WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — For months, rising gas prices are taking a toll, but for several weeks, gas prices have continued to go down.

The average price of gas has now dropped for the fourth straight week, but in Ward county, gas prices are among some of the lowest in the state.

Even though gas prices have dropped nearly 34 cents in the last month, is that enough to make a difference in commuters’ lives?

“If we continue on this trend, yes I do believe that it will help consumers. 25 cents a gallon is not that big of a deal when we’re talking gasoline prices in excess of $4.00 a gallon. If we can get back underneath $4.00 a gallon, I think people will start to see the difference in their pocketbooks,” said Gene LaDoucer, the Regional Director of Public Affairs at AAA.

Experts say people are finding ways to save on gas since prices started to soar and the demand for gas has been slightly lower.

Still, gas stations continue to stay busy.

“You have to have it whether the price is bad or not bad. Right now, it costs me twenty dollars for me to make a trip to my farm and back, which is only twenty-five miles. So, I mean it affects everyone, and I’m just one of them,” said Dwayne Endresen, a Ward County farmer, at Endresen Farms.

In June, President Joe Biden called on congress to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax.

The tax is eighteen cents a gallon for regular gas and twenty-four cents a gallon for diesel.

According to experts, the drop is due to the price of crude oil dipping below $100 dollars a barrel.

LaDoucer said, “We expect the saving to continue with gasoline prices continuing to trend lower as long as we stay below $100 a barrel for crude oil. We could see additional savings of thirty to forty cents in coming weeks if these prices should happen to hold.”

The relief could be short-lived, but LaDoucer says, only time will tell.

The average price for a gallon of gas right now in North Dakota is four $4.50