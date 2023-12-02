BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a brief break for Thanksgiving, we’re back to discussing the most expensive cards throughout the history of Magic: The Gathering. This week, we bring the story of the infamously powerful Urza’s Block to a close with its third and final set of cards. Before we take a look at these, though, it’s time to once again venture into the past of the Artificer and Planeswalker Urza, as we learn of the role he plays in the Weatherlight Saga we now find ourselves in… as well as how he aims to finally put an end to the threat of the machine god Yawgmoth and his Phyrexian army.

After the brutal battle between Urza’s alliance and K’rrik’s landing party, Urza began to work even harder on a plan to exterminate the Phyrexian menace once and for all. This eventually resulted in the creation of an incredible flying ship — one made of ancient Thran metal and fused with a seed from the central tree of Yavimaya — that he hoped to use as the ultimate weapon during his battle against Yawgmoth’s forces. While this ship, christened the Weatherlight, was indeed impressive (boasting the ability to move at sonic speeds and travel between Planes, as well as an array of superweapons and the best crew members he could find), it also required the equivalent of an entire Plane’s worth of Mana to power its core. This unfortunately meant that to save Dominaria, Urza would have to sacrifice another world to fuel his weapon.

Upon learning that the angelic realm created by his old ally Serra had since become overrun by Phyrexians, the machinist and his forces waged war on the artificial Plane (fighting both Yawgmoth’s minions and Serra’s own corrupted Angels), rescued surviving residents, and eventually managed to collapse it into the Weatherlight’s power core. Using this new energy and surge of inspiration, he was able to fully finish the creation of The Legacy: a series of powerful artifacts (including the Weatherlight) that, when fused together, could create a weapon strong enough to wipe Yawgmoth from the Multiverse once and for all.

After the creation of this weapon, though, Urza realized there was one major flaw with his plan. While his weapons were undoubtedly powerful, they would be of little use without a worthy heir to properly wield them, as well as someone who could rally the people of Dominaria to take up arms against the invading threat. This led him to begin work on a program known as the Bloodline Project: a massive genetic engineering program designed to create the perfect humans. During this operation, Urza, along with researchers Barrin and Rayne, manipulated marriages between Dominarian Families — especially the people of Jamuraa (the setting of the Mirage Block) — to produce generation after generation of constantly improving specimens. This eventually resulted in Urza’s academy having almost complete control over who married who in Dominaria (often deciding a person’s ideal genetic mate from birth). However, the Planeswalker soon realized that a single perfect individual would still not be enough to fend off the entire Phyrexian armada. To solve this problem, Urza fused genetic stock from across Dominaria with magic to create the Metathran — a new race born and bred for the sole purpose of fighting.

Urza’s bloodline manipulation was already the topic of controversy, but the development of an entirely new race created just to die in battle was enough to make even the project’s own staff question the ethical ramifications of the operation, many of whom quit as a result of their own concerns. This meant that only the more erratic researchers remained on the projects, and continued their work under less supervision. As a direct result of this, a researcher named Gatha was able to get away with splicing Phyrexian DNA into his test subjects, which created a splinter race known as the Keldon (who grew faster than the Metathran, but were also far more violent and unstable). The actions of this race eventually caught the eye of the Phyrexian empire themselves — and while Gatha and the Keldon’s fiercest warlord eventually committed suicide to keep their knowledge of the process out of Yawgmoth’s reach, it was to no avail.

Now fully aware of the breeding program, the Phyrexians launched preemptive attacks against the site where the Bloodline Project was taking place, which seemed to completely destroy Urza’s hopes of creating the perfect hero. Fortunately for him, the golem Karn managed to safely smuggle one surviving member of the project — a boy named Gerrard Capashen — to Jamuraa, where he would later become the acting captain of the Weatherlight. The Metathrans, meanwhile, were safely hidden in stasis containers within time bubbles, and remained unaffected by the onslaught. Urza, meanwhile, decided that he would eventually need to aid his final champion in the battle against Yawgmoth… and very soon, would have a chance to do just that.

