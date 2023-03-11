BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe aims to help out a Bottineau firefighter and his family in the midst of a tragic situation.

On the morning of Saturday, March 11, firefighter Tyson Brandt, his wife Miranda, and their children lost their home and belongings to a house fire. The family has three young boys, ages 3, 7, and 10.

In order to help raise money for the Brandt family, a GoFundMe has been created — and the Bottineau Fire Department is also pitching in to help.

Members of the Bottineau Fire Department will be at the city’s Fire Hall throughout the day on Sunday, March 12, to accept and sort donations for the family. All funds donated will go towards aiding the family during this difficult time.

To view the GoFundMe, visit this page.