Glasser Images releases plan for clients to receive wedding photos

Glasser Images has announced plans for couples to receive their wedding photographs online.

ShootProof, an Atlanta-based and long-time vendor of Glasser Images, says it will work with the company to make images available electronically through their gallery software.

ShootProof will host the Glasser Images photo galleries for one year where client photos will be available to download.

Glasser Images galleries will also be made available so that former clients can have access to those digital images too.

On the photographer side, ShootProof is offering former employees or sub-contractors a free year of the company’s 5,000 photo plan.

