Gas prices rise in wake of Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

As we approach Memorial Day, gas prices generally rise. However, after the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeastern part of the U.S., some areas are feeling the crunch just a bit more this year.

According to AAA, the current national average for the price of a gallon of gas is $2.96 per gallon. As of now, the director of Public Affairs for AAA, Gene LaDoucer, says the cyberattack is only affecting the southeast.

He says it can affect gas prices in North Dakota if supply shortages lead to our state sending products to that region.

“It’s certainly something you want to keep an eye on. Anytime cybersecurity criminals can impact supplies in the united states. That’s something we need to keep an eye on, or some level of worry about,” said LaDoucer.

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $2.80.