Go Downtown Minot e-gift card launched to ease shopping local

Buying local may be the best option right now for last-minute holiday shoppers.

Downtown Minot wants to make that shopping experience easier for shoppers in the Minot area.

With the introduction of the Go Downtown Minot initiative — e-gift card shoppers can buy from over 30 participating local stores.

Downtown Minot Business Professional Association said buying local, especially at this time, is helpful to both shoppers and the local economy.

“We have heard over the last several years how important it is to shop small and to shop local and this is an opportunity to be able to do that with the sophistication of big business and big corporations,” said the interim director of the association, Josh Wolsky.

You can buy a card for as low as $10 or up to $250, email it to yourself or give it as a present to be used in-store or online with participating local stores.

The owner of one local business, Mainstream Boutique, Kristie Schwan said she’s excited for the opportunities this could bring to her shop.

“I think it’s wonderful because first of all it’s supporting local and it’s bringing people downtown and it’s easy for the customer; instead of keeping track of several gift cards they are able to keep one on their phone,” said Schwan.

The Go Downtown Minot e-gift card is a community-based card that can be used in restaurants, bars, boutiques and home and kitchen improvement stores.