After a long delay in the column (primarily due to the troubles one faces escaping Phyrexia), we finish off the Masques Block — a series of card sets infamous for their overall low quality when compared to previous sets — with its third and final booster pack, Prophecy. Even when keeping this reputation in mind, though, today's entry into our archive reaches both new highs and new lows for the MTG franchise.

Although we have previously focused on the journey of the skyship Weatherlight‘s crew and the Phyrexian menace that plans to invade Dominaria, this week’s story brings us back to the continent of Jamuraa — where a faction of the vicious Keldon race, under the belief that the end times are upon them, has invaded its northwest area (not the same area from Mirage or Visions, sadly) under the belief that it is their ancestral homeland. A Jamuraan soldier named Haddad attempts to fight back, but is captured and enslaved by the Keldons. Elsewhere, three of Urza’s prodigious allies from the Tolarian Academy (Barrin, Rayne, and the relatively passive Tefiri) help to rally the Jamuraans and push back their invaders.

Eventually, Haddad is brought to the Keldon capital of Keld, where he learns that the radical faction’s leader Latulla does not believe in the same apocalyptic ideas that her followers do. Rather, her goal is to resurrect the race’s deceased warlords from the nearby Keldon Necropolis: an act that seems entirely possible with the help of her servant, a vampiric horror by the name of Greel. While she does attempt to breach the necropolis, Latulla is forced back by its guardians — an event which causes her clan to lose faith in their leader, and results in a final battle between them and the Jamuraans.

During the constant struggle, it was discovered that a noticeable illness had begun to spread through the continent — one which corrupted people, animals, and the ground itself as it progressed. While this was originally believed by both factions to be a “scorched earth” tactic employed by their opponents, a Jamuraan healer eventually concluded that the disease is partly mechanical, meaning that it may have been of Phyrexian origin. To make matters worse, the condition was eventually traced back to Greel, which suggested that Latulla is either a servant of the Machine God or being used by him.

Once the group of Tolarian allies finally confronts this deadly duo, Greel manages to kill Rayne, but Barrin avenges his ally by slaying both the vampire and Latulla herself. Rather than feel relieved that the battle is over, however, Tefiri begins to lash out against Urza under the belief that the old artificer only prolonged unnecessary bloodshed by keeping his army out of the conflict. While Urza certainly had valid reasons to do so (mostly because they will need to be ready for the Phyrexian onslaught), this inaction is enough for the time mage to vow that he will never again contribute to the old man’s machinations. Haddad’s tale also comes to an unceremonious end around this time, as he dies when a healer unsuccessfully attempts to remove his slave collar.

The Masques Block itself is infamous for being a tremendous step down from everything else in the Weatherlight Saga (mostly due to the design team’s attempts to ‘play it safe’ following the explosive power of Urza’s Block that almost cost them all their jobs), but Prophecy in particular is often viewed as the lowest point of the trio — and much of that stems from the gameplay style that the set tried to push. As opposed to more typical tap or Mana effects, a majority of the cards introduced in Prophecy required extremely steep costs to activate their abilities — with the most egregious being those that forced players to pay tremendous prices for disappointing rewards (such as sacrificing a Land to give a creature +2/+0, or losing two to return Coffin Puppets, a 3/3, to play). When combined with cards that focused on destroying Lands and spells like Rhystic Syphon that gave the opponents a built-in way to stop them, the set as a whole encouraged a very slow, boring, and straightforward play style that was widely reviled. MTG’s lead designer Mark Rosewater has even gone on record to state that Prophecy is the second-worst designed set in the MTG history after Homelands in terms of gameplay, due to how thematically and mechanically disconnected it was from the rest of Masques.

