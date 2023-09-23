BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Last week, our series of Magic column reviews began a review of Magic: The Gathering’s second block of booster packs –which feature not only a new continent and new characters to meet, but also a huge assortment of extremely valuable cards. Mirage, the set that opened the Mirage Block, started us out with plenty of both powerful and pricey entries, which begs the question: could the second set in the block follow in this stead? Before learning the answer to that, though, it would be best to catch up with the game’s story first.

The Mirage War is in full swing, and after once again putting aside their differences, the leaders of Jamuraa have fought to defend their land against Kaervek, the mage who sought to take the continent for himself out of spite for fellow mage and diplomat Mangara (who he had locked in an Amber Prison) alongside the wild enchantress Jolrael. Their armies of beasts and creatures of the night were dangerously effective, and the nations, while united, were fighting a losing battle: the entire nation of Femeref has been wiped off the map, and tensions between the other two main groups on Jamuraa (Suq’Ata and Zhalfir) were beginning to once again rear their heads. Fortunately, an unlikely ally would soon arrive to turn the tide.

Although Kaervek was as fervent as ever in his desire for conquest, the same could not be said for Jolrael, who began to doubt the nature of their alliance. While she agreed to the partnership solely to stop Mangara from using his power to rule all of Jamuraa, over time, it had been twisted into a plot to give that same control to Kaervek, and use Jolrael’s territory and animals as a tool to do so. Feeling betrayed and fearful, she attempted to free Mangara from his prison — but Kaervek had foreseen such an event, and the plan was foiled due to an extra layer of security wards. Now desperate, Jolrael attempted to seek help from anyone who was still around to provide it when she discovered an energy signature exactly like the one she felt that drew her to the continent to begin with. Tefiri, the Planeswalker who vanished 200 years ago thanks to his experiments with temporal manipulation, had returned, and just in the nick of time (this joke was not intended, but we’ll take it).

Tefiri was certainly powerful enough to defeat Kaervek, but he was unfortunately occupied at the time — without constant observation and care, his remaining experiments would be capable of doing much more damage than Kaervek would be physically able to do. After Joelrael encountered him and explained the situation, however, he began to send his support to Jamuraa via dreams and visions, providing the continent’s leaders with both Mangara’s location and the key needed to unlock their hero’s prison. His dream messages also brought a powerful group of heroes (Asmira, Rashida, Jabari, and Hakim) into the fight — two of which (Jabari and Hakim) put into motion a plan that resulted in the destruction of most of Kaervek’s forces, drastically tipping the scales in Jamuraa’s favor.

Once the spiteful sorcerer felt Tefiri’s presence, he brought Jolrael and his remaining army across the sea to confront the Planeswalker. This was yet another plan of his (like his announcement in Mirage) that was doomed to fail: Tefiri quickly disposed of Kaervek’s minions, and Jolrael took the opportunity to betray and severely wound her former ally as their ship capsized. Despite this, however, Kaervek still clung to life, eventually washing up near the floating city of Aku. At the same time, Asmira, Rashida, and their elite guard (with the help of fellow summoned hero Captain Sisay and her ship the Weatherlight) eventually reached Mangara’s prison, and freed him at the cost of Asmira’s life. Mangara then teleported to Kaervek, and after a brief skirmish involving both the duo and the mages of Aku, was able to defeat his old ally and seal him in an Amber Prison — much as Kaervek had done to Mangara to begin the war.

Just as there was a dramatic change in the state of the war from Mirage to Visions, there is also a major shift in pricing when it comes to the cards in each set. We’ve gathered average prices from card value site MTGGoldfish to bring you the most expensive entries from this week’s trip through Magic history.

It would seem that the old set tradition of a Land ranking in the top five most valuable cards has come to a close, as neither Mirage nor Visions have any Land cards that fetch particularly high prices (especially when compared to those from Arabian Nights or Legends). At the very least, though, fans of tradition can take some solace in the fact that the most expensive cards in these sets still often have something to do with Land or Mana generation. While Mirage had the incredibly powerful and situational Mana Rock known as Lion’s Eye Diamond, Visions instead offers Tithe as its’ Mana-related entry into the list — one which, while not nearly as powerful or expensive, still serves to keep the tradition alive.

