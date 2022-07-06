(KXNET) — Donation accounts have been set up for the family of Mabel Askay, the 6-year-old girl who died Monday after falling from a trailer that was a part of one of the parade entries in the Mandan 4th of July Parade.

On July 5, a GoFundMe page was started to raise $10,000 to care for the needs of the Askay family.

As of publishing time, over $55,000 has been raised.

Meanwhile, the Askay family’s church in Ventura, California (Neue Ventura Church) is accepting donations via Venmo at @neuechurch to help with the costs and needs of the family. Checks can also be sent to the church at Neue Ventura Church, Attention: Askay Family, 4300 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003.