Garrison-Max Ambulance wraps up EMS week with community event

As EMS week comes to a close, those at Garrison-Max Ambulance put on a special event this weekend.

Every year, the ambulance service hosts Kids Strong — a fun and educational event for the whole family.



The event highlights the hard work of local paramedics and other first responders, and also teaches kids about health and safety.



Amanda Melby says, this is especially important ahead of the summer months.



“We really want to support safety for the kids in our community, and have them get to know what we do. We hand out lifejackets, and promote safety while on the water. Bike helmets, bike inspections. To make sure they’re safety while they’re enjoying outdoor activities,” said Amanda Melby, Paramedic, Garrison-Max Ambulance.

Kids Strong is held every year at Fort Stevenson State Park. Organizers say they plan expanding the event.