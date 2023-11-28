BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association is welcoming winter with a celebration of all things green at their new Artistry of Trees display. This members-only exhibition features artwork inspired by poetry about the trees that surround us in every season.

In the spring of 2023, a poetry committee made a call for ND poets to submit works pertaining to trees, and received a total of 46 submissions from across the region. These poems were then narrowed down to three finalists, and each was sent to a BAGA member — who proceeded to use them as inspiration for their artwork.

The three poems selected are “Trees” by Jamie Parsley (North Dakota), “Grove” by Erika Saunders (South Dakota), and “Dryad” by Wendy Dunmeyer (Oklahoma Poet). You can read the poems that inspired BAGA’s latest exhibit here.

The event’s opening reception will be held on Tuesday, December 5th, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and feature live readings of the poems on display, appetizers, and beverages. As the exhibit is a cash-and-carry show, artwork may be removed from the exhibit upon being purchased.

The Artistry of Trees exhibit will be displayed at the BAGA building (located at 422 East Front Avenue) from December 5th to December 22nd. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. No entry fee is required to visit the gallery.

For more information about the Artistry of Trees exhibit or the gallery in general, contact BAGA using this link, or by calling 701-223-5986.