This is not to say that nothing good came out of the set: certain cards like Chimeric Idol, Foil, and the Spiketail Drakes would see some competitive play during the time, and certain Legendary Creatures from this selection still see some play in Commander Format (Mageta the Lion is a reusable board wipe, and Jolrael, Empress of Beasts can be frighteningly effective in the right deck). Even when these good cards are taken into consideration, though, Prophecy is still often lauded as one of the single worst booster packs in the history of Magic: The Gathering, and frequently compared to other infamously bad sets like Homelands and Fallen Empires. However, while these sets were indeed below average, the surprisingly strong flavor and theming behind them allow some players to overlook how pitiful the cards within are — but the same cannot be said for this entry.

The novel that outlined the story of this booster pack, while having some bright spots such as in-depth descriptions of Keldon culture and faith, is widely considered to be the worst MTG tie-in book ever written, both in regards to actual storyline and writing. Outside of certain characters and two main plot points (Teferi refusing to participate in Urza’s plans and the Phyrexians beginning to release plagues on Dominaria), it is very disconnected from the rest of the Weatherlight Saga, and has been described as nothing more than filler — and not particularly interesting filler at that, as a majority of the tale consists of day-to-day events and encounters with various wild creatures. Furthermore. the story itself goes almost nowhere until reaching a disappointing climax with nearly no impact on the overarching storyline at hand, and the characters are one-dimensional at best (a particularly scathing article from Multiverse in Review effectively sums up Haddad’s entire plot as “a shaggy dog story about a guy who thinks about escaping for ages, never manages it, and then dies”). This odd and seemingly pointless novel, combined with the aforementioned mediocre cards, effectively cemented the set’s infamy in Magic history — to the point where some even consider this entry worse than previous offenders.

While Prophecy’s focus on sacrificing one’s own Lands was not appreciated at the time of its release, it is worth noting that the idea behind it would later go on to inspire plenty of other cards with similar mechanics throughout the history of Magic that trade the game’s most valuable resources for equally valuable effects (most notably The Gitrog Monster, who leads one of MTG’s most complex and powerful Commander decks). Keldon Firebombers, however, takes this strategy in a different direction by forcing every player to experience the same unfortunate effects — which, while good for slowing both parties down and rebalancing the game, certainly does not do much to help you keep friends after the battle is finished.

Firebombers is a very simple card, and when cast, effectively demolishes the Mana base of every player on the field — and because the Lands are sacrificed rather than destroyed, it also bypasses any effect that would render them indestructible. If no opposing player has any response to this, then Firebombers can quickly reset the Land base of the table, allowing those who may not have earned as much Mana an opportunity to catch up. On top of this, there are plenty of ways to capitalize on having your Lands destroyed — such as using Titania, Protector of Argoth to create a 5/3 Elemental for each one you sacrifice, or using cards like Life from the Loam and Splendid Reclamation to quickly return them to the field after burning them down. This synergy means that despite their clear disregard for nature, the Keldons often find themselves fitting into Red/Green Gruul decks focused on Land destruction — which still manages to fit their mindset rather well.

For such a game-changing effect, Keldon Firebombers tends to be viewed as yet another card designed to reduce the overall pacing of Magic — and while it is indeed part of the same set as other disastrous cards with similar effects, this Keldic corps stands out above the rest with a decent mix of mass slowdown, strength, and synergy with a more modern style of Land Destruction. While this may not be reflected in either its total use or price, it’s nice to see that not everything in Prophecy is a letdown.

Cycles in Magic are most commonly defined as a collection of cards that have some sort of relationship, and often tend to be some of the most thematic and iconic cards in their respective sets. Prophecy’s most expensive answer to this idea was the Wind Cycle — a series of Sorceries that has faded into obscurity as one of Magic’s strangest assortments of high-end spells. While the idea behind these cards (to act as a game-changing way to reward players with tons of excess Mana) was interesting at the time, in many cases, the actual effects of these spells (dealing 10 damage to a target, setting a player’s life to 20, removing seven cards from the deck, etc.) were not worth the tremendous cost. This is not to say that the entire series was a letdown, however, as one entry — Plague Wind — would go on to serve as a staple of many decks for years to come.