Compared to the incredible assortment of powerful cards released in both Urza’s Saga and Urza’s Legacy, Destiny is somewhat of a quiet end to a trio of sets as infamous as Urza’s Block: in addition to not introducing any new mechanics, it has very few ‘chase cards’ like Gaea’s Cradle or Grim Monolith that still hold positions of infamy to this day. This, of course, does not mean that it is bad by any means, as the set still features multiple expensive and strong cards (including some that have since been placed on the Commander banned list)– and as price guides show, there are still plenty of valuable assets to be found throughout the artificer’s story. We took average prices from MTGGoldfish in order to showcase some of the hidden treasures still remaining within Urza’s memory.

Urza’s story has many underlying themes, and it would be wrong to state that treachery was not one of them: if players recall, the Brother’s War was entirely caused by a schism and distrust between him and his brother Mishra, and the recent events regarding Gatha’s betrayal only serve to further this idea — not to mention how much treachery and backstabbing was required on Yawgmoth’s part to assume his role as the god of Phyrexia. However, while other early cards based on themes like Hatred and Rancor end up seeing a suprising amount of use in modern times, Treachery has fallen to the wayside — and this is in part due to the separation of its’ features into two far more divided and efficient play styles.

As far as cards that allow players to steal each other’s Creatures go, Treachery is by no means the worst option: five Mana is generally the going rate for this sort of effect, and having the ability to untap lands when it is played allows its’ controller to continue their turn after using their energy on this strong spell. Unforutnately, unlike the incredibly powerful Palinchron — a card from Urza’s Legacy with a similar untapping ability known for its ability to quickly facilitate infinite combos –Treachery is much more difficult to take advantage of because of its’ very nature: Enchantments cannot be targeted by many of the cards that are typically used to trigger Palinchron’s combo lines (Deadeye Navigator, Clever Impersonator, and Panharmonicon only work with Creatures and Artifacts), and the card itself has no way of returning to the hand to repeat the untap or control effect. On top of this, if Treachery does somehow leave the field, the target it was enchanting returns to its’ owner, which prevents it from being able to take over more than one card at a time. While it is still possible for Treachery to create an infinite combination with the help of Orvar, the All-Form and specific spells with the Buyback keyword, it also lacks the explosive power of cards who focus on immediate ‘smash-and-grab’ style theivery like Zealous Conscripts or Insurrection — leaving it as an odd combination piece that tries to fit into both control and combo tactics, but ultimately fails.

If you’re a fan of the land-untapping effect of this card, then both Palinchron and its’ younger cousin Peregrine Drake are far easier to take advantage of –and if it’s long-term control you care about, then cards like Agent of Treachery, Expropriate, or Blatant Theivery all provide much more combination power and have the potential to steal more cards from unprepared targets (and all of them, even Palinchron, are also cheaper than Treachery on the market). If you’re really a fan of the card or Urza’s story in particular, it may be worth worth the investment… but in terms of playbility, it, like Gatha’s own projects, leaves much to be desired.

Urza’s history with the living forest of Yavimaya is a relatively long and somewhat complex one (especially if you count his skirmishes with fellow living territory Agroth), but eventually, resulted in him forming a close bond with the woodland’s living avatar Multaini. As part of their continued partnership, a seed from Yavimaya’s oldest tree (its’ heart) was used to form the hull of the skyship Weatherlight. Though, as this card — and other stellar lands like Gaea’s Cradle show — there are far more uses for the enchanted forests of Dominaria than simply acting as protection. Unforutnately, Yavimaya Hollow does not have the same immense power as the cradle, but it manages to eke out a decent niche of its’ own as a Land with a powerful ability that, much like the skyship, will come in handy during times of great need.

Much like other high-priced Lands on these lists, there is very little to say about Yavimaya Hollow that has not already been said about other cards that fuse both Mana generation and a useful effect. In this case, having the ability to regenerate a creature is a great way to save a valuable card from destruction at the hands of enemy’s kill spell or a difficult battle. The fact that this effect is found on a Green card — a color which cares about keeping its’ army of creatures alive and growing — only adds more to its’ overall use. At the same time,it is worth noting that Regenerating a creature means that it does not actually go to the Graveyard at any point, which means that players who would prefer to sacrifice their Creatures to trigger death effects before reviving them from the dead.

