures, either – and that the card can be used to “Blink” multiple cards to shield them from mass destruction or activate any effects that may apply when they leave or enter the battlefield (which also leads to infinite combinations with Felidar Guardian and Astral Dragon) — which gives it an edge over the other Parallax Enchantments and allows it to serve as both a removal spell and a combo piece depending on the strategy.

The versatility of Parallax Wave, combined with its unique way of balancing targets and time, makes it incredibly intriguing for both combination makers and casual players — and as such, it only makes sense that the card would obtain a fairly high price online. Despite what its mechanics would imply, more cards and Keywords that can take advantage of Parallax Wave continue to keep it relevant — meaning that the card will never truly vanish from the public eye.

As mentioned earlier, Skyshroud Poacher was not the only Typal Recruiter to have debuted in Nemesis — Green, Blue, and Red all received their own specialty searchers, each of whom had a focus on the color’s most popular Creature Type. In the case of Red, this effect took the form of the Moogcatcher, who specializes in hunting Goblins — and unlike its brothers Skyshroud Poacher and Seahunter, sees a tremendous amount of use in Typal decks to this day.

There is little to say about Moggcatcher that does not also apply to Skyshroud Poacher, but it is worth noting that Goblins, as a whole, can focus more on stringing together game-ending infinite combinations in addition to their typical “Might-Makes-Right” strategy — and that aside from Goblin Matron and Goblin Recruiter (who can only be used once unless returned to the hand or revived by Wort, Boggart Auntie), that they can often have trouble gathering the exact combo pieces they need from the deck due to Red’s lack of draw power. This means that the deck is forced to rely on luck and occasional draw cards to gather their strongest creatures, and why the red searcher is the most commonly used of the three Typal Recruiters.

The use of a repeatable tutor cannot be overstated in a combo deck, especially because the effects of Goblins tend to be far more varied than the likes of Elves, and can range from sacrifice outlets to dealing heavy damage to protecting important cards in need. This makes Moggcatcher a more versatile and useful piece of support due to its ability to fit into either type of Goblin strategy — and while the fact that most Goblins are low-cost to begin with often means that the card will not often be bringing heavy hitters onto the battlefield (with the exceptions being Muxus, Goblin Grandee and Battle Squadron), the ability to bring their most important Goblins to the field (particularly Skirk Prospector and Goblin Sharpshooter among others) is more than worth the risk.

While it still suffers from the same problems as Poacher — including low levels of Power and Toughness and an inability to harmonize with the Tribe it supports — it is not a stretch to say that Moggcatcher is the clear favorite of the recruiter trio. If the number of decks that utilize the card is not enough proof, then its higher price on the secondary market certainly is.

As briefly mentioned earlier in the Weatherlight Saga, while Rath itself may be an artificial Plane, not all of it is currently under Crovax’s control. One of the most important locations to those who resist the machine empire belongs to the Kor — a humanoid race from the wild world of Zendikar who are known for their nomadic nature and incredible skill with ropes and hooks. From their city of living rock, they joined the other Rathi Tribes in rebelling against the Phyrexian menace to free their new world from its unruly masters — but as the card based on their headquarters shows, it is useful for far more than just aesthetic purposes.

Kor Haven is yet another Land that earns its value on the list solely because it is a Land that can be tapped for Mana that also possesses a useful effect — and while this bonus may not be as game-changing as retrieving lost Creatures or making your Creatures unblockable, preventing damage can be an excellent way to survive assaults from the game’s stronger threats in case a player does not have a kill spell to deal with them, and also prevents the effects of any attacker that deals damage (including keywords like Infect and Toxic) from occurring. Assuming Haven’s target is being blocked, it is also extremely effective at protecting your own Creatures in combat.

These different features combined make Kor Haven a card that is both efficient and highly flexible, allowing it to become a shoo-in for any White deck in need of tricks like this one. Thankfully, despite the monumental cost of many dual-purpose Lands, recent reprints have dropped its price to a reasonable level, making it an excellent pickup for anyone looking to upgrade their Mana base.

While many players associate expensive Magic cards with mighty Creatures, valuable Mana Rocks, or powerful Spells, not everything that is valuable in-universe is also as revered on the secondary market. While Nemesis does indeed boast many Legendary warriors and priceless treasures, out of every card in the set, it is indeed a simple set of wires that takes the spot as its most expensive card. This may seem underwhelming, but as we have no doubt learned by now, it’s best to never judge someone — or something — by their appearance (unless that someone is Crovax).

The key thing to remember about Tangle Wire is that it specifically mentions Permanents in general, not just Creatures — which means that the card can tap down Artifacts and Lands, making it an incredibly potent way of slowing down the game for both players. This is especially effective in the earliest portions of the game, when the card is easily capable of completely capable of locking down entire boards or Mana bases, but can also stifle plays later on by forcing opponents to delay their plans due to a lack of available Lands or Creatures.

While the overall use of Tangle Wire quickly fades as the turns pass, there are plenty of ways to get the most out of its brief time on the field: Using the Proliferate mechanic on Fade Counters, for example, both prolongs Tangle Wire’s disappearance and allows it to hamper more Permanents. The card is made even more effective when one remembers that the card can tap itself via its own effect, and that the Fading trigger can be placed on top of it — meaning that the player would only need to tap two permanents while still shutting down four for all of their opponents.

When combined with cards whose effects work even while tapped (most notably Smokestack and Winter Orb) or those that can retrieve it back from the Graveyard (including Academy Ruins or Goblin Welder), Tangle Wire can serve as a constant thorn in opposing players’ sides throughout the entire game, making it a frequent addition to Stax decks who are constantly on the prowl for ways to stop anyone from playing Magic for as long as physically possible.

On the surface, Tangle Wire comes off as a strange if useful card to help buy time and draw more cards — but when used in-game, it proves to be more than worth its weight in many cases, and a surprisingly powerful Artifact in the right situations. Luckily for those seeking to utilize the snares for themselves, even with a relative lack of reprints compared to some other early cards that see use, they can be found for relatively cheap, even if the same cannot be said for the deck that most often uses them. Many players are unaware of the fact that “Stax” is a portmanteau of the term “$T4KS,” which is short for the “Four Thousand Dollar Solution” — and looking at the other cards that make up the original Stax deck from Legacy format (including City of Traitors, Mox Diamond, Ancient Tomb, and The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale among others), it is easy to see why.

Between a visit to a new plane and this unexpected return to Rath, the Masques block serves to tell us what is occurring all across the known Multiverse as the Phyrexian invasion grows closer and closer. Unfortunately, there is still some time before we will be able to experience the thrilling climax of the Weatherlight Saga… and what’s a gap in story beats without filler content? In the last price guide of the Masques Block, we will continue our Planetrotting adventures with a return to Jamuraa in Prophecy: A booster pack that is believed by many to not only be the worst member of this troublesome trio, but also one lauded as one of the single worst sets in the history of the game among the likes of Homelands and Fallen Empires — and in some cases, considered even worse.

What are your favorite cards from Nemesis? Do you believe it stands out among the rest of the Masques Block? Who would you have wanted to become the Evincar of Rath? And most importantly… would you rather hunt Elves, Merfolk, or Goblins? Be sure to let us know on our Facebook pages!