Even in modern times, Plague Wind is still a relatively effective way of clearing the battlefield of enemy creatures, and the fact that it has the side effect of preventing them from Regenerating is also great at stopping players from dodging the effect via the effects of cards like Goblin Chiurgeon and Yavimaya Hollow. The primary issue that keeps it from remaining a high-end staple is that the color is already known for possessing a huge host of similar abilities — many of which, if not completely one-sided, can be cast for much cheaper (Damnation, the most iconic Black board wipe, has an effect similar to Plague Wind’s for only four Mana), or at least have some way to give the player an advantage once the dust settles in cards, Creatures, or resources. Even in terms of niche, though, it has effectively been replaced by fellow Black high-cost destruction card In Garruk’s Wake — which replaces the anti-regeneration clause with the ability to also destroy any Planeswalkers on the field. On top of this, a majority of these cards (including Wake) are available for the same price as Plague Wind or cheaper, meaning that the card loses in terms of both value and versatility.

Although Plague Wind is outclassed by many similar cards, it is fairly good at doing exactly what it promises to, and has seen its fair share of play over the years — but has fallen out of focus over time thanks to the game’s constant advancement. Still, considering the rest of both Prophecy and the Wind Cycle, even being mediocre is a significant achievement — and one that entry #3 on the list expands upon even further.

The Winds were not the only five-card cycle that was present in Prophecy… and interestingly enough, it was also not the most bizarre. That title would be awarded to the Avatar Cycle, a series of massive, high-cost creatures with the ability to reduce their own cost if specific conditions were met. Sadly, these cards were often deemed as too situational and overpriced to be useful in many games — the Creatures themselves were not strong enough to justify paying their full cost, and it was unlikely a player would have the chance to cheat out cards like Avatar of Will or Avatar of Hope with their very niche reduction requirements. Much like the Winds, though, Black’s entry into the group was far more powerful than the rest. While a majority of Prophecy’s heavy hitters have since vanished into the aether, Avatar of Woe is both an iconic creature from early Magic and a fairly strong card today.

When one compares Avatar of Woe to its siblings, it is clear to see which member of the family was the favorite child. As opposed to the relatively uninteresting nature of the other Avatars, Woe possesses an excellent and rare keyword in Fear, as well as a repeatable ability to destroy any Creature on the field and bypass any Regeneration effects once per turn (which effectively allows it to act like a targeted Plague Wind). And while the Mana cost may be somewhat high for a similar creature in modern Magic, the conditions to reduce it are far easier to achieve now thanks to the prevalence of Graveyard-focused decks, Mill cards, and the four-player nature of Commander format (note that Woe’s text box states “all Graveyards”). Although its niche as a heavy-hitting endgame creature for Black decks has since been replaced by stronger options like Razaketh, the Foulblooded and Sheoldred, Whispering One, the card is still fairly solid in terms of both statistics and power — especially considering the rest of its kin.

Amidst all of Prophecy’s flaws, it’s curious to see that occasionally, a card like Avatar of Woe or Mageta the Lion arrives to display that even mediocre booster packs can still contain surprisingly effective and cheap cards that stand the test of time. If this same level of power was applied to the rest of the set, perhaps it would not have become as infamous as it is now. The question is, would that be a good thing or a bad one? Is it better to be infamous, or not famous at all? Questions for another day… and certainly not for a trading card column.

The theme of land manipulation present throughout Prophecy certainly placed a major focus on sacrifice, but this is not to say that it was the only thing players could do with their Lands: certain cards in the set cared about whether or not players had untapped Land, and others simply attempted to shut down the field by tapping or bouncing Lands back to the hand. As Overburden shows, however, this was not always as miserable as the pack’s typical fare — and against the right opponent, could transform a relatively mediocre card into a surprisingly effective Stax piece.