Tithe allows a player to take a Plains Land (which provides White Mana) and immediately place it into their hand, and conduct the effect twice if another player has more Lands than them on the field. White is, in general, a color that can cause trouble both drawing cards and getting a Land advantage — and while Tithe may not be able to directly bring Lands onto the battlefield like Rampant Growth or Skyshroud Claim, it at least guarantees that the White player will be able to play at least one more Plains during the next turn (or the same turn, if they haven’t played one yet), with a very likely chance to have another Land to play later. The fact that it refers to any cards with the Plains keyword rather than Basic Lands also means that it can be used to add Dual Lands like Tundra, Hallowed Fountain, or Godless Shrine, which can help players running multiple colors to get the Mana they need (provided they run these expensive Lands, of course). While this may be a good one-use ability for decks in need of the Land, it falls extremely short when compared to other cards with similar Mana-gaining effects in White. Land Tax, an Enchantment that was introduced back in Legends, allows a player to get three Basic Lands of any color every turn an opponent controls more Land than them, and Smothering Tithe can both provide Artifacts that can be sacrificed for Mana or stifle enemy plans multiple times every turn.

It would be one thing if Tithe was available for far cheaper than the other White cards that provide similar effects, but this is not the case: the card is actually just as pricey as both Land Tax and Smothering Tithe. For a more effective use — both in the game and for your funds — we would recommend opting for Smothering Tithe instead: not only because it’s effective in both producing Mana and forcing opponents to play Mana, but because the card has obtained somewhat of an unexpected popularity here in the KX Newsroom. Our Digital Executive Producer, we are told, is a big fan of the card’s name, and our columnist claims that the card’s newest alternate art radiates an “immense level of smugness” that he finds entertaining.

As the color of flora, fauna, and life itself, it only makes sense that Green would also place a focus on the harsh realities that those in the wild face. Some of Green’s spells and Enchantments, while offering a grim reminder that nature can be a cruel mistress, also provide the opportunity to transform weaker creatures into far stronger ones — whether by adapting and gathering in groups for survival or simply by being devoured and replaced with apex predators. The same can be said for Natural Order, which serves as perhaps one of the best examples of this idea in the game.

It’s worth noting that there are other cards that share the effect of killing a creature to fuel a powerful effect, and that Natural Order isn’t the only one with a game-changing effect: Food Chain allows players to exile a creature to gain a hefty amount of Mana multiple times per turn (leading to potentially explosive plays), and Survival of the Fittest lets a player discard less useful Creatures to find better ones. What Order lacks in repeated use, however, it makes up for in immediate and hefty power: the card can effectively be used to place some of Magic’s biggest and baddest Green creatures or combo pieces onto the battlefield, with Worldspine Wurm, Terastodon, Regal Force, or the ever-popular Craterhoof Behemoth being frequent targets for the ability — and this is not even counting multicolored creatures that happen to include Green in their color identity. Even in decks without a specific need for one of these targets, turning a 1/1 into a 15/15 is an incredible transformation, and one useful in almost any circumstance. Sacrificing the creature can also serve to activate death triggers, and when combined with the likes of Protean Hulk or other similar cards, can create combinations that are both immediate and immensely strong. This, of course, has the downside of painting a massive target on the player’s back — but the trade-off is often worth it, as the right creature (in either power or effect) can completely swing the game in their favor.

It’s completely understandable that Natural Order is a card that is both powerful and valuable, so rather than questioning why it is strong, the discussion surrounding it inevitably shifts to what exactly is the best possible card to choose for its effect. Typically, many pick Worldspine Wurm in terms of sheer power, or Protean Hulk for combination plays. We enjoy the idea of using it in a five-color deck to immediately force your opponents to stare down Progenitus on turn three or earlier — although it is recommended to ensure you do not have any friends before doing so to avoid losing them in the aftermath.

If one can name any colors that are prone to use in Enchantment decks, they will often unanimously point to White and Green, and for good reason. The combination of White’s protective blessings and Green’s gifts of primal power can be used to play a mixture of offense and defense. The sheer number of Enchantresses, who allow players to draw cards upon playing Enchantment cards, only adds to their effectiveness — but despite the age of the strategy, one of its earliest draw engines is only now seeing a surge in popularity.

Drawing a card when an Enchantment is sent to the Graveyard is generally a worse trigger than simply playing it with the likes of Enchantress’ Presence or Argothian Enchantress, The card has seen much more use, however, with the introduction of Sagas — Enchantments that activate different effects over multiple turns — which sacrifice themselves, thus immediately activating Femeref Enchantress without actually losing anything. Femeref’s most tremendous upgrade, however, came very recently, with the addition of Roles: a series of Enchantments that can frequently be distributed to all players’ creatures and frequently ‘change’ by sending one another to the Graveyard. On top of these new developments, there are plenty of cards that allow players to return their Enchantments from the graveyard to the field (such as Mazzy, Truesword Paladin, Danitha, New Benalia’s Light, or Starfield of Nyx) that can resurrect destroyed cards to trigger the effect again and again — provided there is an outlet around to perform the sacrifice (or plenty of enemy players who are targeting them). The fact that it triggers whenever anyone’s Enchantments are destroyed means that it can provide a surprising amount of extra cards when playing against other Enchantment-heavy decks as well.

