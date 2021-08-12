Go for Launch! sending students’ science experiments to outer space

Bismarck students are competing for a chance to have their science experiments sent into outer space.

We stopped by Horizon Middle School to see what the big bang is all about.

Between Fargo and Bismarck, students are working to have their STEM projects sent into outer space.

Michelle Lucas, the president of Higher Orbits, the company hosting the camp, says Space flight is a great way to motivate young people in science, technology, engineering and math.

“There’s nothing more amazing than working with students and seeing their eyes light up when they realize the possibilities that exist out in this world for them,” said Lucas.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done this competition. So far, 13 projects have been launched into space.

“We’ve had plants, we’ve had worms, we’ve had bacteria, we’ve had fungus. We recently flew termites and moths,” said Lucas.

The students are encouraged to dream big, but also think small. The teams have to design a project that fits in something the size of a Kleenex box.

“Our team is going to be working with carrots and going to be working with microgravity to see if they grow differently. It’s a great opportunity to just be working with other people and interacting. I really do think, that even if we don’t win, we really did try,” said eighth-grader Kiara.

So why host this program? We spoke to a former NASA astronaut who says it’s about the future.

“The program is trying to make sure that students one, understand what we have done in the past in space and two, understand what’s going on currently on the international space station. Then to help them see themselves as part of that future,” said Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger.

We had to ask, what is space really like?

“To go through a launch, which is the craziest eight and a half minutes I’ve ever been through in life my life. Looking down, also looking up. The darkness of space. The stars, milky way. It’s incredible what you can see when you’re above Earth’s atmosphere. On the more like fun side. Of course, I love flipping and floating. And just having fun in space. Experiencing microgravity,” said Metcalf-Lindenburger.

The overall winning team is decided by a panel of judges and will be announced later this year.

The Higher Orbits ‘Go For Launch’ camp continues through tomorrow.

Awards will be given to the Bismarck winners, who will later go head-to-head with Fargo students.