While the land return forced by Overburden is excellent at hampering everyone in the game, it is particularly effective against decks that utilize large numbers of Creatures or cast a single card over and over — many of whom will often need to take heavy Land losses to put their plans into action. And much like Keldon Firebombers, the card’s user can easily reduce the Enchantment’s negative aspects by using it in tandem with cards like Patron of the Moon or Chulane, Teller of Tales that allow them to play extra Lands. In a deck that can negate its cost or relies primarily on Instants and Sorceries, Overburden can be an effective way to deter mob tactics — and has also seen some success as a way to return a player’s own crucial Lands to their hand before striking the field with cards like Armageddon. Although the Enchantment will often fall flat if used against decks that use smaller numbers of large creatures, in the right matchup, it can quickly become a thorn in the side of the entire table — which, to be fair, perfectly fits the ‘player irritation’ theme that Prophecy pushes so effectively.

As far as Stax cards go, Overburden is a strange case, and just barely straddles the line between being only mildly irritating and downright obnoxious, mostly because its threat level very much so depends on the decks it plays against. While not quite as effective as fellow Creature-crusher The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale, it is also far less costly — meaning that it can be an effective way for players to slow down swarming-focused decks on a budget (especially when combined with other Land-bouncing cards like Storm Cauldron). This impressive amount of use is far beyond what many would expect from this set, and what makes it worthy of a place on this list…alongside a certain other infamous Blue Enchantment that experienced players know all too well.

While Prophecy did not introduce any new keywords to Magic: The Gathering, it is notable for aiding with the development of themes like Land Destruction and Discarding that would eventually branch out and improve over time. The same cannot be said for the “Rhystic” cards that made their appearance in the set — which allowed anyone to weaken or negate their effects by paying a slight Mana cost. This essentially allowed an opponent to disrupt a player’s strategies without any real interaction on their part, and the fact that these cards were all relatively mediocre or copies of things that already existed without the cost only made this extra casting clause seem even more irritating. The failure of this mechanic was clear to see, and after this set, no other Rhystic cards have appeared in the franchise… but strangely enough, one single entry from this group — Rhystic Study — has not only emerged as the most valuable entry in the booster pack, but also risen to infamy as one of the best Blue cards of all time.

The reason that this entry stands head and shoulders above its siblings is quite simple: while most of the Rhystic cards (excluding Rhystic Cave, a truly terrible Land) are Instants or Sorceries that can only be used once, Study is an Enchantment, meaning that it continues to provide card advantage or Mana taxes until destroyed. While this may not have had any major effect in the slow and painful format of Masques, the modern Commander format — which is typically played with a group of four, and thus typically involves more spells being cast — means that there are far more opportunities to draw cards and stifle opposing plays. This can quickly add up over time, and in most cases, a Rhystic Study can draw the player a tremendous amount of cards throughout the game. As simple as this is, the constant surge of extra cards is often enough to give the player all of the resources they need to win. For only three Mana, you would be hard-pressed to find an Enchantment that can provide as much advantage as Study.

Many players are fully aware of how dangerous this card can be, but the fact that it originated in such a weak set comes as a shock to many (including our columnist). In an utterly baffling case, Rhystic Study was originally released as a Common in Prophecy, but over time, has easily become the most valuable and effective card in the entire set, and even the Masques Block as a whole. It simply goes to show that despite everything, even truly terrible Magic sets can have unexpectedly powerful entries — and while it doesn’t excuse the rest of Prophecy, it’s always nice to end on a high note for the new year, wouldn’t you agree?

At long last, we have finally come to the end of the Masques Block: a steep decline from previous sets in terms of both quality and critical reception. Thankfully, when a game hits rock bottom, there is only one way it can go — and as if to drive home this idea, the upcoming Invasion Block offers both a host of impressive new cards and a climactic end to the Weatherlight Saga. But even after the Phyrexian invasion concludes, rest assured: there are still plenty of Magic sets ready to be discussed, and KX will be here to discuss them all.