Ironically, despite generally being unfavorable to other Enchanters, the more recent additions to the theme of Enchantments have given Femeref an unexpected new life. Among the storytellers and performers, it would appear she has finally found a place to fit in. It would be even more fantastic, we imagine, if this new respect did not create such a high price for the card.

While it’s well-known that everyone likes to draw more cards, in general, one generally hopes to keep an opponent from doing so — but contrary to what some would expect, there are many decks that intend to do just so. Certain strategies, most notably those led by Nekusar, the Mindrazer, fight by consistently forcing players to draw with the likes of Howling Mine or Kami of the Crescent Moon while punishing them for doing so through the effects of Psychosis Crawler, Orcish Bowmasters, and Sheoldred, the Apocalypse. At the same time, there are other decks that do the opposite, and intend to win by forcing an opponent to discard as much as possible. Anvil of Bogardan is unique in that it somehow manages to aid both at the same time.

Not only does Anvil of Bogardan effectively provide everyone with extra draws, but it also removes the ability to discard down to seven cards during their end step — which can often force opponents to keep more in their hands than necessary. This can be used to incredible (and sometimes lethal) effect when run alongside cards that gain power based on hand size like Multani, Maro Sorcerer or Tishana, Voice of Thunder, and allows Kagemaro, First to Suffer to transform into a potential board wipe. The extra draws also allow cards that punish greedy players with too many cards in hand to repeatedly and reliably activate their own effects. The mandatory discard, meanwhile, serves as a free activation for Tinybones, Trinket Thief, Fell Specter, Megrim, and Geth’s Grimoire. With more powerful discard-focused cards like Tergid, God of Fright, Bone Miser, or Waste Not, it can create a tremendous source of advantage for discard-based decks, effectively transforming into a victory condition all by itself.

Anvil’s double draw and prevention of discarding mean that it has a variety of uses, and like any other card that is both versatile and rare, it has a heightened cost to go along with it. Provided you’re willing to lose a little bit yourself, the card serves as an excellent way to both increase and slash through the many options available to the table. Despite being the most expensive card printed in Visions and only Visions, though, it’s still not the priciest on the list.

During our last card price list, we noted that the Mirage Block was notable for introducing a large number of ‘Tutor’ cards — those that, when played, allow a player to find a different card of their choosing, and quickly bring it into their hand, deck, or field. This trend started off strong in the first set of the block, which marked the appearance of useful favorites like Enlightened Tutor, Mystical Tutor, and Worldly Tutor — but it wasn’t until Visions that the block’s most famous Tutor spell would make its appearance.

Vampiric Tutor is extremely simple — for the measly cost of two Life, a player can take any card in their deck, regardless of Mana cost, Power, Toughness, or type, and place it directly on top of their deck. As you can expect, this is incredibly useful in any situation, and can be used to find combination pieces, powerful boosters, mighty Creatures, or even just a much-needed Land. This effect is only surpassed by Demonic Tutor (which boasts no Life penalty and can bring chosen cards directly to the hand), and being at Instant speed means that it can be used at the ideal time to fetch whatever will be needed to deal with the board state. Aside from that, there’s very little that needs to be explained about the power of Vampiric Tutor — it has gone down in history as one of the most effective tutor cards in the game, and if not for Demonic Tutor, would have easily seized the role of the best direct Tutor spell to have been released in the entire Magic franchise.

Vampiric is not the most expensive Tutor ever printed, either (that dubious honor would go to Imperial Seal, which just Vampiric Tutor as a sorcery), but it strikes an excellent balance between impressive use and impressive price. It’s no wonder why it has become the favorite pick when many refer to the Mirage Block’s Tutors, and one of the most popular cards in the entire block (second only, of course, to Lion’s Eye Diamond). it’s not just a staple of Black decks, but of any deck that can both run the color and afford it.

Despite this climactic end to the Mirage War, the tale of Jamuraa isn’t quite over yet — there’s still one more story to be told on the continent for now, and whether you know it or not, the pieces are already in play. We’ll be back in order in two weeks with Weatherlight — which features the return of a few compleat-ly unbearable enemies that made their first appearance back in the earliest days of MTG!

