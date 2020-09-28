Garrison police officer accused of harassment resigns

A Garrison police officer that was placed on leave this month during an internal investigation after two women accused him of harassment has resigned.

According to Mayor Stu Merry, the officer resigned on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The investigation was completed on Friday, Sept. 25.

The officer was accused by one woman of inappropriately touching her lower back, showing up to her job and following her home after she called police to her apartment in August for an unrelated incident. Another woman claims he got out of his vehicle, walked up to a picnic table where she was sitting during work, shut his body cam off and made an obscene gesture.

The officer was on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The city attorney says the full report of the investigation will be available this week.

