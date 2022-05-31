Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen is willing to gift the Mott nursing home to the city instead of selling it, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

During a call Burgum took with Gassen Tuesday, Gassen “offered to gift the facility” and remove a deed restriction that would have prohibited it from being used for healthcare purposes, according to a press release.

The Good Samaritan Society nursing home, which served the community for more than 50 years, was set to close on July 22 due to staffing challenges, a decline in residents and increased operating costs.

Sanford representatives plan to meet with Mott officials Wednesday to discuss the facility’s future.