It’s very hard to go wrong with a card that simply serves a free and effective source of Mana, but tacking on an effect as powerful as Regeneration is enough to propel Yavimaya Hollow to its’ own respectable price and fame. It may not be the most famous Green land from the Urza’s Block, nor is it the most popular way to give creatures Regeneration, but it strikes a nice balance between cheaper advanced Lands and much more expensive ones like Cradle. Appreciating this card, it would seem, is simply a matter of seeing the forest for the trees.

As we mentioned in our price guide for Urza’s Saga, the series of booster packs that make up this block was originally meant to be focused on Enchantments — but the creative team, who has already decided that the sets would be themed to Urza the and his Artifact creations. This, however, does not mean that the Enchantment theme has been lost entirely. Throughout Urza’s Block, Magic introduced plenty of powerful Enchantments (including Worship, No Mercy, Back to Basics, Abundance, and the banned Yawgmoth’s Bargain), as well as a good amount of support to assist them ranging from Lands like Serra’s Sanctum to creatures. Academy Rector is perhaps the best example of this — and to this day, stands as one of the most effective pieces of Enchantment support of all time.

At first, a 1/2 for four Mana comes off as an extremely bad deal — and it would be, if not for the effect which occurs when the Rector meets their end. By exiling the card from the Graveyard once it is sent there, a player can take any Enchantment from their deck and place it directly on the field. The uses for this are incredibly varied, as are the ways to sacrifice Academy Rector at the exact time that one needs a specific Enchantment — and the fact that there are no color or Mana cost requirements means that Rector can be used to pull out the exact tool needed to deal with any situation. From helping to provide advantage to shutting opponents down to dropping tremendous creatures like Nylea’s Colossus or Nyxborn Behemoth onto the table, there are an absurd number of possibilities that can turn this unassuming elder into a genuine threat at the table. The fact that this occurs whenever it is sent to the Graveyard also means that players need to be careful attacking or casting destruction spells with it around, lest the card be used as a blocker or sacrifice victim. Understandably, for these reasons, Rector is often hailed as one of the strongest pieces of Enchantment support in the history of Magic — and while there are other ways to spin through a player’s deck in search of the exact card one needs (most notably Enlightened Tutor and its’ ilk), there are none that can do so as efficiently and effectively as this, to the point where it is almost a mandatory inclusion in high-powered decks that use Enchantments in any way.

Curiously though, on the topic of Rector, one of the most frequent debates regarding the card is not in regard to its’ power, but whether or not the figure depicted on it is male or female due to their relatively androgynous appearance. This topic became so debated at certain game tables that it led Heather Hudson, the artist behind Rector, to publish a statement on her blog over 18 years after the card’s printing regarding the discussion. Here, she confirmed that this figure is indeed an old woman, and indeed, one who has managed to make the Tolarian Academy run despite her age and weakening body. If that isn’t dedication, we are unsure of what is.

Urza’s Destiny has certainly been placing a heavier focus on Enchantments when compared to the previous sets in the Block — at least, as far as particularly pricey cards are concerned. Academy Rector proved to be an incredible asset for Enchantment Decks by itself, but it’s worth noting that it is not the only Plains-based powerhouse in the set with a focus on this kind of strategy. Replenish, too, is a card that is impressively powerful in the hands of the right deck and the right player… assuming that they are willing to pay the price for it, of course.

If Academy Rector is a well-placed precision strike that places the exact Enchantment a player needs on the battlefield at an essential time, Replenish acts as a nuclear bomb, bringing every Enchantment from one’s Graveyard back to the field for one last hurrah. Even better, as opposed to the likes of Storm Herald (who also possesses the ability to return Enchantments en masse, albeit highly specific ones), these Enchantments both remain on the field after this turn and do not go directly into Exile if they are removed from the field by normal means, meaning that they can once again be brought back by other cards (including Replenish itself, should the player have a way to recur Sorceries) if they are somehow destroyed a second time. While this ability still had the potential to be extremely strong in Magic’s early days when it was first released (as mentioned earlier, there were plenty of useful Enchantments even in the early game), it has risen to a much higher level of power in modern times with the introduction of even stronger Enchantments (Rhystic Study, Doubling Season, Mirari’s Wake, etc.), as well as milling strategies that can serve to dump them into the graveyard for revival later. It’s also important to note that Replenish also applies to Enchantment Creatures, older World Enchantments (albeit only one at a time due to their nature), and Enchantments that are meant to be placed on Creatures or players that can have game-changing effects (the most notable examples include Eldrazi Conscription and Overwhelming Splendor) — meaning that the card can serve as an excellent way for any deck utilizing Enchantments to make an unexpected comeback.

