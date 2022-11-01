BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Glen Ullin School District in Morton County will soon have an electric school bus added to its fleet, thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant of $395,000 will help cover the cost of the bus and any equipment or other support material for the vehicle.

The money is part of the EPA’s “Clean School Bus Program,” which has the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saving money for school districts and producing cleaner air.

The EPA notes diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other health issues in young people. Most school buses run on diesel fuel.

Other North Dakota school districts receiving electric school bus funding: