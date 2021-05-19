Glenburn Rural Fire Department receives $30,000 donation from Verendrye Electric Cooperative

After losing everything to a fire, the Glenburn Rural Fire Department is still piecing itself back together.

Two months ago the department lost all of its equipment and seven vehicles when its only fire station caught fire.

Wednesday, Verendrye Electric Cooperative donated $30,000 in an effort to help them get back on their feet.

The fire chief tells KX News through support like this they’ve slowly been returning back to normal, but he says there’s still a long way to go.

“We’ve got a lot of donations such as radios and a lot of equipment, rescue equipment and things like that, but even some of that stuff is old and needs to be replaced anyway, but it gets us by in the meantime,” Mike Overton said.

Overton says they’re hoping to have a new firehouse by this fall, but it could be pushed off to next year.