Although the effect of this card is undoubtedly powerful, its relatively high cost when compared to other Enchantment-based recursion cards tends to scare off all but the most serious players. Fortunately, if you’re still looking for a way to bring back destroyed Enchantments without breaking the bank, there are plenty of options available — most notably Starfield of Nyx (which turns your Enchantments into Creatures and revives them every turn) and Anikthea, Hand of Erebos (who revives Enchantments as Zombie Tokens, which can be duplicated using Anointed Procession or Growing Ranks) — which can help players recur their strongest effects for much cheaper.

Many Magic packs or sets feature what is known as a ‘Cycle’: a series of five or more cards, typically one in each type of Mana, usually designed with similar effects tailored to the themes that the color is known for. Previous examples of this include the original One-Mana spells from Alpha (which included Lightning Bolt, Giant Growth, Dark Ritual, and the infamous Ancestral Recall) and the five Keepers from Exodus. In the case of Urza’s Destiny, this idea was represented by the Seer Cycle — a group of weak Creatures who could unleash powerful effects such as weakening creatures or countering spells based on the number of cards in the player’s hand. Curiously enough, though, the set also featured a Colorless variant of this effect in the form of Metalworker: an unofficial member of the Seers that would quickly go on to eclipse all of them in both power and price.

Much like the other cards in the Seer Cycle, Metalworker’s effect becomes stronger as the player gathers more cards similar to it. As opposed to the official members of the group, though, Metalworker does not have any colored Mana requirement, and is both slightly stronger and cheaper to cast. On top of this, the Mana it creates is capable of reaching phenomenal levels, allowing a player to quickly gain a tremendous advantage over their opponents (especially because Artifact Creatures, Artifact Lands, and colored Artifacts all count towards Metalworker’s effect). In general, even a hand with two to three Artifacts can be enough to allow the player to surge ahead of their opponents, and a full set of six to seven grants enough Mana to cast some of Magic’s strongest Colorless creatures (like the Eldrazi Titans or Blightsteel Colossus) as early as turn four. The fact that this power surge can be activated for free compared to the other Seers, who require the player to pay extra Mana and reveal specifically colored cards for their own abilities, only adds to just how ridiculously efficient Metalworker is when compared to its’ biological counterparts. This combination of low cost, massive Mana Gain, and impressive versatility are undoubtedly what give this clinky-looking robot the honor of being the most valuable — and powerful — card from this pack.

While Metalworker is expensive, there are few to no singular cards outside of infinite combinations that can produce such a massive amount of Mana — meaning that unfortunately, there is no real ‘cheaper alternative’ with a similar effect that players would want to seek out. This is not to say, however, that there are no other assets that can help players with similar goals to those running the card. A deck running plenty of Mana Rocks, Grand Architect, or a combo with Basalt/Grim Monolith and Rings of Brighthearth can still help produce massive amounts of Colorless Mana, and massive Colorless creatures can still be dropped onto the field for free via the effects of cards like Braids, Conjurer Adept or Darksteel Monolith. Still, as far as expensive Magic card prices go, Metalworker is fairly cheap when compared to other essential pieces of Artifact Support from the earliest days of MTG — and as such, could be worth picking up for even a semi-serious player.

With this final list of cards, Urza’s flashback comes to a close… but this most certainly does not mean that we have finished with the Phyrexians or the Weatherlight saga just yet. Next week, we’ll rejoin the skyship’s current crew by venturing into the Masques block — a group of packs with big shoes to fill following the tremendous impact Urza’s series left on the game. Could this unassuming series of sets be the gateway to a new age of Magic with its’ combination of mercenaries, mimics, and presumably gun-shy designers? Probably not, but it’s still worth a look as we continue down the timeline.

What are your thoughts on Urza’s Destiny? Do you think it stacks up to the tremendous power of the previous sets in the Urza’s Block? Have you pulled any of these valuable cards for yourself? And most importantly… how much Mana do you think you could get in one turn with Metalworker’s effect? Be sure to let us know on our Facebook pages!