BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Preschoolers and their families spent Saturday morning fueling their minds and having fun at the Gateway to Science for the Preschool Discovery Hour.

This event is part of a series that focuses on fostering an interest in science for children under nine years old. Each discovery hour features a different community partner. Today, Gateway to Science teamed up with the North Dakota Forest Service for a session that was both informative and entertaining.

“We’re not just bringing in our preschoolers and our little infants,” said Gateway to Science’s Programs Director Arin Casavant, “but we’re showing parents and other caregivers that they really are that primary educator for those children, and we’re showing them in an area that’s safe.

Although the event is aimed at educating younger kids, it also shows that learning is for parents too.

“Sometimes for adults and older people, science– and STEM especially– can be kind of intimidating,” says Casavant, “and they don’t really know where to start. We can show them that learning happens really naturally just by sparking that curiosity in the children, and then they will learn and become stronger in being that parent and educator to their child.”

The Preschool Discovery Hour is on the second Wednesday and Saturday of every month.

Following a monthlong break in August for back-to-school preparations, the program will begin again in September. Themes and community partners will be announced as the session dates draw closer.